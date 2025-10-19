Caught on Video: Chicago Teacher Mocks Charlie Kirk’s Death, Proves Public Schools Are a Dumpster Fire

At first, people online were making snarky jokes about the possibility a Chicago 'No Kings' protestor who was mocking the death of Charlie Kirk would turn out to be a public school teacher. Unfortunately, truth is stranger than fiction, and you can't even make up the events in this current timeline, and she indeed, is a teacher.
NEW: The woman in the viral video mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination is a Chicago Public School teacher, according to the individual who posted the original video.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025
"Tha lady from the video is Lucy Martinez. She's a teacher in a Chicago school," he claimed.
Disturbing if… pic.twitter.com/Cq10ayMnnt
How long until we find out she is a kindergarten teacher? pic.twitter.com/PWGKEYz0wR— Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) October 19, 2025
Collin was being responsible and not posting definitively until there was more evidence. Then, the more evidence came.
Well well pic.twitter.com/vIxnTO1ZHd— Cardmarch Cub (@Parlaycasher25) October 19, 2025
Mole lines up.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025
This woman should not be teaching children. pic.twitter.com/7WH7XAloop
I was coming to snitch on her lol. Found this on TT. pic.twitter.com/KqtiCAOKP7— Linda Kafie (@MommaLatina85) October 19, 2025
It seems pretty clear she is indeed a public school teacher. If you were looking for a reason to homeschool today, here it is.
Why is it so easy to guess? https://t.co/VKScZs1bFP— Bojac (@kirkianconserv) October 19, 2025
A Google search presented this. This school is about a 30-minute drive from where the protest was. pic.twitter.com/2NXzyAMfI1— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025
It appears to be true.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025
Nathan Hale Elementary is where a "Lucy Martinez" who matches this description works, according to the Nathan Hale Elementary School website.
Nathan Hale Elementary is about a 30-minute drive from where this protest was. pic.twitter.com/ZiA64pt1Pz
This is what a brainwashed ‘No Kings’ protestor looks like. The disrespect of waving Mexico’s flag then making a neck gesture to a Charlie Kirk fan is utterly despicable, disgraceful and downright disgusting!— Based Bandita (@BasedBandita) October 19, 2025
As a Latina, we DON’T claim her as one of ours.pic.twitter.com/JP4wMNRzyI
So, she hates America and conservatives. What a nice lady. Let's hope none of her students come from conservative or American families since she seems pretty bitter toward both.
sadly, a huge proportion of teachers and professors are ideologically homogenous pic.twitter.com/JFMVcQAnwm— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) October 19, 2025
This is a moral failure. When educators glorify hate instead of teaching respect for life, the system’s broken. Chicago needs answers, and parents deserve accountability.— Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 19, 2025
She represents all democrats.— Rick's (@making_news1) October 19, 2025
If the party ever wants to be taken as anything but a threat to humanity it needs to come to grips with it's dark side. https://t.co/6FZ41GDUvh
And fast.
to the surprise of absolutely no one, the insane woman mocking Charlie Kirks' assassination is a public school teacher— vittorio (@IterIntellectus) October 19, 2025
this is the average, if not one of the more sane ones.
homeschool your kids https://t.co/HRwPaleO8O
Excellent advice.
