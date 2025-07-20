Security Cam Footage: Off Duty CBP Officer Returns Fire After Being Shot By...
Karen Bass: Doxxing and Threatening ICE Agents and Families Is No Big Deal Since They’re Not from LA

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on July 20, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

It’s pretty obvious at this point that Democrats want ICE agents to be unmasked so that their party’s goons can dox and threaten not only the agents but their families as well. Democrats do not want any illegal aliens deported, and they figure that threatened ICE agents either won’t do the job to their full ability or will quit. So it’s no surprise that pro-illegal alien Mayor Karen Bass is making lame excuses as to why doxxed ICE agents are not her problem.

Have a look. (WATCH)

The lengths Democrats will go to prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens is insane.

Commenters point out that where ICE agents live doesn’t prevent threats or targeting. We’re in the 21st century, after all.

Democrats always put their dumbest members in places of power.

To this point, commenters find it crazy that someone so disconnected from reality is running the city of Los Angeles.

Dangerous and stupid is a deadly mix.

Bass acts like Antifa doesn’t have violent cells in various cities and states, which share information and work together to harm ICE agents and other federal officers.

That’s not fair. We’re sure there are plenty of wooden posts out there that could best Bass in a contest of intelligence and wits.

Editor's Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

