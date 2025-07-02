Double-Dose of Dem Delusion: Jim Acosta and James Carville Claim Trump Is Planning to Steal the Midterms

Democrats Jim Acosta and James Carville recently teamed up to give us a double-dose of TDS and irrelevancy. Carville appeared on Acosta’s podcast to spin wild conspiracies of President Donald Trump and Stephen Miller cheating to steal the midterm elections.

Have a look. (WATCH)

James Carville, slumming it on the Jim Acosta podcast, says Trump will do anything to cheat in the midterms and avoid impeachment:



"I don’t put anything past him. Nothing."



“[Democrats] are not accustomed to thinking like that — it’s really scary!” pic.twitter.com/sjFNy0m3og — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

He went completely off the rails. — Tribeless (@KimAJ1998) July 2, 2025

Why do they keep interviewing this fossil — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) July 2, 2025

They know he will say some outlandish brain-broken sht — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

Carville is consistently wrong about everything, but it’s interesting to watch how far off the rails he will go each time he’s someone’s guest.

Of course, these two demented Democrats are now preaching election denialism after years of saying embracing it would destroy democracy.

I thought election denial was bad? — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) July 2, 2025

Not when they do it — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

I was reliably informed that this kind of election denialism talk was very dangerous to democracy — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

It just burns the Democrats up they couldn’t stop him. — PaxArbiter (@out_of_the_shad) July 2, 2025

It does, and now all they can do is screech impotently about Trump.

It’s hilarious watching Acosta, Don Lemon, Chuck Todd, and other Dem ‘journalists’ fuming daily on webcams from their bedrooms and living rooms. Posters agree.

“Slumming it on the Jim Acosta podcast” is the type of roast I needed to hear this afternoon 😂 — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) July 2, 2025

🤣 These smug lunatics podcasting from corners in their basements — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

The “disgraced network anchor podcasting from a corner in their basement” is my favorite media genre — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 2, 2025

