Homophobic Harris: Kamala Tells Rachel Maddow She Rejected Pete Buttigieg for VP Because He’s Gay

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:10 AM on September 23, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Kamala Harris had a chance to make history in 2024 during her presidential run. She could have added Pete Buttigieg as her running mate. That would have made him the first openly gay U.S. vice presidential candidate on a major party ticket. But Kamala said, ‘No!’ Why? Well, he’s gay, of course! Now, Harris tries to word salad her way out of the truth while speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, but despite her best effort, the answer remains clear.  

Here’s Harris laughably trying to justify her and her party's homophobia. (WATCH)

That’s because it is!

There's no way around it: Pete Buttigieg was dropped from VP consideration by Kamala Harris simply because he is gay.

Yes, it’s no secret that black voters would thoroughly reject Buttigieg. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. A recent poll showed Buttigieg with zero support among black voters for a possible 2028 presidential run.

Simply put, Buttigieg could have kept black Americans from voting for Harris, who is black. It doesn’t help that Harris, Buttigieg, and eventual VP pick Tim Walz were all already bad candidates for a national election.

Walz was flamboyant and a bit off. We’ll let you draw your own conclusions on what that signifies.

Harris, in one decision, proved her party’s DEI ‘principles’ come a distant second to winning elections and gaining power.

Yes, she admits she didn’t pick him because he was gay. This is one of the most blatant examples of admitted homophobia we’ve ever seen, and we know the Democrat Party is perfectly okay with it and will let it slide. When it comes to eradicating homophobia, the Democrat Party is nothing but hypocritical.

