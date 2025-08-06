Texas Democrat Jolanda Jones' Outrageous Holocaust Comparison to Redistricting
Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing and Unethical'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on August 06, 2025
A couple of days ago, Jim Acosta plumbed new depths of journalistic ghoulishness by conducting an 'interview' with an AI-generated image of Joaquin Oliver, a teenage boy killed in the Parkland high school shooting. The backlash was immediate and darned near universal: Left and Right condemned Acosta for it.

The next day, Acosta responded to the criticism by throwing Oliver's dad under the bus. You keep it classy, Jimmy.

Megyn Kelly chimed in today, and she absolutely spanks Acosta:

The entire post reads:

It is exploitative to its core. He actually says in the interview with the father afterward 'we’ve never heard from one of the kids before!' Anyone can understand the grieving parents’ desperation to connect with their child but no journalist should exploit a deceased victim by pretending to uncover his present day feelings on any subject thru AI which is, by its very terms, artificial and unreal. Incredibly disrespectful to the deceased, no matter whether the parents - for whom all of us have nothing but sympathy - desire it.

She's 100% right.

We have no idea what Joaquin Oliver would say or think about anything. And pretending we do is not journalism.

That was great.

Yes it does.

Yes, he is.

She's good at that.

Ouch.

He's always been that way.

