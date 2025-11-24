Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video Implying He Did

Democrats are being put on the spot about the video six party members released last week. The Democrats in the video told soldiers they didn’t have to obey unlawful orders. That heavily implies that President Donald Trump is ordering troops to do things that are illegal as Commander-in-Chief.
As expected, Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar can’t point to one unlawful order. (READ)
Welker: "Do you know what the specific illegal acts are that your Democratic colleagues were referring to?"
Klobuchar: "If [a National Guard] commander were to tell [troops], hey, go out on the streets and do this and that, that's not following the order that is in law. So I just use that example."
What?
Here’s Klobuchar struggling to find a coherent answer. (WATCH)
Welker: "Do you know what the specific illegal acts are that your Democratic colleagues were referring to?"— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
Klobuchar: "If [a National Guard] commander were to tell [troops], hey, go out on the streets and do this and that, that's not following the order that is in law. So I… https://t.co/viCkHoAxMJ pic.twitter.com/Qht2S09sNg
The short answer is ‘no.’
Posters say Klobuchar’s meandering message reminded them of another Democrat.
In other words, 'no, I cannot justify this stupidity so I will just filibuster'— Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) November 23, 2025
Give the drive-bys credit for asking the questions for a change instead of answering for the Dems
That word salad is Kamala-level.— Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 23, 2025
Might be worse.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
Definitely a run-out-the-clock response.
Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin was featured in the video. She was caught off guard by the same question. (WATCH)
Raddatz: Has Trump issued any illegal orders?— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
Slotkin: No https://t.co/dUL1D6oVJ4 pic.twitter.com/AAtqK9vA8J
Raddatz: Has Trump issued any illegal orders?— Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@ComeAndTakeIt) November 23, 2025
Slotkin: pic.twitter.com/zUMdBNba8O
Well, uhh to my knowledge….— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
Dangerous clowns.
So they’re hinting at unlawful orders but say Trump has never given one.
That leads to the most obvious question.
Then why was their stupid video necessary? They're playing political games.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) November 23, 2025
They want to intimidate people into dissent.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
I keep making this analogy, but if you listen to the ICE rhetoric, it’s just the same thing repackaged for the troops.
Slotkin's admission points directly at the video's intent: to undermine Trump's policies.— Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) November 23, 2025
There it is. Democrats want troops to question all orders.
Ultimately, Democrats are politicizing the U.S. military. Posters see it.
Slotkin is admitting then what she did was reckless and the goal was to use our military as pawns for political objectives. It’s truly disgusting if not illegal.— Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 23, 2025
In addition to fomenting internal descent, they want to intimidate troops with legal retaliation should democrats retake power.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 23, 2025
These are despicable people .
The also want the families of the military to pressure them to reconsider actions— my2dogs (@my2bigdogstoo) November 23, 2025
Democrats are using the same strategy they've deployed against ICE. They are scaring agents and soldiers into believing they will be prosecuted once Trump leaves office. It’s to sow doubt and fear while undermining Trump’s authority. No wonder the president and others are accusing the Democrats from the video of sedition.
