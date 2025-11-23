Sowing Chaos: Democrats Use Fear of Future Prosecutions to Undermine ICE and U.S. Military

Turkey Day! Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Announce Her Senate Candidacy Decision by Thanksg...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on November 23, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The Democrat Party hates that President Donald Trump is genuinely enforcing our nation’s immigration laws; they equally hate that he’s using the military to do the same. Democrats have already threatened ICE with future prosecutions if they follow Trump’s ‘unlawful’ orders. In other words, carry out Trump’s lawful commands. Now they’re doing the same with our troops in their recent sedition video.

Advertisement

Check this out. (WATCH)

He saw that Democrats were undermining his constitutional authority and trying to sow chaos in the ranks.

It’s no surprise that commenters find this Democrat strategy treasonous.

Democrats only care about power, and they’ll threaten ICE and our soldiers to regain it, as they are clearly showing.

Advertisement

Democrats are playing the victim, but the real victims are agents and soldiers who now live under a cloud of possible imprisonment from vengeful ideologues.

Imagine the full weight of the U.S. government coming down on you for following lawful orders. That’s what Democrats have done.

These two podcasters totally nail it. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Democrats now have soldiers and agents second-guessing lawful orders for fear of future prosecution. They’ve politicized our military because they hate Trump for lawfully doing what the American people elected him to do.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MILITARY

