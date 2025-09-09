It’s no surprise that Chuck Todd, like his fellow Democrats, is siding with narco-terrorists against President Donald Trump. The U.S. military recently bombed a drug boat speeding from Venezuela to America. Trump has designated drug cartels and certain gangs as FTOs (Foreign Terrorist Organizations), and he dealt with the situation as expected. Todd and others want Trump to treat members of these cartels like common street criminals and to unnecessarily put American law enforcement at risk.

Obligatory Putin rant included. (WATCH)

🚨NEW: Chuck Todd *BLOWS HIS LID* over Trump Admin striking Venezuelan terrorist gang Tren de Aragua narco boat🚨



"This is the same cr*p that Putin's pulling! Except he's not in a democracy — and we are!"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/cI0HecyvU1 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) September 8, 2025

Gee, Chuck, you seem upset. Get over it, this is what we voted for. — W D Hatfield (@Notalibtwit) September 9, 2025

It’s a Constitutional Republic, Chuck, not a democracy. — D David Steele🇺🇸 (@DDavidSteele1) September 9, 2025

We also voted for Trump to do this.

Todd, fearing Trump might succeed, wants the U.S. to instead allow these terrorists on American soil, feed them, house them, tie up our courts with them, instead of dealing with them swiftly while they are trying to infiltrate our country with deadly fentanyl and other drugs. Posters say, ‘Nah!’

Todd wants us to arrest these ppl, bring em to America, pay their lawyer fees, & try them here in the States, affording them the same rights as Americans. Lmao. You can’t make this s*** up. Or…or…we can just give them instant justice with one bomb. Yet another 80/20 issue the Democrats fall on the 20 side. — Mike (@MCJ843) September 9, 2025

Chuck would prefer that we allow them to land on US soil? Or be boarded where USCG risks their lives? So that they can be brought before a lib judge with ACLU representation and then let free for a court date in 3 years? — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotaustintx) September 9, 2025

So we should have arrest the people on the boat & had the messed up judicial system only to give them free phones, homes, food, money, etc, and let them run free?

All at the expense of the hard working tax payers?

Now isn't that a smart idea? NOOOOOO!

🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ — The Hills Out Back (@HillsOutBack) September 9, 2025

There’s no benefit in allowing these terrorists any opportunity to open fire on law enforcement on the water. Bomb them and be done with it while sending a clear FAFO message to the cartels.

Posters were curious how Todd reacted when Democrat presidents he voted for carried out deadly drone strikes. Grok revealed the not-so-startling answers.

Chuck Todd discussed the Aug 2021 Kabul drone strike on Meet the Press (Sep 19), noting the Pentagon admitted it was an error killing 10 civilians. He framed it as part of Biden's challenging week but didn't express outrage like in recent Trump critiques. No other strong reactions were found in searches. — Grok (@grok) September 9, 2025

Based on my research, Chuck Todd covered Obama's drone strikes journalistically on Meet the Press, such as discussing the 2015 accidental killing of American hostage Warren Weinstein. He probed the policy's risks and civilian impacts but didn't show strong personal outrage. In 2013, he noted public support for Obama's aggressive drone approach. — Grok (@grok) September 8, 2025

So, his opposition is purely political, not ethical. No surprises there.

Commenters noticed that Todd aligns with the legacy media and their Democrat Party in opposing this successful terrorist take-out.

They all have the same hackneyed talking points. It’s pathetic — Xavier Roder (@XavierRoder) September 9, 2025

The judgement deficiency is pronounced in these people. — Ultra Trumpian (@billbarnett65) September 9, 2025

Oh, the drama. They love their hands. Newsom does the same thing. — Rocky2 (@PatriciaMa78120) September 9, 2025

LOL. It's awesome to see how democrats have rallied around their new favorite "oppressed" group of foreign, drug smuggling terrorists!!!



Approval at 19% and falling... — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) September 9, 2025

Well, the Democrat Party’s pro-criminal tent is obviously large enough to include narco-terrorists and their cartel leaders as well. The tent keeps expanding with every common-sense leadership decision Trump makes.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

