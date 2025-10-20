School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

We just published a piece identifying the man who, at a No Kings rally in Chicago, called for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out" is a staffer at Wilbur Wright College. That led many people to ask, Why are these psychos always in academia?

As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, the woman seen at a No Kings rally mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination by repeatedly pointing a finger gun at her throat was — just guess — an elementary school teacher in the Chicago public schools.

This woman mocked Charlie Kirk’s death yesterday.



The person driving the truck had a Charlie Kirk flag displayed.



They say she is a Chicago Public School teacher. pic.twitter.com/FEYBcM8ofX — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

Here's another angle where you can see the "Hero: Charlie Kirk" banner that triggered her, no pun intended.

This video shows the Chicago Public School teacher mocking Charlie Kirk’s death from another angle.



The truck displays a flag honoring Charlie Kirk's life (1993-2025).



The video was apparently posted by her husband before he deactivated his account. pic.twitter.com/gO3Zz9olza — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 20, 2025

Speaking of deactivating accounts, Nathan Hale Elementary School nuked its X account and pulled down the school's website.

Nathan Hale Elementary School just deleted their X account. pic.twitter.com/qW5Zv9fgOB — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

The elementary school just shut down its entire website.



But you can still email principal Dawn Iles-Gomez at [email protected]. pic.twitter.com/oYVuftm0qo — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025

"This website is under construction."

I knew she worked for the school system just by watching the video. — Antonio (@djtechchicago) October 20, 2025

There was always a 90% chance she was a school counselor or teacher in K-12. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) October 19, 2025

She should be nowhere near kids — MrTermLimits (@RStanz59976) October 20, 2025

Agreed.

Sadly, so many teachers are full-blown communists and parents still give them their kids — Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) October 19, 2025

Kids are spending their day with this lovely? I can’t imagine what’s happening in the classroom these days with idiots like this. — Hard Questions (@1Hard_Question) October 19, 2025

Of course I'm sure she doesn't bring this sort of violent rhetoric into the classroom.🫤 — Ken Joseph (@KenJoseph66) October 19, 2025

What a disgusting expression of hatred. A soulless celebration of lawlessness and murder. She could use a heaping helping of shame! No pun intended. — ToldMeSo (@littlebirdy2017) October 19, 2025

She has not been fired — ChessAnimal (@ChessAnimal) October 20, 2025

We haven't heard any news that she's been fired, but the school at which she teaches sure managed to scrub its online presence pretty quickly. That hasn't stopped the principal's email address from being publicized. We imagine her inbox is filling up.

Update:

We can't confirm this, but word on the street is that this lovely educator has been fired.

Update: This Chicago public school teacher has been fired



One less nut job indoctrinating our youth https://t.co/izparsKaKK — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 20, 2025

That's a shame.

