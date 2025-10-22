Sen. Ted Cruz: Principal Agrees With Teacher Who Mocked Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

As our own Just Mindy reported, during the "No Kings" protests on Saturday, a woman carrying a Mexican flag who reacted to a truck flying a "Hero: Charlie Kirk" banner by putting a finger gun to her throat and repeatedly pulling the trigger was identified as a Chicago schoolteacher. The elementary school at which she works quickly nuked its X account and pulled down its website.

The principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School has finally released a statement:

BREAKING - A leaked email from Nathan Hale Elementary School reveals the school is backing Lucy Martinez, the Chicago No Kings protestor who reenacted Charlie Kirk’s death, and will not reactivate its phone lines or social media accounts until demands for her firing subside. pic.twitter.com/j5rSF2FNw9 — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) October 22, 2025

Here's the principal's statement:

Dear Hale Families and Staff, Safety continues to be my top priority, which is why I am writing to follow up on a situation regarding social media posts that included potentially threatening language to a staff member. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) is continuing to investigate this situation, and will continue providing our school with extra support during arrival and dismissal until that investigation is complete. I know that this has been an unsettling day for many in our school community, but I want to assure everyone that learning is continuing to move forward for all students. Our school day was uneventful, and we look forward to welcoming all of our children back to class as normal tomorrow. I apologize if anyone had trouble getting through to our main office by phone today. Many calls were coming in from beyond our school community, but we hope that these will subside soon. In addition, our school’s website and X account remain paused for now due to the use of inappropriate language by individuals not connected to Hale. These will be restored as soon as we feel that it is in the best interest of our school community. I thank you for your support and will continue to keep you updated with regard to the investigation of this matter. Sincerely, Principal Iles-Gomez

Translation: the principal agrees with hatefully celebrating murder.



Tragically, the Left continues to embrace political violence. https://t.co/FblrAirRNN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 22, 2025

There's no concern expressed over the teacher's actions, only over "potentially threatening language" toward her.

@ChiPubSchools not even an apology from Ms. Martinez to Erika Kirk? No admission from the school or district that this was unbecoming behavior for a teacher? Seriously?? — The Iowan (@solhorizonfarm) October 22, 2025

The principal is worse than the teacher, but both are mentees of @rweingarten, so what do you expect? She is their leader. They loathe us. Get your child out of public school if possible. — ParticipationTrophyWife - (@cynkirkland) October 22, 2025

So basically they just hope it will all blow over. Disgraceful. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 22, 2025

Go figure. Principal Gomez. 🪇 — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 22, 2025

I wonder what the test scores are like at Nathan Hale. — 🇺🇸 (@Tosirwithlove5) October 22, 2025

Not good, apparently:

“I am writing to follow up on a situation regarding social media posts that included potentially threatening language to a staff member…”.



Sincerely,

Principal Iles-Gomez



Wow! — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) October 22, 2025

Why is a staff member getting potentially threatening social media posts? Did something happen?

That school went full bunker mode. Turning off phones and socials just makes it look guiltier, not calmer. If crisis management were a class, they’d be repeating the semester. — truth.phd (@truthdotphd) October 22, 2025

Of course they're backing her. They think just like she does. — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) October 22, 2025

We need to find out how the parents, of the children at that school, feel about all this. Are any of them having the courage to withdraw their children. They’re the ones who matter and can turn the key on bringing this person down. — Donna Coghlan (@donnac1188) October 22, 2025

I can’t believe parents are good with this — Thomas M🇺🇸 (@Thomas_m2024) October 22, 2025

They will probably throw her a parade, it’s Chicago — 🇺🇸CHRIS🇺🇸 (@buddydawg77) October 22, 2025

Typical union backing up a failure of a teacher that should have never been employed anywhere. Pathetic — Steve Olson (@SteveOlson52668) October 22, 2025

Instead of the terminating the teacher, like they should, they close the school. That doesn’t make sense. — Rip Griffin (@RipGriffin3) October 22, 2025

The principal says, "learning is continuing to move forward for all students." Yes, but what do they consider "learning"?

