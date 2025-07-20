Karen Bass: Doxxing and Threatening ICE Agents and Families Is No Big Deal Since They’re Not from LA

It’s pretty obvious at this point that Democrats want ICE agents to be unmasked so that their party’s goons can dox and threaten not only the agents but their families as well. Democrats do not want any illegal aliens deported, and they figure that threatened ICE agents either won’t do the job to their full ability or will quit. So it’s no surprise that pro-illegal alien Mayor Karen Bass is making lame excuses as to why doxxed ICE agents are not her problem.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Karen Bass is not worried about the families of ICE agents being retaliated against if the agents’ identities are revealed:



“The masked men are not from Los Angeles. And so how their families could be retaliated against…that makes absolutely no sense at all."



Holy crap. https://t.co/FUQ0HUJvqj pic.twitter.com/f8LjRM4ekj — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

What a lunatic. This woman is blatantly calling for violence against ICE. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) July 20, 2025

She should be perp walked and arrested publicly. This is not acceptable. — 🇺🇸 Ed 🙏 (@edber29) July 20, 2025

The lengths Democrats will go to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens is insane.

Commenters point out that where ICE agents live doesn’t prevent threats or targeting. We’re in the 21st century, after all.

Good thing there are no TVs/computers/newspapers in other far flung places. pic.twitter.com/M65cR2KTvH — Perfunctory (@pfunkin1) July 20, 2025

“How would anyone outside of LA be able to target their families?"



Karen Bass, Super Genius — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Democrats always put their dumbest members in places of power.

To this point, commenters find it crazy that someone so disconnected from reality is running the city of Los Angeles.

It's always disconcerting to see how muddled her thought process is and then remember that she runs one of the biggest cities in our nation. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) July 20, 2025

Incredibly dangerous and stupid. Democrat leadership in a nutshell. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

She personifies it. — Ser Gregor (@GregorJmacs) July 20, 2025

Dangerous AND stupid. A true Marxist. — Frank Truslow (@FrankTruslow) July 20, 2025

The AND is key here. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

Dangerous and stupid is a deadly mix.

Bass acts like Antifa doesn’t have violent cells in various cities and states, which share information and work together to harm ICE agents and other federal officers.

This response from her just confirms her inability to grasp anything. — George Denton (@LGDenton) July 20, 2025

Karen Bass denies the existence of nationally organized leftwing mobs and the internet. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 20, 2025

It’s not only a denial, she is under zero illusions given her background — Bizzaro (@golgibodybuildr) July 20, 2025

DEI mayor. — George Denton (@LGDenton) July 20, 2025

Comunist Mayor. Her history record proves it. — RGM0704 (@rgm0704) July 20, 2025

She’s dumb as a post. — David (@dndnbos4) July 20, 2025

That’s not fair. We’re sure there are plenty of wooden posts out there that could best Bass in a contest of intelligence and wits.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

