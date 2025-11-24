Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives...
Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video Implying He Did

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:58 AM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Democrats are being put on the spot about the video six party members released last week. The Democrats in the video told soldiers they didn’t have to obey unlawful orders. That heavily implies that President Donald Trump is ordering troops to do things that are illegal as Commander-in-Chief.

As expected, Democrat Senator Amy Klobuchar can’t point to one unlawful order. (READ)

Welker: "Do you know what the specific illegal acts are that your Democratic colleagues were referring to?"

Klobuchar: "If [a National Guard] commander were to tell [troops], hey, go out on the streets and do this and that, that's not following the order that is in law. So I just use that example."

What?

Here’s Klobuchar struggling to find a coherent answer. (WATCH)

The short answer is ‘no.’

Posters say Klobuchar’s meandering message reminded them of another Democrat.

Definitely a run-out-the-clock response.

Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin was featured in the video. She was caught off guard by the same question. (WATCH)

So they’re hinting at unlawful orders but say Trump has never given one.

That leads to the most obvious question.

There it is. Democrats want troops to question all orders.

Ultimately, Democrats are politicizing the U.S. military. Posters see it.

Democrats are using the same strategy they've deployed against ICE. They are scaring agents and soldiers into believing they will be prosecuted once Trump leaves office. It’s to sow doubt and fear while undermining Trump’s authority. No wonder the president and others are accusing the Democrats from the video of sedition.

