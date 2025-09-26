VIP
The Gaily Show: Jon Stewart and DNC Chair Ken Martin Grapple with the Dem Party’s VP Homophobia

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:45 AM on September 26, 2025
Townhall Media

Kamala Harris has admitted in her new book ‘107 Days’ and in recent interviews that she didn’t pick former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as her vice president running mate in 2024 because he’s gay. Now, she’s tried to bury this fact under her patented word salad, but the truth remains - she didn’t pick him because he’s gay. You’d think the ‘party of inclusion’ admitting to such blatant homophobic discrimination would be bigger news. The revelation and disconnect are breaking the minds of Democrats like comedian Jon Stewart, who is coping by calling it ‘reverse affirmative action.’

Here he is with DNC Chair Ken Martin marinating in their party’s hypocrisy. (WATCH)

Yes, let’s call it exactly what it is - discrimination.

Posters say this is what happens when a party abandons meritocracy and replaces it with nonsensical DEI. You get weak ‘leaders’ making important decisions.

The Democrats are the party of hypocrites who will abandon their principles to cater to the party’s bigots because power takes precedence. Yep, that sums it up.

It’s the same reason Harris couldn’t choose Governor Josh Shapiro. The Democrat Party has factions that are unaccepting of gay men and Jews.

Democrats preach one thing, but when it comes to national elections, that’s all out the window because power is on the line.

Thankfully, President Donald Trump just picks the best person for the job without racial, gender, or sexual orientation fanfare. Scott Bessent comes to mind.

Let’s not go crazy, but many gay (LGB) people have come over to MAGA because TQIA+ is attacking them. They’ve learned that the ‘inclusion’ the Democrat Party is preaching is a lie, and Buttigieg's VP snub revelation just hammers that fact home..

