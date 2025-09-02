Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforc...
Sick Daze: Tim Walz Upset that Trump is Healthy but Holds Out Hope...
Cory Booker’s Sassy Engagement Photos to a Rosario Dawson Doppelgänger Spark an Internet...
Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets
Oh, No You DON'T! Judd Legum Tries to Spin Bloody Chicago Labor Day...
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Lefty Priest Met With Pope Leo and Assures Us the Pontiff Will Continue...
Trump’s Epic Roast of Dems’ ‘Weak Bench’ Sparks Laughter and Agreement
Would-Be Assassin Challenges Trump to a 'BEATDOWN SESSION' and a Round of Golf
No Joke: U.K. Continues Its Downward Spiral Into Leftist Authoritarianism With More Speech...
Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a...
Democrats Hate Women: Career Criminal Arrested AGAIN for Assaulting FIFTH Woman In Downtow...
VIP
Parental Passion Turns to Squabbling: Civility Sacked at College Football Game
Guess Which Obama-Era Judge Freed Woman Who Threatened to Assassinate President Trump MULT...

BOOM: Pete Hegseth Posts Video of Venezuelan Drug Boat Being Blown Up

Brett T. | 7:20 PM on September 02, 2025
Gif

President Donald Trump mentioned something during his press conference on Tuesday afternoon about moving the Space Command Headquarters from Colorado to Alabama. "We just … shot out a drug-carrying boat," Trump said.

Advertisement

Trump's post continues:

… United States. The strike resulted in 11 terrorists killed in action. No U.S. Forces were harmed in this strike. Please let this serve as notice to anyone even thinking about bringing drugs into the United States of America. BEWARE! Thank you for your attention to this matter!!!!!!!!!!

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was quick to declassify video of the strike:

Recommended

Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets
justmindy
Advertisement

Someone will post it soon, we're certain.

They'll do it, too.

***

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY PETE HEGSETH VENEZUELA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets
justmindy
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins Catches JD Vance in a January 6 ‘Gotcha’
Brett T.
Cory Booker’s Sassy Engagement Photos to a Rosario Dawson Doppelgänger Spark an Internet Frenzy
justmindy
Treasonous Illinois Lt. Governor Sparks Outrage by Advising Illegals on Evading Law Enforcement
justmindy
Horror North of the Border: Trans-Identified Male Breaks Into House and Assaults a Toddler
Amy Curtis
Obama... AGAIN?! DataRepublican's Deep Dive Into Ilhan Omar's HUBBY Is One HELLUVA DAMNING Doozy (Thread)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Jarvis Sparks Twitter Chaos with Epic Thread of Cringe-Worthy Tweets justmindy
Advertisement