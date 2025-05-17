Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection
VIP
Flashback: Jamie Raskin Badmouthed Robert Hur on CNN Despite Knowing He Told the...
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by...
Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth...
ICE Water: Illegal Alien Evader Goes on a Short-Lived Aquatic Adventure in North...
VIP
Life Is Pain, but It’s Also Love, Laughter, and Light
John Fetterman's Latest Pro-Israel Post Shows Why His Fellow Dems Are NOW Attacking...
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTE...
OLYMPIC Mistake: L.A. City Council Approves $30 Airport, Hotel Worker Minimum Wage by...
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped...
TOTAL MYSTERY: MSDNC's Jonathan Lemire Can't Figure Out Why the Right Doesn't Like...
BREAKING: Trump Voters Shell-Shocked as James Comey is Interviewed by Secret Service but...
Columbia's Majority Frustrated with Protesters, Demands Action as Concerns Grow It May Be...
Scott Jennings Reminds Democrats All They Have to Do Is Not Be Insane...

Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for a Job Promotion

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 AM on May 17, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

With a portion of President Joe Biden’s audio from the Hur Report now released, it’s clear that the legacy media and Democrats maligned Special Counsel Robert Hur’s reputation and purposely attacked him for stating the obvious - Biden was in no shape to remain president. 

Advertisement

Joe Scarborough was one of many attacking Hur. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yes, they all do.

Commenters agree but know those well-deserved apologies will never come.

Credibility was already at zero. This highlights how evil they are.

Recommended

Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committee (Thread)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

One commenter says they went after Hur because they knew he was telling the truth.

Correct. They are incapable of feeling embarrassment or remorse for what they’ve done. They will simply move on to the next fake outrage.

Tags: JOE BIDEN JOE SCARBOROUGH LIES MENTAL HEALTH MIKA BRZEZINSKI MORNING JOE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committee (Thread)
Amy Curtis
Bad Optics: New Orleans Police Officer Causes a Spectacle During Presser for Escaped Inmates
Warren Squire
Starving for Attention: Student Mad Her Pro-Palestine Hunger Strike is Being Ignored by Her School
Warren Squire
Flashback: Kamala Harris' Slams on Robert Hur Were WEAPONS GRADE Projection
Doug P.
BREAKING: Portions of Biden’s Forgetful Interview With Robert Hur Has Been Released (LISTEN)
Aaron Walker
Flashback: Adam Schiff Raged at Special Counsel Robert Hur for Telling the Truth About Biden’s Decline
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Free Beacon Editor-in-Chief Commits Act of Journalism, Triggers the Pulitzer Prize Committee (Thread) Amy Curtis
Advertisement