Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With Republicans

Another day, another Democrat seemingly inciting violence. On Wednesday, Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones went on CNN and out came the violent rhetoric. During the course of her interview with Erin Burnett, she made a throat-slashing motion while saying she would ‘go across [a person’s] neck’ and later stated Democrats needed to ‘wipe out every Republican in New York, California, and Illinois.’

State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-TX) just went on CNN and called for SLASHING THE NECKS of Republicans if necessary. "I'm from the HOOD, OK!? Donald Trump has CHANGED things...if you hit me in my face, I'm not gonna punch. I'm gonna GO ACROSS YOUR NECK." *Throat slash motion* WTF?! The host just sat there and allowed it.

🚨 BREAKING: State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-TX) just went on CNN and called for SLASHING THE NECKS of Republicans if necessary.



"I'm from the HOOD, OK!? Donald Trump has CHANGED things...if you hit me in my face, I'm not gonna punch. I'm gonna GO ACROSS YOUR NECK." *Throat slash… pic.twitter.com/ghowRfKagC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

How exactly is this not inciting? — Matt (@ImMattjustMatt) October 23, 2025

It is and she knows it. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

Not sure how else to take it.

Posters say threats of violence and allusions to physical harm, including murder, are quickly becoming synonymous with the Democrat Party.

Just another violent Democrat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 23, 2025

Aren’t they all? — Steve Leadingham (@Leadingham2023) October 23, 2025

Democrat being Democrat. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) October 23, 2025

This is their default state now. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 23, 2025

It certainly feels that way.

Posters say they are not surprised CNN’s Erin Burnett didn’t call out Jones.

When the lady said “across your neck” 😱,the CNN JOURNALIST raised her head a quarter of an inch, while my mouth fell wide open,🫣 but I thought to myself the Journalist looked like she didn’t even hear the same thing I did. 🤷‍♀️ We are not the same, even when they look at Truth.👀 — Courtney Feagin (@cabcabbage1) October 23, 2025

Imagine a GOP lawmaker saying this about Democrats, they’d be banned from TV by morning. But when it’s a Democrat calling for violence against Republicans, CNN just nods along. No outrage, no standards, just silence. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) October 23, 2025

Threatening to slash throats is disqualifying, not strength, and CNN letting it pass shows they’ve surrendered any pretense of journalism. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) October 23, 2025

CNN would only care if the political parties were reversed.

Commenters suggest that the Democrat Party is actively trying to elicit violent responses from Republicans or ICE so they can scream that Trump is breaking political norms.

A Democratic memo went out instructing mouthpieces to speak more violently in the hopes they get arrested and charged.



“Trump is arresting his critics!!” — Dr. Smarty (@StrokerAce225) October 23, 2025

This violent rhetoric from Democrats is being synchronized. They want anarchy so Trump invokes the Insurrection Act.



They think the Insurrection Act will be bad for Trump politically.



That's how cynical Democrats are. They are willing to destroy the country to stay in power. — Steve (@GoTime22) October 23, 2025

How many more assassinations need to happen before they quit with this rhetoric? They will not let up and we know what they want, even if that somehow happens they will just villainize Vance. They are actually already starting — JordanRN (@jordanrn96) October 23, 2025

Will one Democrat speak out against this? — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 23, 2025

Maybe a handful, but not the party at large. The Democrat Party has already firmly established they’re the party of political violence after refusing to make VA AG nominee Jay Jones drop out of his race. Jolanda Jones (no relation) is currently running for Congress to replace Democrat Sylvester Turner, who passed away in March.