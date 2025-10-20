School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Brett T. | 8:30 PM on October 20, 2025
ImgFlip

We just published a piece identifying the man who, at a No Kings rally in Chicago, called for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out" is a staffer at Wilbur Wright College. That led many people to ask, Why are these psychos always in academia?

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, the woman seen at a No Kings rally mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination by repeatedly pointing a finger gun at her throat was — just guess — an elementary school teacher in the Chicago public schools.

Here's another angle where you can see the "Hero: Charlie Kirk" banner that triggered her, no pun intended.

Speaking of deactivating accounts, Nathan Hale Elementary School nuked its X account and pulled down the school's website.

Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Gordon K
"This website is under construction."

Agreed.

We haven't heard any news that she's been fired, but the school at which she teaches sure managed to scrub its online presence pretty quickly. That hasn't stopped the principal's email address from being publicized. We imagine her inbox is filling up.

***

Update:

We can't confirm this, but word on the street is that this lovely educator has been fired.

That's a shame.

***

