Computer Love: Luigi Mangione Supporter Says She’s Married to His AI Doppelgänger and Talks to Him Daily

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on September 16, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Suspected murderer Luigi Mangione got some insane sympathy from a New York City judge on Tuesday. The judge threw out the terrorism murder charge against him. Mangione is charged with the shooting death of a healthcare manager; the execution-style murder was caught on video. Mangione has garnered a cult-like following since the shooting and his arrest. The crowd outside the courthouse provides us with a glimpse into the types of people supporting Mangione.

Get ready for some crazy. (WATCH)

Yes, she’s in love with an AI version of Mangione. She treats it like a real person.

We’re not doctors, and we assume none of the posters below are well, but we’re sure our diagnosis is correct: this woman is C-R-A-Z-Y!

Not even close to reality. Which is scary.

The glorification of suspected murderers and holding them as role models and heroes is disturbing to say the least. These pro-assassination lovers need to be institutionalized. That goes for the people celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk as well.

Make Asylums Great Again!

Commenters are not comfortable with crazy people having a say in government and determining the laws and policies that affect their lives.

We’re pretty sure these insane souls are voting Democrat whether they know it or not.

Commenters say we don’t need a society that awards and worships people who murder innocent Americans.

Brace yourselves, these AI ‘partners’ are the next ‘civil rights’ issue that the left wants to push on our country. It’s just around the corner or possibly closer than we think.

