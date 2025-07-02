Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning to Steal the Midterms

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on July 02, 2025
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Democrats Jim Acosta and James Carville recently teamed up to give us a double-dose of TDS and irrelevancy. Carville appeared on Acosta’s podcast to spin wild conspiracies of President Donald Trump and Stephen Miller cheating to steal the midterm elections.

Have a look. (WATCH)

Carville is consistently wrong about everything, but it’s interesting to watch how far off the rails he will go each time he’s someone’s guest.

Of course, these two demented Democrats are now preaching election denialism after years of saying embracing it would destroy democracy.

It does, and now all they can do is screech impotently about Trump.

It’s hilarious watching Acosta, Don Lemon, Chuck Todd, and other Dem ‘journalists’ fuming daily on webcams from their bedrooms and living rooms. Posters agree.

Books in the background are a must! How will we know how smart these hacks are without their book props? Too funny!

