Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Murder

A DC comics creator who pretends to be a woman had his new series cancelled after celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Gretchen Felker-Martin’s 'Red Hood' (a Batman spin-off) comic just debuted with its first issue, but DC has cancelled the series entirely after the writer called Kirk a 'Nazi' and hoped the assassin's bullet was okay after touching him.

Here’s more. (READ)

How it started, how it’s going! - FAFO



“Gretchen Felker-Martin” (writer of Red Hood) celebrated Charlie Kirk getting assassinated, and @DCOfficial caught wind of everyone calling this out, now Red Hood comic book is cancelled by DC.

- Sincerely Karma. 🤣💯👀 pic.twitter.com/JI8TID9UCS — Emcverse (@emcverse) September 11, 2025

DC Comics Writer Gretchen Felker-Martin Mocks Charlie Kirk Shooting, Claims Police Aren't Peoplehttps://t.co/yMRtFE1fzQ — That Park Place (@TPPNewsNetwork) September 10, 2025

CONFIRMED: DC cancelled their Red Hood series that this psycho wrote and are pulling all issues from comic shops and reimbursing shops for issues sold — ComixDad (@ComixDad) September 11, 2025

Looks like DC is doing right by the retailers as well.

This is not the first provocative thing Felker-Martin has said about a public figure. He also went after 'Harry Potter' creator J.K. Rowling. You know you’re way out of line when even Bluesky suspends your account for violent speech. Yep, that happened, too.

The transgender DC Comics writer who is celebrating Charlie Kirk's death was originally famous for calling for the slitting of JK Rowling's throat and cheered for 9/11. pic.twitter.com/WwmJNEhiOY — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) September 10, 2025

BlueSky suspended: pic.twitter.com/m3RIhsHwVx — Jon Del Arroz | Pop Culture & Gaming 🎮 (@jondelarroz) September 10, 2025

call me crazy but I don’t think the gentleman is playing with a full deck pic.twitter.com/YzHWQSqiTq — adam zack (@OLykosMarlowe) September 11, 2025

The left is telling us who they are: evil and violent. Maybe we should believe them, this time. — DoctorWhoUnwoke (@UnwokeWho) September 10, 2025

We’re getting the message loud and clear that many on the left are utterly insane.

Posters say Felker-Martin looked exactly as they expected him to look. Funny how that’s almost always the case with leftists.

Crazy how they’re always as hideously ugly on the outside as they are on the inside — Matthew Foxwell (@MLFoxwell) September 11, 2025

So Jabba the Hut and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man had a baby and THIS was the result.. — Taz for Governor of the World! (@tazjam) September 11, 2025

"You're gonna need a bigger straitjacket..." — Guest Implants (@KaptainKrypton1) September 11, 2025

Well that explains why comics sucks. — Evergreen (@nomouth78) September 11, 2025

Wokeness has infected the comic book industry, so it’s struggling to survive right now. Hopefully, this will help DC, Marvel, and others jettison these zeros and start focusing on superheroes again, not politics. There is speculation that Felker-Martin was also fired, but that is not confirmed at this time.

