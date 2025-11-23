Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S. Military

The Democrat Party hates that President Donald Trump is genuinely enforcing our nation’s immigration laws; they equally hate that he’s using the military to do the same. Democrats have already threatened ICE with future prosecutions if they follow Trump’s ‘unlawful’ orders. In other words, carry out Trump’s lawful commands. Now they’re doing the same with our troops in their recent sedition video.

Check this out. (WATCH)

Democrats started by threatening ICE agents with legal retaliation should Dems retake power.



Now they’re using the same intimidation tactics with US troops.



“Just a friendly reminder." pic.twitter.com/mgc59ZZFXz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 22, 2025

And Trump reminded them sedition is punishable by death.

In the same friendly spirit. — Angel Tibbs (@AngelTibbs89475) November 22, 2025

He saw that Democrats were undermining his constitutional authority and trying to sow chaos in the ranks.

It’s no surprise that commenters find this Democrat strategy treasonous.

Democrats are enemies of the republic.



They create Fictional scenarios about our military for fear mongering and then cry “victim” when called on it.



Now threatening ICE for doing their jobs.



They’re playing the role of dragon slayer for dragons that don’t exist.



Treason. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 22, 2025

Fact Check True ✅️ pic.twitter.com/M1VHUbdCN5 — Marlon East Of The Pecos (@Darksideleader2) November 22, 2025

Democrats only care about power, and they’ll threaten ICE and our soldiers to regain it, as they are clearly showing.

Democrats are playing the victim, but the real victims are agents and soldiers who now live under a cloud of possible imprisonment from vengeful ideologues.

Democrats know exactly what they’re doing. They’re setting the stage for an insurrection. Democrats may claim it’s just a ‘reminder’, but we all know what Washington, Jackson and Lincoln called it. pic.twitter.com/kY8zPYpUXz — NoBull Cause (Memes, Commentary and Horns) (@CraigWeide) November 23, 2025

When people say "friendly reminder" the way the Dems do what they are really saying is "we will come after you when we are in power so you better fear us and do what we say"! — TimsPyramidTherapy (@TimsPyramid) November 23, 2025

“That’s a nice career you’ve got there, be a shame if something happened to it” — Paul Cullivan (@PaulKull22) November 22, 2025

Imagine the full weight of the U.S. government coming down on you for following lawful orders. That’s what Democrats have done.

These two podcasters totally nail it. (WATCH)

The threat of weaponized lawfare against U.S. troops is seditious psychological warfare.



It's seditious sabotage aimed at breaking the chain of command.



It's a seditious plot to erode trust in leaders and it undermines the oath that keeps the military united and effective. — JP (@J_P1776) November 22, 2025

It is a true psychological warfare tactic. They have crossed a line and dragged all of us with them. Idiots. — Gold Smith (@GoldSmith625773) November 22, 2025

Democrats now have soldiers and agents second-guessing lawful orders for fear of future prosecution. They’ve politicized our military because they hate Trump for lawfully doing what the American people elected him to do.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

