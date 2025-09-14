Man Dressed as Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Tramples Turning Point HQ Memorial

RINO James Lankford Sees Left-Wing Assassination of Charlie Kirk as Opportunity to Invoke...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:09 PM on September 14, 2025
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

A man trampled Charlie Kirk’s memorial at Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The man violently attacked the display while mourners were paying their respects to the conservative leader who was assassinated last week. Nineteen-year-old Ryder Corral was arrested at the scene.

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

The assassination and the days that have followed have shown us there are evil people in our schools, hospitals, military, and more who are celebrating Kirk's murder.

Here’s a video of an onlooker throwing the suspect to the ground. You’ll notice that Corral is wearing the same outfit as suspect Tyler Robinson, who is in custody for the murder of Charlie Kirk. (WATCH - VIDEO IS SILENT)

The last thing we need is imitators.

Here are side-by-side images of Corral and Robinson.

We would not be surprised if leftists adopt the look. As sad as it is to say this, the getup will probably be a popular Halloween costume since it will shock people and be in such bad taste.

