Allred, All Out: Texas Democrat Explains Why He Stepped Aside for Jasmine Crockett’s Senate Hopes

Democrat Jasmine Crockett made it official tonight - she’s running for the Democrat Party’s U.S. Senate nomination in Texas. She’ll have one less competitor, though. Earlier on Monday, Democrat Colin Allred explained why he dropped out of the race to make way for Crockett.

Here’s Allred. (WATCH)

Collin Allred explains why he stepped out of the TX Senate race for Jasmine Crockett:



“I’ve always tried to take my ego out of how I approach public service."



Translation: The party told me to get the hell out of the way. pic.twitter.com/xNXaMzRtxs — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

That's today's Democratic Party. Push aside the more moderate and more qualified candidate in favor of the ridiculous, camera hogging, tik-tocking, far left moron that "ignites the base." — What Would Adam Smith Say (@WealthNationsAS) December 8, 2025

You can call it the 'Aftyn Behn Effect.' Republican Scott Jennings warned that this would happen.

Posters say it also didn’t help Allred’s nomination chances that Crockett checks more DEI boxes than he does.

Crockett has an extra victim point for being female so that was that. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 8, 2025

He looks and sounds too white, plus he’s worse at pretending to be ghetto than she is. — Ahab (@AhabsBones) December 8, 2025

He's only a one point DEI! The ghetto trash is a 2 pointer! — DB (@frb_db) December 8, 2025

Haha got told to step down the imbecile Jasmine Crockett could run ha ha ha ha. That has to hurt your pride. Democrats continue to DEI they DIE — James Wilson (@JamesWillson86) December 8, 2025

Tipped the victimhood scorecard — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

She out-victimized him!

Commenters say Allred’s explanation doesn’t ring entirely true.

Not buying what he’s selling. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) December 8, 2025

"A completely selfless, totally personal decision by Collin Allred"



- Collin Allred — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 8, 2025

He was following orders pic.twitter.com/qPPXWi7F36 — Marie Isabella (@MarieIsabellaB) December 8, 2025

Translation they paid him off. — John (@John61718092655) December 8, 2025

You’re either a radical racist-pushing socialist, or you’re out. — CharlieOscarCharlieOscar (@CoCoDeSoFlo) December 8, 2025

Are Texas Democrats insane? — David Alexander (@DaveAlexanderID) December 8, 2025

Yes, yes, they are.

Posters have some additional thoughts and comments on Allred dropping out for Crockett.

I can't believe the party is going with Jasmine. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) December 8, 2025

He would have been a much stronger candidate than Crockett. — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) December 8, 2025

Just like Biden, forced out for a woman. — Polish Sausage 🇺🇲 (@Spacedit29) December 8, 2025

This tells me he was told by the DNC he wouldn't get any money. So being a typical beta male Dem he quit — LadyK (@LadyK68661) December 8, 2025

Always had beta vibes. — Sardonic Realist (@SardonicRealist) December 8, 2025

The Party always gets who The Party wants. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 8, 2025

Imagine having to drop out of a race because of Jasmine Crockett? This guy’s career is over. — Joe D (@jojohurricanes) December 8, 2025

Hope Allred got at least a nice payout from the Democrats. They’ll probably shuffle him off to a consulting job somewhere or set him up with a nice analyst job at CNN or MS NOW. So long, Colin.

