Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in Major U.S. Cities

Intercom, Inc. founder Eoghan McCabe is offering $10,000 grants to artists to paint murals featuring the face of Iryna Zarutska in major cities across America. Zarutska is the Ukrainian refugee who was recently fatally stabbed in a Charlotte, North Carolina, subway car. McCabe is offering 50 grants to qualified artists.

Here’s more. (READ)

I am offering $500k in $10k grants to paint murals of the face of Iryna Zarutska in prominent US city locations



Please contact [email protected] for more details



Please also share this message



If you would like to contribute to this fund, please contact Katie also pic.twitter.com/M8OyqfcZlm — Eoghan McCabe (@eoghan) September 10, 2025

.@eoghan is memorializing a life the media was helping to bury. Thank you, sir! — Elicia Brand #IStandWithIsrael. (@EliciaBrand) September 10, 2025

Her face will serve as a reminder of how deadly Democrat crime policies are to innocent victims.

Commenters are suggesting her likeness should be painted over murals dedicated to the criminal George Floyd.

I love everything about this. That lady loved America.🔥❤️ pic.twitter.com/8dDqI3SdhC — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 10, 2025

Paint her overtop of all the George Floyd murals. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

Can’t think of a better thing. 💯💯🙏 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 10, 2025

Democrats celebrating criminals is how we got the Charlotte tragedy.

Many posters say Zarutska’s senseless murder has transformed them.

RIP Iryna 😭🙏🏻✝️



I've never felt so heartbroken before.



This affected me in a way that nothing has. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 10, 2025

I agree. I only imagine her suffering. I thought about her throughout the day. — Dr. K (@skunick) September 10, 2025

Same. When RT released the full video, i kept watching it with such sadness. This is what true evil looks like. This is what the left wants more of. — Just another psyop 🇺🇸🇷🇺☦️ (@The_Novi_Chalk) September 10, 2025

It’s a tough video to watch. But people MUST watch it.



This stuff is happening far too often in America.



It’s very real. And it needs to end. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

The entire country is traumatized right now.



This girl's story has the power to change the WORLD. I've never felt this much pain over this kind of news... — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) September 10, 2025

The full, unedited video is truly heartbreaking.

Commenters say more attention needs to be drawn to Democrat policies that keep dangerous criminals on the streets instead of behind bars.

Leftist policies are costing innocent lives. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 10, 2025

Yes, they are. This is the issue that needs to be brought to the forefront. This is a big one. — Buckeye Mike (@Buckeye__Mike) September 10, 2025

I have been angry since I heard about this and cannot even hide it. Not at work, not at home. Its just too much this time. — Bringer Of Facts (@BringerOfFact) September 10, 2025

Great news, keep that image in front of them because she represents everything wrong with their sick crime policies. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) September 10, 2025

Don’t let her name leave the news cycle. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 10, 2025

The legacy media had to be dragged kicking and screaming to cover this story. They blamed MAGA voters for the ‘crime’ of noticing it. We need to make sure ‘journalists’ and the Democrats they support hear her name relentlessly in the coming days.

