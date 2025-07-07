Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and He’s Rigging the Midterms

Democrat consultant James Carville and kooky Joy Reid (late of MSNBC) have latched onto the hilarious conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump is going to illegally meddle in upcoming elections. Per the demented Dem duo, Trump is going to refuse to leave office after his term and find a way to postpone the midterm elections.

Hear it all for yourself. (WATCH)

Democrats unite under conspiracy theory that Trump will illegally tamper with upcoming elections:



Reid: Trump "intends to stay in office like Putin, until he dies."



Carville: People who think Trump won't postpone 2026 elections are "f*cking fools."



Totally normal, sane stuff. pic.twitter.com/RA0jfPa6rq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

These people have lost their minds. They're not living in reality. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 6, 2025

Which is why we love to give them as much exposure as possible



fkn lunatics — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

They’re fun to cover because they’re both so crazy and out of touch with reality.

Posters correctly note that when it comes to messing with elections, it’s the Democrat Party that has it covered.

Talk about projection. The DNC has TWICE railroaded their nominee, initiated mail-in balloting, and attempted to imprison their front running opponent not once, but several times.



This is a laughable projection, even for them. — Just Evan™ (@EvanPrinciple) July 6, 2025

This is serious projection. Democrats have cheated in every major election for decades and will continue to moving forward.



They have no positive policies to promote so they just cheat.



It all illegals are deported then Dems will likely never win another major election again. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 6, 2025

We were told this kind of election denialism rhetoric is a Grave Threat to Democracy™️ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 6, 2025

It’s only a threat to democracy if Republicans do it. Democrats always give their party a pass.

Commenters say Democrats have to constantly gaslight their voters and keep them angry about imaginary concerns and threats.

They have to keep their base in a constant state of turmoil. They never say things will get better, things will only get worse. — OldGoldminer🇺🇸 (@CurtisWheat4) July 6, 2025

These two stay on task with the best of them. Or rather, the most consistent of them.😬 pic.twitter.com/Hqr1FRTNkA — Westerly1 (@Westerly110) July 6, 2025

I love it that they’re paranoid about this. 😂😂😂 — KrisM (@KristinMug77051) July 6, 2025

I love how they think that anyone is listening to them. — Big Fozz (@JeffFosle) July 6, 2025

They continuously attempt to predict the future and FAIL MISERABLY EVERY TIME. But that certainly doesn’t seem to deter them. — EyesWideOpen (@BeHonestorLeave) July 6, 2025

Neither are right with their predictions. That won’t stop them from spewing their nonsense. They've got to keep their fellow Democrats screaming about something that’s not happening.