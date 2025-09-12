Pete Hegseth's Crusade: Purging Pentagon and Military Jerks Mocking Charlie Kirk's Death

If you are a military member who mocked the death of Charlie Kirk, Pete Hegseth wants your name.

NEW: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tells staff to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder so they can be punished, according to two defense officials.… — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 12, 2025

Dems to soon choose the 5 in new 95/5 issue. https://t.co/CnJcmBOJ0x — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 12, 2025

This is exactly what should happen

No one in the public office (including military) should ever feel joy, mock or ridicule anyone

Fine and Termination !! https://t.co/ya8mu5v5C4 — Steen Hansen (@SteenHansen59) September 12, 2025

Again, free speech means the government can't compel you not to say something as a citizen. If you are employed by the Pentagon, you should protect ALL American citizens so, if you are celebrating the death of an American, you shouldn't be employed at the Pentagon.

This is bad. Historically bad.



The very definition of a witch hunt and reminiscent of the military's gay purges. https://t.co/38db5v6cP6 — mcbc 🇺🇸🗽 (@mcbc) September 12, 2025

So it's akin to a witch hunt to find military members who mocked the death of an American citizen and discipline them? People are really nutty.

Charlie Kirk is a civilian. How is the Pentagon limiting speech of Active Duty to criticize a civilian? https://t.co/EvKieMR7zX — jgmac1106 (@jgmac1106) September 12, 2025

Charlie Kirk was an American citizen. It's inappropriate for a Pentagon employee to mock the death of an American citizen. Why is this hard to understand?

Same way the Left would go scorched earth if the facts of the last 48 hours were different. And we know they would. The pieces about “right-wing extremism in the military” would write themselves. The Left made their bed, now they get to sleep in it. https://t.co/iM5Bt7fzt3 — Carlos E. Andino Jr. (@carloseandinojr) September 12, 2025

Sleep sweet, losers.

Way to go @SecWar. Every public and private entity should follow suit. https://t.co/yO6EMYOmWi — Jake Blum (@RealJakeBlum) September 12, 2025

Can anyone say military code of conduct? I hope we start hearing about court martials https://t.co/Fhm4RQOU6R — Allen Johnson (@AllenJo12828216) September 12, 2025

Along with some dishonorable discharges.

Yeah, I mean, I don't want the government arming people who think it's a good idea to shoot Americans who disagree with them. That seems like a pretty sensible standard. https://t.co/xqANj7xwmQ — Oliver Sherouse 🦬 (@OliverSherouse) September 12, 2025

So glad to see someone gets it.

So that’s 2 agencies now. State department is looking at visa holders to see if they’ve committed wrong think and now the DoD looking at military members or fed employees https://t.co/ap1JLOqr4G — 𝔾𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕥 𝕌𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 𝔹𝕠𝕓 (@Greatunclebob) September 12, 2025

Yes, we shouldn't invite outsiders to our country who cheer the death of an American citizen either. Now, you're catching on.

