Mr. Kitty Goes to Washington: Cringey Dem Video Uses Cartoon Cats to Lie About the Schumer Shutdown

The Democrat Party excels at cringe. Today is no different. President Donald Trump’s Hakeem Jeffries sombrero videos have caused the fur to fly over at the DNC. Their cringeworthy response is a video featuring animated cats and kittens lying about the Schumer Shutdown. Reportedly, it’s so bad even Democrats want the kitty-centric cartoon caper neutered.

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN: Thousands of Democrats are now panicking and begging the official Democrat Party X account to immediately delete this "funny meme" called "Kitty explains government shutdown."



I haven't cringed this hard since Kamala's 2024 presidential campaign. pic.twitter.com/oQ7PvCIj8L — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 1, 2025

This cannot be a real thing they put out — CC (@CC1417279054112) October 1, 2025

Yes, it’s very real.

Here’s the catty video on the Democrats’ own X account and the GOP's purrfect response. (WATCH)

The Democrats can't help but embarrass themselves every day — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) October 1, 2025

WTF? This is so pathetic I don't even feel right making fun of it. — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) October 1, 2025

We agree. It physically hurts to watch it. Making fun of it will only cause more people to seek it out and experience that same pain.

Despite how horrible the video is, posters say Democrats know their demographics.

Really leaning into your childless cat lady base with this one. — joshua (@yiddishekopf) October 1, 2025

Looks like Vance was right about the cat lady thing. — TheEducator (@DanExplainsIt) October 1, 2025

They are SO bad at this! 😹 — FarmHER (@semperfi1sgt) October 1, 2025

They’re not good at anything, really.

Posters say this latest litter box flick from the Democrats only highlights what we’ve known about the left for ages.

Delete this. I’m all for meme wars with the republicans, but oof this is not it — openbook (@moreofareader) October 1, 2025

its more of a meme massacre since the entirety of the left hasn't made a good meme in 8 years — The Guy Without Shoes (@GuyWithoutShoes) October 1, 2025

Always apropos pic.twitter.com/Oor8exQuWX — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) October 1, 2025

Democrats can't meme. Its obvious. — Detourz (@DanielT05210826) October 1, 2025

The left can't meme — DDD-1924 (@DicksonDan75217) October 1, 2025

They will never change. The ability to meme will always be outside their paws' reach.