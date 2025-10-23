Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With Republicans

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:11 AM on October 23, 2025
imgflip

Another day, another Democrat seemingly inciting violence. On Wednesday, Texas State Representative Jolanda Jones went on CNN and out came the violent rhetoric. During the course of her interview with Erin Burnett, she made a throat-slashing motion while saying she would ‘go across [a person’s] neck’ and later stated Democrats needed to ‘wipe out every Republican in New York, California, and Illinois.’

Start here. (READ)

State Rep. Jolanda Jones (D-TX) just went on CNN and called for SLASHING THE NECKS of Republicans if necessary.

"I'm from the HOOD, OK!? Donald Trump has CHANGED things...if you hit me in my face, I'm not gonna punch. I'm gonna GO ACROSS YOUR NECK." 

*Throat slash motion*

WTF?!

The host just sat there and allowed it.

Hear Jones for yourself. (WATCH)

Not sure how else to take it.

Posters say threats of violence and allusions to physical harm, including murder, are quickly becoming synonymous with the Democrat Party.

It certainly feels that way.

Posters say they are not surprised CNN’s Erin Burnett didn’t call out Jones.

CNN would only care if the political parties were reversed.

Commenters suggest that the Democrat Party is actively trying to elicit violent responses from Republicans or ICE so they can scream that Trump is breaking political norms.

Maybe a handful, but not the party at large. The Democrat Party has already firmly established they’re the party of political violence after refusing to make VA AG nominee Jay Jones drop out of his race. Jolanda Jones (no relation) is currently running for Congress to replace Democrat Sylvester Turner, who passed away in March.

