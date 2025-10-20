School Pulls Down Website After Teacher Caught Mocking Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

We just published a piece identifying the man who, at a No Kings rally in Chicago, called for ICE agents to be shot and "wiped out" is a staffer at Wilbur Wright College. That led many people to ask, Why are these psychos always in academia?
As our own Just Mindy reported on Sunday, the woman seen at a No Kings rally mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination by repeatedly pointing a finger gun at her throat was — just guess — an elementary school teacher in the Chicago public schools.
This woman mocked Charlie Kirk’s death yesterday.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025
The person driving the truck had a Charlie Kirk flag displayed.
They say she is a Chicago Public School teacher. pic.twitter.com/FEYBcM8ofX
Here's another angle where you can see the "Hero: Charlie Kirk" banner that triggered her, no pun intended.
This video shows the Chicago Public School teacher mocking Charlie Kirk’s death from another angle.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 20, 2025
The truck displays a flag honoring Charlie Kirk's life (1993-2025).
The video was apparently posted by her husband before he deactivated his account. pic.twitter.com/gO3Zz9olza
Speaking of deactivating accounts, Nathan Hale Elementary School nuked its X account and pulled down the school's website.
Nathan Hale Elementary School just deleted their X account. pic.twitter.com/qW5Zv9fgOB— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025
The elementary school just shut down its entire website.— Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) October 19, 2025
But you can still email principal Dawn Iles-Gomez at [email protected]. pic.twitter.com/oYVuftm0qo
"This website is under construction."
I knew she worked for the school system just by watching the video.— Antonio (@djtechchicago) October 20, 2025
There was always a 90% chance she was a school counselor or teacher in K-12.— Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) October 19, 2025
She should be nowhere near kids— MrTermLimits (@RStanz59976) October 20, 2025
Agreed.
Sadly, so many teachers are full-blown communists and parents still give them their kids— Matt Maddock (@matthewmaddock) October 19, 2025
Kids are spending their day with this lovely? I can’t imagine what’s happening in the classroom these days with idiots like this.— Hard Questions (@1Hard_Question) October 19, 2025
Of course I'm sure she doesn't bring this sort of violent rhetoric into the classroom.🫤— Ken Joseph (@KenJoseph66) October 19, 2025
What a disgusting expression of hatred. A soulless celebration of lawlessness and murder. She could use a heaping helping of shame! No pun intended.— ToldMeSo (@littlebirdy2017) October 19, 2025
She has not been fired— ChessAnimal (@ChessAnimal) October 20, 2025
We haven't heard any news that she's been fired, but the school at which she teaches sure managed to scrub its online presence pretty quickly. That hasn't stopped the principal's email address from being publicized. We imagine her inbox is filling up.
***
Update:
We can't confirm this, but word on the street is that this lovely educator has been fired.
Update: This Chicago public school teacher has been fired— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) October 20, 2025
One less nut job indoctrinating our youth https://t.co/izparsKaKK
That's a shame.
***
