Dear Diary: Megyn Kelly Calls Acosta's AI Interview With Deceased Teen 'Deeply Disturbing and Unethical'

A couple of days ago, Jim Acosta plumbed new depths of journalistic ghoulishness by conducting an 'interview' with an AI-generated image of Joaquin Oliver, a teenage boy killed in the Parkland high school shooting. The backlash was immediate and darned near universal: Left and Right condemned Acosta for it.

The next day, Acosta responded to the criticism by throwing Oliver's dad under the bus. You keep it classy, Jimmy.

Megyn Kelly chimed in today, and she absolutely spanks Acosta:

The Jim Acosta interview of a deceased teenager killed at Parkland is so deeply disturbing and unethical I hardly have the words to describe it. It is exploitative to its core. He actually says in the interview with the father afterward “we’ve never heard from one of the kids… — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 6, 2025

The entire post reads:

It is exploitative to its core. He actually says in the interview with the father afterward 'we’ve never heard from one of the kids before!' Anyone can understand the grieving parents’ desperation to connect with their child but no journalist should exploit a deceased victim by pretending to uncover his present day feelings on any subject thru AI which is, by its very terms, artificial and unreal. Incredibly disrespectful to the deceased, no matter whether the parents - for whom all of us have nothing but sympathy - desire it.

She's 100% right.

I agree.



I think this is deeply immoral and truly evil.



Putting words into someone’s mouth AFTER death that they DID NOT say in life is a level of evil that is hard to describe.



I rarely advocate for any laws, but I think this should be illegal. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) August 6, 2025

We have no idea what Joaquin Oliver would say or think about anything. And pretending we do is not journalism.

That was great.

"Deeply disturbing and unethical"? That pretty much describes Acosta's whole career. — TamponTim: Chinese Secret Agent 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@GoVols37872) August 6, 2025

Yes it does.

Well, Jim Acosta is the poster boy for fake news. — Doug (@dwpks1965) August 6, 2025

Yes, he is.

Perfectly stated. https://t.co/4nHw9zcmHF — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) August 6, 2025

She's good at that.

I miss the old days, when Jim Acosta still had the decency to exploit dead teenagers while their body was still warm. https://t.co/6FLtJeCE14 — Tweetoleon (@Tweetoleon) August 6, 2025

Ouch.

Acosta was @CNN's great bold inquiring reporter. I didn't like him being so close to the president then, and it looks worse in retrospect. But to me and many it was always obvious: Acosta is not bold and principled. He's morally and rationally unhinged. https://t.co/VS7vFbjLhS — Dan Phillips (inspired by a largely true story) (@BibChr) August 6, 2025

He's always been that way.

