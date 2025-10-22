Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With...
VIP
Irish Politician Condemns Violent Disorder Following Sexual Assault of 10-Year-Old
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's...
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom A...
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This...
Blame Game: Obama Lends His Gaslighting Talents to Newsom’s Gerrymandering Proposal Push i...
Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Abigail Spanberger ‘Deeply Unhappy’ She Has to Spend a Moment Talking About Someone...
Senate Candidate With Nazi-Linked Tattoo Recruited Socialist Paramilitary Group in Maine
Senate Candidate Covers Nazi-Linked With Another Tattoo and It’s a Mess
What the Chuck? Schumer Says It Should 'Frighten Every American' That the Press...
Canal Street's Knockoff Kingdom Crashed: 9 Violent Illegals Busted, Biden's Border Blunder
Politico Does Heavy Lifting to Help Forward Dems' Fake Outrage at Trump's WH...
Sunny Hostin's Neighborly Nightmares: Everyone's a Racist Except Her Mansion's Mirror

Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on October 22, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

As our own Just Mindy reported, during the "No Kings" protests on Saturday, a woman carrying a Mexican flag who reacted to a truck flying a "Hero: Charlie Kirk" banner by putting a finger gun to her throat and repeatedly pulling the trigger was identified as a Chicago schoolteacher. The elementary school at which she works quickly nuked its X account and pulled down its website.

Advertisement

The principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School has finally released a statement:

Here's the principal's statement:

Dear Hale Families and Staff,

Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to follow up on a situation regarding social media posts that included potentially threatening language to a staff member. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is continuing to investigate this situation, and will continue providing our school with extra support during arrival and dismissal until that investigation is complete.

I know that this has been an unsettling day for many in our school community, but I want to assure everyone that learning is continuing to move forward for all students. Our school day was uneventful, and we look forward to welcoming all of our children back to class as normal tomorrow.

I apologize if anyone had trouble getting through to our main office by phone today. Many calls were coming in from beyond our school community, but we hope that these will subside soon. In addition, our school’s website and X account remain paused for now due to the use of inappropriate language by individuals not connected to Hale. These will be restored as soon as we feel that it is in the best interest of our school community.

I thank you for your support and will continue to keep you updated with regard to the investigation of this matter.

Sincerely,

Principal Iles-Gomez

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Advertisement

There's no concern expressed over the teacher's actions, only over "potentially threatening language" toward her.

Not good, apparently:

Advertisement

Why is a staff member getting potentially threatening social media posts? Did something happen?

The principal says, "learning is continuing to move forward for all students." Yes, but what do they consider "learning"?

Advertisement

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHICAGO EDUCATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic
Brett T.
Scott Jennings Tells Lying Ana Navarro and CNN NewsNight Panel the Real Reason They Oppose ICE
Warren Squire
Try to Spot the Subtle Differences Between CNN's Coverage of Obama vs. Trump's WH Renovations
Doug P.
Teacher at Protest Says ICE Aren't the Only Ones With Guns in This City
Brett T.
Demolished Dem: Hakeem Jeffries Has King-Size Meltdown Over Trump’s White House Ballroom Addition
Warren Squire
Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones Makes Throat-Slashing Motion While Discussing Facing Off With Republicans
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Report: Dozens of Children Zip-Tied by ICE at Family Night at Family-Oriented Picnic Brett T.
Advertisement