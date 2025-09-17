Dem Takes a Jab at Kash Patel's 'Failing' FBI and Accidentally KOs Previous...
VIP
'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from Divider-in-Chief Obama

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:36 PM on September 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Now that’s it’s clear that the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk is a leftist, Democrats are pushing their ‘both sides’ and ‘unifying’ message to deflect from it. It’s all to blame President Donald Trump for not doing enough to keep a shooter radicalized by violent Democrat Party rhetoric and messaging from assassinating a popular conservative leader. Apparently, Trump needs to be more ‘unifying’ to stop the Democrat Party’s next murderous acolyte from striking or something like that. Democrat Chuck Schumer says Trump should be a ‘uniter’ like former President Barack Obama. Oh boy!

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Obama never missed a chance to put groups of Americans at each others’ throats.

Obama’s eight years were notable for how divisive he was. Posters remember as do most of the American people.

Schumer’s not going to miss a gaslighting opportunity, ever.

Former President Joe Biden (when he was awake) was just as divisive, if not worse. We remember Biden calling Trump supporters ‘garbage’ days before the 2024 presidential election.

That’s the thing. Democrats have spent 10 years calling Trump and his supporters Nazis, fascists, racists, and more. Now, Schumer wants Republicans to unify with his party whose rhetoric just got one of the GOP’s rising stars murdered. To top it off, Democrats have not refrained from their dishonest, violent rhetoric in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination. Republicans would be insane to embrace the deadly Democrat Party. Get lost, Chuck!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

