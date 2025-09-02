BOOM: Pete Hegseth Posts Video of Venezuelan Drug Boat Being Blown Up

President Donald Trump mentioned something during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon about moving the Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. "We just … shot out a drug-carrying boat," Trump said.

🚨BREAKING: President Trump just confirmed that the United States military took out a DRUG BOAT coming from Venezuela for the United States!



"We just...shot out a drug-carrying boat..."



"It just happened moments ago." pic.twitter.com/RgmOHC9AYu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 2, 2025

As @potus just announced moments ago, today the U.S. military conducted a lethal strike in the southern Carribean against a drug vessel which had departed from Venezuela and was being operated by a designated narco-terrorist organization. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 2, 2025

Trump's post continues:

… United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was quick to declassify video of the strike:

***