Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

Words only have power when backed by action. Yesterday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced there would be zero tolerance for military members mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Today, those words are being backed by action as an Air Force Master Sergeant is under investigation for what Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier describes as conduct unbecoming of a non-commissioned officer.

Meet Senior Mastersergeant Adam Antonioli, from Hurlburt Field FL. He thinks that the people mourning Charlie Kirk are “pathetic.” On Facebook his profile picture is an upside down flag, and he refuses to respect anyone who respect the Commander in Chief. Is this OK @PeteHegseth? pic.twitter.com/AMwbof8YLg — Sólionath (@Anarseldain) September 13, 2025

In addition to calling anyone mourning the death of Kirk 'Pathetic,' there are also several anti-Trump posts on Master Sergeant Antonioli's social media. He is also supposedly flying an upside-down American flag at his home.

It's clear that the Air Force does not believe any of this is 'Okay.'

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. I’ve now visited the member’s FB page and see his public criticism of the Commander in Chief, the picture he’s posted of his upside down US flag hanging outside his house, and much else. Will verify immediately and take swift action.… — Matt Lohmeier 🇺🇸 (@matthewlohmeier) September 13, 2025

The swift action has already begun as the Master Sergeant, along with his chain of command, is under investigation.

This morning, it was brought to my attention what appears to me to be explicit (repeated) violations of the oath to defend the constitution coming from a uniformed service member, the public criticism of our commander-in-chief, and overt partisan behavior; there will be swift… https://t.co/Oxxew1d4GZ — Matt Lohmeier 🇺🇸 (@matthewlohmeier) September 13, 2025

The rest of the Under Secretary's post:

there will be swift accountability. What I have seen is, at a minimum, a violation of Article 134 of the UCMJ. Of course, the veracity of the accounts and this conduct must be confirmed. I’ve asked our senior military leaders to read the member his rights, and place him and his entire chain of command under investigation. Zero tolerance for this. Men and women who are guilty of this kind of behavior will not serve in uniform. @SecWar @USW_PR_HONTata @usairforce @SecAFOfficial

Secretary Hegseth weighed in on the investigation.

Thank you Matt; exactly the swift action that must be taken. https://t.co/dUibTHGgYL — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) September 13, 2025

The investigation under Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which includes conduct that 'Prejudices good order and discipline in the armed forces, or brings discredit upon them,' can bring loss of rank and pay, confinement, and dishonorable discharge from the military.

Zero tolerance is the only way — 𝑮𝑺𝑴𝑰𝑻𝑯 𓃵 (@Gsmith814582) September 13, 2025

Dishonorable discharges so they all become prohibited persons & can no longer own, possess or carry firearms. People dumb enough or crazy enough to think they could get away with this with no consequences have no business being anywhere near a gun. — VoxDemosthenes (@VoxDemosthenes) September 13, 2025

"and his entire chain of command"



I appreciate this the most. Ignoring a problem allows it to fester. Accountability is required up and down the chain. — Skip Mayfield (@SkipMayfield) September 13, 2025

The Master Sergeant's actions appear to have obviously violated the 'Bring discredit to the Armed Forces' provision of Article 134. It will be interesting to see where the investigation leads for the chain of command.

As a retired USAF Lt Col this makes me sick. The rot that has infested the Air Force is repulsive. I bet this guy has been doing this for a long time. Accountability please! — Dale Orvedahl (@DeplorableDEO) September 13, 2025

Words have little meaning without action. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meant what he said, and action is being taken.

Consequences are on the way.