Ghoul of the Nation: MAGA Remembers Third Anniversary of Biden’s Blood-Red, Hate-Filled 'Extremists' Rant

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

It’s amazing how much difference a few years can make. Three years ago today, President Joe Biden gave us his ghoulish ‘Soul of the Nation’ rant with a demonic-looking, blood-red backdrop. Biden launched into MAGA as extremists who posed a direct threat to the United States. Remember, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats touted this bitter, dementia-ridden, stumbling corpse as the ‘United-in-Chief.’ What a cruel lie!

Start here. (READ)

Three years ago today: A stark reminder of where we were.Joe Biden stands against the backdrop of blood-red walls and US Marines to threaten Trump supporters as: “An extremism that threatens the very foundation of our Republic.

”They propped up this demented husk of a man as a snarling, vengeful avatar to deliver a message to millions of Americans: You are now domestic enemies and will be treated as such. Your political leader is finished - and so is your political power.

They were wrong. Again.

Yet, the same Deep State tools, leftwing politicians, and legacy media figures that created, cheered and celebrated this grotesque attack on the left’s political adversaries from the President of the United States will tell you that Trump is the authoritarian.

A PRIME example of why every attempt must be made to ensure they are discredited, defeated and their power destroyed.

For good.

Here’s Biden demonstrating he had no business being in the Oval Office. (WATCH)

Simply unbelievable!

The radical rant hit a nerve with freedom-loving MAGA. It’s three years later, and commenters are still talking about it.

‘Dark Brandon’ was manufactured hype, which failed massively, just as 'Brat Summer' and 'Joy' did with Kamala Harris in the 2024 election campaign. Democrats have learned nothing and are now doing the same nonsense with California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Posters remember that the Biden administration was a freak show. It all came flooding back with one of his CDC hires quitting recently.

He was afraid to tell gay men to curb their ravenous, promiscuous, sexual activities to slow down the spread of Monkeypox because of 'science' or something.

Commenters say the Democrats and their legacy media cohorts were fighting a losing battle, making an obviously frail Biden appear to be strong.

Biden calling Trump supporters ‘garbage’ before the 2024 presidential election put a bow on his hatred for Americans he disagreed with. He really hated MAGA, and it will never be forgotten. Biden being a ‘uniter’ was always a lie.

