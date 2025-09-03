Cartel It Like It Is: Marco Rubio Sends Clear FAFO Message to Narco-Terrorists and 'Concerned' Democrats

Democrats look to be adding 'pro-narco terrorist' to their party’s platform, along with pro-illegal alien and pro-criminal. Democrats seem to have a problem with the U.S. military recently taking out a drug cartel boat headed to America from Venezuela. Secretary of State Marco Rubio essentially responded to Democrats’ concerns by telling them, ‘Tough, deal with it!’

Secretary of State Marco Rubio FIRES BACK at Democrats who are now defending the narco-terrorists taken out by the US military. "What will stop them is when you BLOW THEM UP. POTUS will WAGE WAR on narco-terrorist organizations!" "Under President Trump, those days [of being weak] are OVER." Marco and the entire Trump Admin aren't backing down!

🚨 GREAT NEWS: Secretary Marco Rubio issued a statement on future US military actions by President Trump on the cartels coming from Venezuela, saying the strikes will CONTINUE TO HAPPEN as long as cartels invade our shores with deadly drugs.



The cartels are officially ON NOTICE. pic.twitter.com/nplbtSCM9M — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2025

Well, that’s horrible news for drug cartels and Democrats. Oh well.

This is one of those classic Trump ideas.



“Why don’t we just blow up the boats before they get here?” — 🌲Nathan (@nstecker_) September 3, 2025

So simple and yet effective. — Dr. Oliver Gorden MD (@IllegalBlood091) September 3, 2025

Sometimes you can just do things instead of just talking about them. Actions are louder than words and all that jazz.

Commenters are pleased that President Donald Trump is past the ‘words’ stage.

Beyond time we got serious about curtailing illicit drug flow into this country! — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) September 3, 2025

No reason to back down from taking out terrorists. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 3, 2025

Marco Rubio is right, Trump’s strikes send a clear message. Weakness allowed narco-terrorists to thrive, but now America hits hard, decisive, and relentless. Patriots approve. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) September 3, 2025

Oh... Warnings mean little without follow-through.

Rubio backing Trump’s strikes on Venezuelan cartels signals a shift - America treating drug wars like real wars. The cartels may push poison, but now they’ll face fire. 💥A⚖️😮👍 — Elar Realm (@ElarRealm) September 3, 2025

It was good decision. You do this one and make a highlight reel, the problem will never be this bad again (until a democrat is president again) — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) September 3, 2025

Which is why we can never have another Democrat in the Oval Office ever again. Drug cartels will know they can act with impunity with a weak leader at the helm of our nation again.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration's bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

