Allred, All Out: Texas Democrat Explains Why He Stepped Aside for Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Hopes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on December 08, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File

Democrat Jasmine Crockett made it official tonight - she’s running for the Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate nomination in Texas. She’ll have one less competitor, though. Earlier on Monday, Democrat Colin Allred explained why he dropped out of the race to make way for Crockett.

Here’s Allred. (WATCH)

You can call it the 'Aftyn Behn Effect.' Republican Scott Jennings warned that this would happen.

Posters say it also didn’t help Allred’s nomination chances that Crockett checks more DEI boxes than he does.

She out-victimized him!

Commenters say Allred’s explanation doesn’t ring entirely true.

Yes, yes, they are.

Posters have some additional thoughts and comments on Allred dropping out for Crockett.

Hope Allred got at least a nice payout from the Democrats. They’ll probably shuffle him off to a consulting job somewhere or set him up with a nice analyst job at CNN or MS NOW. So long, Colin.

