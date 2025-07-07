False Alarm: Disgraced Dem Jamaal Bowman Laughably Claims Trump is Afraid of Zohran...
Joy Reid and James Carville Are Predicting Trump Will Never Leave Office and He’s Rigging the Midterms

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:50 AM on July 07, 2025
Democrat consultant James Carville and kooky Joy Reid (late of MSNBC) have latched onto the hilarious conspiracy theory that President Donald Trump is going to illegally meddle in upcoming elections. Per the demented Dem duo, Trump is going to refuse to leave office after his term and find a way to postpone the midterm elections.

They’re fun to cover because they’re both so crazy and out of touch with reality.

Posters correctly note that when it comes to messing with elections, it’s the Democrat Party that has it covered.

It’s only a threat to democracy if Republicans do it. Democrats always give their party a pass.

Commenters say Democrats have to constantly gaslight their voters and keep them angry about imaginary concerns and threats.

Neither are right with their predictions. That won’t stop them from spewing their nonsense. They've got to keep their fellow Democrats screaming about something that’s not happening.

