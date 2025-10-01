Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Jane Goodall: Champion to Chimps Everywhere, Dead at 91
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really...
Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to...
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong...
Move Over, Maxine! ANOTHER Dem Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About...
Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten...
What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was...
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships!
Maxine Waters Pushes Healthcare For Illegals, Trump Corners Hamas, & The View Melt's...
CNN's Dana Bash Flattered by Acronym for Jane Fonda's Hollywood Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Gr...
Mexican Standoff? JD Vance Promises Hakeem Jeffries Sombrero Videos Will Stop If He...
Chubb CEO Thinks Men in Women's Restrooms Saves Democracy, but His Company's Name...
Dem Talking Point Status: NUKED! JD Vance Destroys Dems' Denials About Illegal Aliens...

Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:30 PM on October 01, 2025
Meme

The Democrat Party excels at cringe. Today is no different. President Donald Trump’s Hakeem Jeffries sombrero videos have caused the fur to fly over at the DNC. Their cringeworthy response is a video featuring animated cats and kittens lying about the Schumer Shutdown. Reportedly, it’s so bad even Democrats want the kitty-centric cartoon caper neutered.

Advertisement

Check it out. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s very real.

Here’s the catty video on the Democrats’ own X account and the GOP's purrfect response. (WATCH)

We agree. It physically hurts to watch it. Making fun of it will only cause more people to seek it out and experience that same pain.

Despite how horrible the video is, posters say Democrats know their demographics.

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Advertisement

They’re not good at anything, really.

Posters say this latest litter box flick from the Democrats only highlights what we’ve known about the left for ages.

They will never change. The ability to meme will always be outside their paws' reach.

Tags:

CHUCK SCHUMER DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HAKEEM JEFFRIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’
Brett T.
Maine Woman Finds 250 State Ballots in Her Amazon Delivery
Brett T.
Rep. Ro Khanna Admits the Portion of Medicaid Going to Illegals Is Really Small
Brett T.
Scott Jennings: Trump’s Sombrero Memes Are Funnier Than Anything From the Last Ten Years of Kimmel‘s Show
Warren Squire
Joe Concha Uses the Washington Post to Swat Away Gavin Newsom's Attempt to Pin the Shutdown on Trump
Doug P.
NPR Host Announces They’re Off the Taxpayer Gravy Train but Still Here, Strong and Vital
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

What Rep. Jason Crow Saw From Former Fox News Host at Quantico ‘Was a Disgusting Scene’ Brett T.
Advertisement