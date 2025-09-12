Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death

Greg Gutfeld: The Left Created a Moment that Killing Charlie Kirk Was Like...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you are a military member who mocked the death of Charlie Kirk, Pete Hegseth wants your name. 

Again, free speech means the government can't compel you not to say something as a citizen. If you are employed by the Pentagon, you should protect ALL American citizens so, if you are celebrating the death of an American, you shouldn't be employed at the Pentagon. 

So it's akin to a witch hunt to find military members who mocked the death of an American citizen and discipline them? People are really nutty.

Charlie Kirk was an American citizen. It's inappropriate for a Pentagon employee to mock the death of an American citizen. Why is this hard to understand?

Sleep sweet, losers.

Along with some dishonorable discharges.

So glad to see someone gets it. 

Yes, we shouldn't invite outsiders to our country who cheer the death of an American citizen either. Now, you're catching on.

CHARLIE KIRK DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FREE SPEECH MILITARY PETE HEGSETH

