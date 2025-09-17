'Trayvon Could Be My Son': Schumer Wants Trump To Take ‘Unifying Lessons’ from Divider-in-Chief Obama

Now that’s it’s clear that the suspected shooter of Charlie Kirk is a leftist, Democrats are pushing their ‘both sides’ and ‘unifying’ message to deflect from it. It’s all to blame President Donald Trump for not doing enough to keep a shooter radicalized by violent Democrat Party rhetoric and messaging from assassinating a popular conservative leader. Apparently, Trump needs to be more ‘unifying’ to stop the Democrat Party’s next murderous acolyte from striking or something like that. Democrat Chuck Schumer says Trump should be a ‘uniter’ like former President Barack Obama. Oh boy!

Here’s Schumer. (WATCH)

Schumer: Trump should be bringing America together like Obama would’ve done in a time like this.



Chuck tells a lot of egregious lies, but this one may be near the top of the list. pic.twitter.com/fRtaKn21Pq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

"Charlie Kirk could've been my son" — McCallum (@BK_McCallum) September 17, 2025

Exactly🎯 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Obama never missed a chance to put groups of Americans at each others’ throats.

Obama’s eight years were notable for how divisive he was. Posters remember as do most of the American people.

Obama may have been the most divisive president this country has ever seen — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 17, 2025

Obama was literally the divider-in-chief.



He divided the entire country into groups of people, and now we're supposed to look at him as the "voice of unity"??? — Isaac (@IcedViews) September 17, 2025

Obama “brought people together”? Tell that to the Tea Party, the cops he smeared, or the Christians he mocked. Chuck Schumer’s memory is as selective as CNN’s fact-checking. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 17, 2025

Chuck painting Obama as a uniter is gaslighting to the extreme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

He has no shame — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) September 17, 2025

Schumer’s not going to miss a gaslighting opportunity, ever.

Former President Joe Biden (when he was awake) was just as divisive, if not worse. We remember Biden calling Trump supporters ‘garbage’ days before the 2024 presidential election.

What about Joe and Kamala?



He is so horrible.



The dens must be terrified, rightly so. — Driftwooder (@Driftwooder1) September 17, 2025

Joe Biden: The great unifier pic.twitter.com/2u3pyIHfaX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 17, 2025

Why would they want to come together if everyone is a fascist Nazi?



Do they ever listen to themselves? — Potential Role Model (@ZenGhola_X) September 17, 2025

You can't unify with people that openly want you dead and politicians like Chuck Schumer who make excuses for them. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) September 17, 2025

That’s the thing. Democrats have spent 10 years calling Trump and his supporters Nazis, fascists, racists, and more. Now, Schumer wants Republicans to unify with his party whose rhetoric just got one of the GOP’s rising stars murdered. To top it off, Democrats have not refrained from their dishonest, violent rhetoric in the aftermath of Kirk's assassination. Republicans would be insane to embrace the deadly Democrat Party. Get lost, Chuck!

