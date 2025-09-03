Dick Durbin Joins Chorus of Pro-Criminal Dems Blaming Law-Abiding Red States for Blue...
Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists and 'Concerned' Democrats

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on September 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats look to be adding 'pro-narco terrorist' to their party’s platform, along with pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. Democrats seem to have a problem with the U.S. military recently taking out a drug cartel boat headed to America from Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio essentially responded to Democrats’ concerns by telling them, ‘Tough, deal with it!’

Start here. (READ)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio FIRES BACK at Democrats who are now defending the narco-terrorists taken out by the US military.

"What will stop them is when you BLOW THEM UP. POTUS will WAGE WAR on narco-terrorist organizations!"

"Under President Trump, those days [of being weak] are OVER."

Marco and the entire Trump Admin aren't backing down!

Here’s Rubio telling Democrats how it’s going to be. (WATCH)

Well, that’s horrible news for drug cartels and Democrats. Oh well.

Here’s video of the strike posted by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. (WATCH)

Sometimes you can just do things instead of just talking about them. Actions are louder than words and all that jazz.

Commenters are pleased that President Donald Trump is past the ‘words’ stage.

Which is why we can never have another Democrat in the Oval Office ever again. Drug cartels will know they can act with impunity with a weak leader at the helm of our nation again.

CARTELS CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN MARCO RUBIO

