Ghoul of the Nation: MAGA Remembers Third Anniversary of Biden’s Blood-Red, Hate-Filled 'Extremists' Rant

It’s amazing how much difference a few years can make. Three years ago today, President Joe Biden gave us his ghoulish ‘Soul of the Nation’ rant with a demonic-looking, blood-red backdrop. Biden launched into MAGA as extremists who posed a direct threat to the United States. Remember, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats touted this bitter, dementia-ridden, stumbling corpse as the ‘United-in-Chief.’ What a cruel lie!

Start here. (READ)

Three years ago today: A stark reminder of where we were.Joe Biden stands against the backdrop of blood-red walls and US Marines to threaten Trump supporters as: “An extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic. ”They propped up this demented husk of a man as a snarling, vengeful avatar to deliver a message to millions of Americans: You are now domestic enemies and will be treated as such. Your political leader is finished - and so is your political power. They were wrong. Again. Yet, the same Deep State tools, leftwing politicians, and legacy media figures that created, cheered and celebrated this grotesque attack on the left’s political adversaries from the President of the United States will tell you that Trump is the authoritarian. A PRIME example of why every attempt must be made to ensure they are discredited, defeated and their power destroyed. For good.

Here’s Biden demonstrating he had no business being in the Oval Office. (WATCH)

Simply unbelievable!

The radical rant hit a nerve with freedom-loving MAGA. It’s three years later, and commenters are still talking about it.

I remember this speech being so demonically Hitler-esque, that it was talked about for weeks; the subject of many memes.



For those who believe in the reality of Good v Evil in the spiritual realm, it was more than a theatrical production of rhetoric; it was a glimpse at evil. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 1, 2025

They pulled out all the visual, rhetorical and symbolic stops on this one.



Yet it backfired — like every other “message” they tried to send. pic.twitter.com/kgHafUas4G — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2025

Was this also the “winter of illness and death” speech, or was that another charming speech? — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 1, 2025

The reason the "Dark Brandon" policy failed was it was such obvious projection. It showed who they were not who Trump was. — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) September 1, 2025

‘Dark Brandon’ was manufactured hype, which failed massively, just as 'Brat Summer' and 'Joy' did with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election campaign. Democrats have learned nothing and are now doing the same nonsense with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Posters remember that the Biden administration was a freak show. It all came flooding back with one of his CDC hires quitting recently.

I will never forget that hate filled speech or his freak show administration. Never, ever again! pic.twitter.com/kkQIdAjWf6 — Tom (aka TP) (@773tom79) September 1, 2025

I was traveling back to the US all day yesterday, so missed the Sunday shows.



I’m to understand that the guy in the middle is being held up as a “non-ideological” voice of medicine after getting ousted from the CDC?



LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2025

He was afraid to tell gay men to curb their ravenous, promiscuous, sexual activities to slow down the spread of Monkeypox because of 'science' or something.

Commenters say the Democrats and their legacy media cohorts were fighting a losing battle, making an obviously frail Biden appear to be strong.

They tried so hard to make Joe Biden look strong. That’s how you know he was weak. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 1, 2025

When they wanted Biden to “look strong" pic.twitter.com/Ty52NYmBr5 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2025

I took this moment personally.

Permanent DC's declaration of war against the American citizenry.

And the struggle continues. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 1, 2025

Millions of us did.



Very well put. That’s exactly what it was.



I could’ve just written that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 1, 2025

Biden calling Trump supporters ‘garbage’ before the 2024 presidential election put a bow on his hatred for Americans he disagreed with. He really hated MAGA, and it will never be forgotten. Biden being a ‘uniter’ was always a lie.

