Super Zero: New DC Comics Series 'RED HOOD' Cancelled After Trans Writer Celebrated Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:00 PM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/DC Entertainment

A DC comics creator who pretends to be a woman had his new series cancelled after celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Gretchen Felker-Martin’s 'Red Hood' (a Batman spin-off) comic just debuted with its first issue, but DC has cancelled the series entirely after the writer called Kirk a 'Nazi' and hoped the assassin's bullet was okay after touching him.

Here’s more. (READ)

Looks like DC is doing right by the retailers as well.

This is not the first provocative thing Felker-Martin has said about a public figure. He also went after 'Harry Potter' creator J.K. Rowling. You know you’re way out of line when even Bluesky suspends your account for violent speech. Yep, that happened, too.

We’re getting the message loud and clear that many on the left are utterly insane.

Posters say Felker-Martin looked exactly as they expected him to look. Funny how that’s almost always the case with leftists.

Wokeness has infected the comic book industry, so it’s struggling to survive right now. Hopefully, this will help DC, Marvel, and others jettison these zeros and start focusing on superheroes again, not politics. There is speculation that Felker-Martin was also fired, but that is not confirmed at this time.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK GUN CONTROL GUNS GUN VIOLENCE TRANSGENDER WOKE

