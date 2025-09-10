SICK: Tariq Nasheed Weighs In on the NC Subway Murder With Conspiratorial Nonsense
David French: Spineless Click-Chaser Twisting Horrific Train Murder to Bow to Progressives

Businessman Offering Fifty $10,000 Grants for Artists to Paint Iryna Zarutska Murals in Major U.S. Cities

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:16 AM on September 10, 2025
Photo via Iryna Zarutska's Instagram

Intercom, Inc. founder Eoghan McCabe is offering $10,000 grants to artists to paint murals featuring the face of Iryna Zarutska in major cities across America. Zarutska is the Ukrainian refugee who was recently fatally stabbed in a Charlotte, North Carolina, subway car. McCabe is offering 50 grants to qualified artists.

Here’s more. (READ)

Her face will serve as a reminder of how deadly Democrat crime policies are to innocent victims.

Commenters are suggesting her likeness should be painted over murals dedicated to the criminal George Floyd.

Democrats celebrating criminals is how we got the Charlotte tragedy.

Many posters say Zarutska’s senseless murder has transformed them.

The full, unedited video is truly heartbreaking.

Commenters say more attention needs to be drawn to Democrat policies that keep dangerous criminals on the streets instead of behind bars.

The legacy media had to be dragged kicking and screaming to cover this story. They blamed MAGA voters for the ‘crime’ of noticing it. We need to make sure ‘journalists’ and the Democrats they support hear her name relentlessly in the coming days.

