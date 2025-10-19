UCLA’s Race & Equity Clown Mocks Kirk’s Death, Rants on Bluesky: Leave Extended,...
Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are a Dumpster Fire

justmindy
justmindy | 3:40 PM on October 19, 2025
X

At first, people online were making snarky jokes about the possibility a Chicago 'No Kings' protestor who was mocking the death of Charlie Kirk would turn out to be a public school teacher. Unfortunately, truth is stranger than fiction, and you can't even make up the events in this current timeline, and she indeed, is a teacher. 

Collin was being responsible and not posting definitively until there was more evidence. Then, the more evidence came.

It seems pretty clear she is indeed a public school teacher. If you were looking for a reason to homeschool today, here it is.

So, she hates America and conservatives. What a nice lady. Let's hope none of her students come from conservative or American families since she seems pretty bitter toward both. 

And fast.

Excellent advice.

