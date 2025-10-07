Loudmouth Dems Go Mum as Reporter Confronts Them About Jay Jones and His Republican Murder Texts

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:58 PM on October 07, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Helber, File

Democrats who normally won’t shut up when attacking President Donald Trump for imaginary things went suddenly quiet when asked about a genuine scandal involving their party. On Tuesday, a Fox News reporter confronted a handful of Democrat politicians about Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones, who sent text messages fantasizing about fatally shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die.

It went just about how you’d expect. (WATCH)

But we both know if he lived in Virginia, he’d have no qualms voting for Jones.

Posters say the silence of Democrats tells them all they need to know.

Silence is approval.

The Democrat Party is expectedly rallying behind Jones, which only solidifies that they are pro-political violence.

Democrats are telling us that they’re ok with that.

Commenters find it telling that Democrats were quick to scream about Trump’s sombrero videos and memes, but are mum on one of their own who is preoccupied with thoughts of murdering Republicans and their children.

We know we’d be several days into 24/7 coverage of this if it were a MAGA candidate. But since it’s one of the legacy media’s fellow Democrats, they’re largely giving it a pass because political power is more important than doing what’s right.

