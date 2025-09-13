Hegseth Meant What He Said: Air Force SGT Facing Consequenses for Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death

Clemson University Faces Backlash: Calls to Defund Over Staff's Violent Rhetoric
Eric V.
Eric V. | 1:00 PM on September 13, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

Words only have power when backed by action. Yesterday, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced there would be zero tolerance for military members mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Today, those words are being backed by action as an Air Force Master Sergeant is under investigation for what Under Secretary of the Air Force Matt Lohmeier describes as conduct unbecoming of a non-commissioned officer.

In addition to calling anyone mourning the death of Kirk 'Pathetic,' there are also several anti-Trump posts on Master Sergeant Antonioli's social media. He is also supposedly flying an upside-down American flag at his home.

It's clear that the Air Force does not believe any of this is 'Okay.'

The swift action has already begun as the Master Sergeant, along with his chain of command, is under investigation.

The rest of the Under Secretary's post:

 there will be swift accountability. What I have seen is, at a minimum, a violation of Article 134 of the UCMJ. Of course, the veracity of the accounts and this conduct must be confirmed. I’ve asked our senior military leaders to read the member his rights, and place him and his entire chain of command under investigation. Zero tolerance for this. Men and women who are guilty of this kind of behavior will not serve in uniform. 

@SecWar @USW_PR_HONTata @usairforce @SecAFOfficial

Secretary Hegseth weighed in on the investigation.

The investigation under Article 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which includes conduct that 'Prejudices good order and discipline in the armed forces, or brings discredit upon them,' can bring loss of rank and pay, confinement, and dishonorable discharge from the military.

The Master Sergeant's actions appear to have obviously violated the 'Bring discredit to the Armed Forces' provision of Article 134. It will be interesting to see where the investigation leads for the chain of command.

Words have little meaning without action. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth meant what he said, and action is being taken.

Consequences are on the way.

