Loudmouth Dems Go Mum as Reporter Confronts Them About Jay Jones and His Republican Murder Texts

Democrats who normally won’t shut up when attacking President Donald Trump for imaginary things went suddenly quiet when asked about a genuine scandal involving their party. On Tuesday, a Fox News reporter confronted a handful of Democrat politicians about Virginia AG nominee Jay Jones, who sent text messages fantasizing about fatally shooting a Republican in the head and watching his children die.

It went just about how you’d expect. (WATCH)

WATCH: Democratic senators confronted over Jay Jones' violent text messages. pic.twitter.com/S7RDNxSZq3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 8, 2025

At least one of them said it was horrifying. That's better than I expected they would do! — Corey Easter (@coreyeaster77) October 8, 2025

But we both know if he lived in Virginia, he’d have no qualms voting for Jones.

Posters say the silence of Democrats tells them all they need to know.

Watch them avoid answering the question, they are afraid of the truth. — Fisherman (@FishermanWords) October 8, 2025

Their silence speaks volumes — Kristy from Texas (@kkonthedash1) October 8, 2025

Silence is approval.

The Democrat Party is expectedly rallying behind Jones, which only solidifies that they are pro-political violence.

The fact that Jay Jones is still able to run says everything we need to know about the democratic party. — MAGA International (@magaintr) October 8, 2025

Hell they all know he shouldn't be running — Timcampbell (@TimCamp03) October 8, 2025

This is where the Dem party is these days. Party of hate and violence. They celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk and now support AG candidate Jones after his crazy hateful texts. You must be sick to be a Dem these days. — Dave Dilday (@dillyday917) October 8, 2025

Pretty disgusting that the potential attorney general wants us and our families dead. — The American Patriot (@Merican_Pat1776) October 8, 2025

Democrats are telling us that they’re ok with that.

Commenters find it telling that Democrats were quick to scream about Trump’s sombrero videos and memes, but are mum on one of their own who is preoccupied with thoughts of murdering Republicans and their children.

They are more worried about a Meme of a sombrero than a Democrat

Fantasizing about killing a Republican or his Children you should know that Democrats do know wrong in their own eyes — Arthur Shelley (@AShelley73948) October 8, 2025

Imagine if it was Trump or someone from Trump's team that said that. — MAGA International (@magaintr) October 8, 2025

He's surprised the demorats are not talking over what another demorat said? If a republican said it they'd be screaming for the electric chair!!! pic.twitter.com/VXJdMGo2PU — tammy clark (@ClarkDickO62559) October 8, 2025

We know we’d be several days into 24/7 coverage of this if it were a MAGA candidate. But since it’s one of the legacy media’s fellow Democrats, they’re largely giving it a pass because political power is more important than doing what’s right.

