Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are a Dumpster Fire

At first, people online were making snarky jokes about the possibility a Chicago 'No Kings' protestor who was mocking the death of Charlie Kirk would turn out to be a public school teacher. Unfortunately, truth is stranger than fiction, and you can't even make up the events in this current timeline, and she indeed, is a teacher.

NEW: The woman in the viral video mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination is a Chicago Public School teacher, according to the individual who posted the original video.



"Tha lady from the video is Lucy Martinez. She's a teacher in a Chicago school," he claimed.



Disturbing if… pic.twitter.com/Cq10ayMnnt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

How long until we find out she is a kindergarten teacher? pic.twitter.com/PWGKEYz0wR — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 19, 2025

Collin was being responsible and not posting definitively until there was more evidence. Then, the more evidence came.

Mole lines up.



This woman should not be teaching children. pic.twitter.com/7WH7XAloop — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

I was coming to snitch on her lol. Found this on TT. pic.twitter.com/KqtiCAOKP7 — Linda Kafie (@MommaLatina85) October 19, 2025

It seems pretty clear she is indeed a public school teacher. If you were looking for a reason to homeschool today, here it is.

Why is it so easy to guess? https://t.co/VKScZs1bFP — Bojac (@kirkianconserv) October 19, 2025

A Google search presented this. This school is about a 30-minute drive from where the protest was. pic.twitter.com/2NXzyAMfI1 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

It appears to be true.



Nathan Hale Elementary is where a "Lucy Martinez" who matches this description works, according to the Nathan Hale Elementary School website.



Nathan Hale Elementary is about a 30-minute drive from where this protest was. pic.twitter.com/ZiA64pt1Pz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

This is what a brainwashed ‘No Kings’ protestor looks like. The disrespect of waving Mexico’s flag then making a neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan is utterly despicable, disgraceful and downright disgusting!



As a Latina, we DON’T claim her as one of ours.pic.twitter.com/JP4wMNRzyI — Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) October 19, 2025

So, she hates America and conservatives. What a nice lady. Let's hope none of her students come from conservative or American families since she seems pretty bitter toward both.

sadly, a huge proportion of teachers and professors are ideologically homogenous pic.twitter.com/JFMVcQAnwm — Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 19, 2025

This is a moral failure. When educators glorify hate instead of teaching respect for life, the system’s broken. Chicago needs answers, and parents deserve accountability. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 19, 2025

She represents all democrats.

If the party ever wants to be taken as anything but a threat to humanity it needs to come to grips with it's dark side. https://t.co/6FZ41GDUvh — Rick's (@making_news1) October 19, 2025

And fast.

to the surprise of absolutely no one, the insane woman mocking Charlie Kirks' assassination is a public school teacher



this is the average, if not one of the more sane ones.



homeschool your kids https://t.co/HRwPaleO8O — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) October 19, 2025

Excellent advice.

