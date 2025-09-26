The Gaily Show: Jon Stewart and DNC Chair Ken Martin Grapple with the Dem Party’s VP Homophobia

Kamala Harris has admitted in her new book ‘107 Days’ and in recent interviews that she didn’t pick former Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as her vice president running mate in 2024 because he’s gay. Now, she’s tried to bury this fact under her patented word salad, but the truth remains - she didn’t pick him because he’s gay. You’d think the ‘party of inclusion’ admitting to such blatant homophobic discrimination would be bigger news. The revelation and disconnect are breaking the minds of Democrats like comedian Jon Stewart, who is coping by calling it ‘reverse affirmative action.’

Here he is with DNC Chair Ken Martin marinating in their party’s hypocrisy. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Jon Stewart *FLUMMOXED* by Kamala Harris snubbing Pete Buttigieg as VP because he's gay🚨



"When she says, 'I didn't go with Pete Buttigieg 'cause he's gay — and that'd be too far.'"



"And you're like, 'Oh my God! It's actually reverse affirmative action.' It's like,… pic.twitter.com/RzwgNIWmO6 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 25, 2025

“Reverse affirmative action” 🤣 The word you’re looking for is discrimination. — Susan Sheehan (@SueSheeRoll) September 25, 2025

Yes, let’s call it exactly what it is - discrimination.

Posters say this is what happens when a party abandons meritocracy and replaces it with nonsensical DEI. You get weak ‘leaders’ making important decisions.

A DEI candidate making a DEI type of decision. It’s what happens when leadership surrenders any pretext of meritocracy. — Lost In LA (@lost_in_la) September 26, 2025

“Oh nos. Not only were the common sense folks right about saying democrats are full of sh*t and are exactly what they accuse the others of being, our DEI/DNC candidate let the cat out of the bag.” pic.twitter.com/REPXHBIMh8 — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) September 25, 2025

it's like he's so close to realising the truth but his mind refuses to accept it so it rationalizes it.. — x1243 (@x1243) September 26, 2025

Almost like the left doesnt practice what they preach. — Joel Squire (@JoelTSquire) September 26, 2025

You’d think repeated, devastating exposure to cognitive dissonance would finally nudge these people away from the left, but nah. — Lisa🩷Liberty2 (@LisasFineLines) September 25, 2025

The Democrats are the party of hypocrites who will abandon their principles to cater to the party’s bigots because power takes precedence. Yep, that sums it up.

It’s the same reason Harris couldn’t choose Governor Josh Shapiro. The Democrat Party has factions that are unaccepting of gay men and Jews.

now let's dig into why she didn't pick Shapiro — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) September 25, 2025

they didn't pick Shapiro because he is a jew. make of that what you will — Alex (@AlphaRavenOne) September 25, 2025

She passed over Shapiro and a state she badly needed to secure because he's jewish.



It's "reverse affirmative action" all the way down. — 時期赤 🇺🇸 (@Jekred2) September 26, 2025

Democrats preach one thing, but when it comes to national elections, that’s all out the window because power is on the line.

Thankfully, President Donald Trump just picks the best person for the job without racial, gender, or sexual orientation fanfare. Scott Bessent comes to mind.

Then there's Trump appointing a gay man as Secretary of the Treasury without ever mentioning his sexuality. — TlMBOSLlCE (@realTlMBOSLlCE) September 26, 2025

Notice how most of the gays aren’t up in arms about this?



Care they’ve all joined MAGA 😆 — MAGAD0NlAN 4 LlFE (@ChristKing72013) September 25, 2025

Let’s not go crazy, but many gay (LGB) people have come over to MAGA because TQIA+ is attacking them. They’ve learned that the ‘inclusion’ the Democrat Party is preaching is a lie, and Buttigieg's VP snub revelation just hammers that fact home..

