Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because He’s Gay

Kamala Harris had a chance to make history in 2024 during her presidential run. She could have added Pete Buttigieg as her running mate. That would have made him the first openly gay U.S. vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket. But Kamala said, ‘No!’ Why? Well, he’s gay, of course! Now, Harris tries to word salad her way out of the truth while speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, but despite her best effort, the answer remains clear.

Advertisement

Here’s Harris laughably trying to justify her and her party's homophobia. (WATCH)

Kamala on not picking Pete Buttigieg as her VP: "To be a black woman running for the President of the United States and as a Vice Presidential running mate, a gay man, with the stakes being so high, I realized it would be a real risk." pic.twitter.com/Wg0wuYqolo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2025

That sounds homophobic. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 23, 2025

That’s because it is!

There's no way around it: Pete Buttigieg was dropped from VP consideration by Kamala Harris simply because he is gay.

Rachel: "so you're saying Pete couldn't be on the ticket because he was gay."



Kamala: "no, no, that's not what I said. I said he couldn't be on the ticket because he was gay." — Free Speech Is Not Hate Speech (@FreeSpeechMonk) September 23, 2025

“He may have been the most qualified, but I didn’t want to pick him because he was gay”.



Nice, Kamala — LogicallyConsistentMD (@LogicalMD33) September 23, 2025

So, she’s basically calling the Democrat voting base bigots. — Karen Warren (@KarenWa41674844) September 23, 2025

Yes, it’s no secret that black voters would thoroughly reject Buttigieg. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. A recent poll showed Buttigieg with zero support among black voters for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Simply put, Buttigieg could have kept black Americans from voting for Harris, who is black. It doesn’t help that Harris, Buttigieg, and eventual VP pick Tim Walz were all already bad candidates for a national election.

"Oh, I'm black and he's gay and....blah, blah, blah." That wasn't the problem. The problem was Tim Walz was a terrible candidate, Pete Buttigieg was a terrible candidate & Kamala Harris was a terrible candidate. Put them in any order you like, they still lose. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 23, 2025

Pete was probably the best of the three. — Richard Becker (@RichBecker) September 23, 2025

And then she picked up this pic.twitter.com/ycBY1HuYDv — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) September 23, 2025

How was Walz any different? Lmao — decoy (@decoyposts) September 23, 2025

Tim Walz was the less gay choice? — BoogerShooger (@boogershoogerer) September 23, 2025

Walz was flamboyant and a bit off. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions on what that signifies.

Harris, in one decision, proved her party’s DEI ‘principles’ come a distant second to winning elections and gaining power.

Translation: "My whole career has been dependent on DEI, but I don't practice DEI myself." — Headtrip Headlines (@diceknobs) September 23, 2025

The DEI VP refusing to pick a gay man because he's a liability is hilarious 😂 — Great Lion (@greatlion76) September 23, 2025

Advertisement

The first person to openly admit not hiring a gay man because he was gay. — Red 🇺🇸 State 🗽 Rebel 🦅 (@Red_State_Rebel) September 23, 2025

Let me get this straight: Kamala Harris is the only politician in history who’s openly admitted not wanting to hire a gay person? 🤦‍♂️🤣 pic.twitter.com/BBYGItziIp — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) September 23, 2025

Yes, she admits she didn’t pick him because he was gay. This is one of the most blatant examples of admitted homophobia we’ve ever seen, and we know the Democrat Party is perfectly okay with it and will let it slide. When it comes to eradicating homophobia, the Democrat Party is nothing but hypocritical.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.