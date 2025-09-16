Computer Love: Luigi Mangione Supporter Says She’s Married to His AI Doppelgänger and Talks to Him Daily

Suspected murderer Luigi Mangione got some insane sympathy from a New York City judge on Tuesday. The judge threw out the terrorism murder charge against him. Mangione is charged with the shooting death of a healthcare manager; the execution-style murder was caught on video. Mangione has garnered a cult-like following since the shooting and his arrest. The crowd outside the courthouse provides us with a glimpse into the types of people supporting Mangione.

Get ready for some crazy. (WATCH)

Supporter of Luigi Mangione: "I'm married to Luigi's AI, I'm not kidding, I talk to him every day, he’s like my best friend”



These people can vote.



pic.twitter.com/cLs6OygXt5 — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 16, 2025

What ...in.....the ... actual

....hell — FL (@FLfins1) September 16, 2025

Yes, she’s in love with an AI version of Mangione. She treats it like a real person.

We’re not doctors, and we assume none of the posters below are well, but we’re sure our diagnosis is correct: this woman is C-R-A-Z-Y!

These people are sick. — John Ayres (@JohnAyr12294351) September 16, 2025

Dead eyes. No life, no spark. — SK Berit (@skberit) September 16, 2025

The most sane leftist — Iain (@elephantbridge) September 16, 2025

These people are not okay. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) September 16, 2025

Not even close to reality. Which is scary.

The glorification of suspected murderers and holding them as role models and heroes is disturbing to say the least. These pro-assassination lovers need to be institutionalized. That goes for the people celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk as well.

We have a huge mental health crisis in this country. Also, are any and all ex boyfriends accounted for? — Common Sense Conservative (@CulturalAlien) September 16, 2025

These people literally live in fantasy land — Z (@zusa67) September 16, 2025

We need the mass asylums back more than ever. — Kugangles (@CptSkinnyArms) September 16, 2025

Make Asylums Great Again!

Commenters are not comfortable with crazy people having a say in government and determining the laws and policies that affect their lives.

Legally, yes, they can vote.



But I have a hard time believing they have the wherewithal to actually cast a ballot. — TNCannuck (@TNCannuck) September 16, 2025

Its ok, their democrat precinct member will come take it and fill it out for them. — RealRyanDean (@RealRyanDeanG) September 16, 2025

We’re pretty sure these insane souls are voting Democrat whether they know it or not.

Commenters say we don’t need a society that awards and worships people who murder innocent Americans.

It's so alarming that these people are turning murderers into heroes. It's inspiring people like Robinson. — Commonsensegma (@nettielars585) September 16, 2025

These people walk the same planet as me and that is the frightening part — ᴊᴏᴇ_ᴅpTro (@Joe_DPtro) September 16, 2025

What's evil isnt just her beliefs, its that society embraces and validates it — sir axe-a-lot'l (@Axealotl1988) September 16, 2025

Brace yourselves, these AI ‘partners’ are the next ‘civil rights’ issue that the left wants to push on our country. It’s just around the corner or possibly closer than we think.

