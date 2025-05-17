Flashback: Joe Scarborough Ranted that Robert Hur Lied About Biden’s Mental Health for a Job Promotion

With a portion of President Joe Biden’s audio from the Hur Report now released, it’s clear that the legacy media and Democrats maligned Special Counsel Robert Hur’s reputation and purposely attacked him for stating the obvious - Biden was in no shape to remain president.

Joe Scarborough was one of many attacking Hur. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

FLASHBACK: Joe Scarborough goes on a wild, profane rant defending Biden’s cognitive state and defaming Robert Hur —



— accusing Hur of humiliating himself so Trump would give him a judgeship.



Turns out the one humiliating himself was Joe Scarborough. Again. pic.twitter.com/2HPHDh7dCD — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

Joe is good at humiliating himself with wild rants — I am Ken (@Ikennect) May 17, 2025

Is anybody going to apologize to Mr. Hur? — Candy Corn (@kld36011204) May 17, 2025

They owe Robert Hur an apology. — Rightsideandfree (@rightsidefreee) May 17, 2025

Yes, they all do.

Commenters agree but know those well-deserved apologies will never come.

Now that we have tangible evidence about the fact that Biden really was an elderly man with a poor memory, will any of these people admit they were wrong?

Not holding my breath. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 17, 2025

Not a chance. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

They've lost all credibility. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 17, 2025

Credibility was already at zero. This highlights how evil they are.

One commenter says they went after Hur because they knew he was telling the truth.

Joe Scarborough was just mad that Robert Hur called out what everyone could plainly see.



And by doing so, reminded everyone that the Democrats had been lying about Joe Biden’s condition this whole time.



Scarborough was humiliated and added more of it with this rant. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 17, 2025

Scarborough is a gold mine of self-humliation — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 17, 2025

If they had souls they’d be embarrassed. Alas those were sold years ago — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) May 17, 2025

Correct. They are incapable of feeling embarrassment or remorse for what they’ve done. They will simply move on to the next fake outrage.