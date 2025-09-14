Man Dressed as Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect Tyler Robinson Tramples Turning Point HQ Memorial

A man trampled Charlie Kirk’s memorial at Turning Point headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. The man violently attacked the display while mourners were paying their respects to the conservative leader who was assassinated last week. Nineteen-year-old Ryder Corral was arrested at the scene.

Advertisement

Here’s more from Fox News. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: The usual suspects vandalized and trampled the memorial for Charlie Kirk at Turning Point HQ pic.twitter.com/C8tq6xSD77 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) September 14, 2025

Wow. I was completely unaware of the high number of evil people living around us before this. I cannot comprehend how people can be like this. — Jill Baxa (@jbaxa3) September 14, 2025

The assassination and the days that have followed have shown us there are evil people in our schools, hospitals, military, and more who are celebrating Kirk's murder.

Here’s a video of an onlooker throwing the suspect to the ground. You’ll notice that Corral is wearing the same outfit as suspect Tyler Robinson, who is in custody for the murder of Charlie Kirk. (WATCH - VIDEO IS SILENT)

🚨 INFURIATING: The man who was just arrested for VANDALIZING Charlie Kirk’s memorial at TPUSA, 19y/o Ryder Corral, was wearing the SAME SHIRT Kirk’s assassin wore



FBI should be tracking EACH AND EVERY person who has bought this shirt!



Clearly many of them are vioIent. pic.twitter.com/kIQlUvVPaR — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 14, 2025

Same shoes and pants also.. The new "TranTifa uniform maybe?



These freaks are more 'connected' than you think.. watch you six folks, head on a swivel! — Kelly_Zee_Wolf (@PKellyHardwa822) September 14, 2025

The last thing we need is imitators.

Here are side-by-side images of Corral and Robinson.

🚨 BREAKING: The 19-year-old man who trampled and vandalized the Charlie Kirk memorial wore the same shirt as Charlie's assassin, Tyler Robinson. The man arrested today is identified as Ryder Corral. pic.twitter.com/bA4NAecRoE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 14, 2025

What is that shirt. Not quite making it out with the resolution. — SkylerKat (@RealSkylerKat) September 14, 2025

It appears to be an eagle flying in front of an American flag. Most likely chosen in order to blend in easily at events where patriots would be wearing similar designs and patterns. — I_Am_Cam (@Okabecam) September 14, 2025

Land of the free. Home of the brave. pic.twitter.com/pQ7aehk8nD — M2 (@M2aimingcircle) September 14, 2025

So that's their new symbol



Trash radicals — A Bourgeois (@RealABourgeois) September 14, 2025

We would not be surprised if leftists adopt the look. As sad as it is to say this, the getup will probably be a popular Halloween costume since it will shock people and be in such bad taste.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.