Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot from One Illegal Alien to ALL of Them

Democrats are so predictable. The halo has fallen off the head of 'angelic' illegal alien father Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Domestic abuse allegations made by his wife were revealed Wednesday. So, after days of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats being laser-focused on one illegal alien, Democrat Tiffany Cross is trying to pivot to all illegal aliens now that Garcia’s usefulness in pushing her party’s fake narratives is essentially over.

Check it out. (WATCH)

This is hysterical. After @MrShermichael rattles off the newly revealed Kilmar Abrego-Garcia MS-13 and serial domestic abuse evidence to CNN panel —



— woke Tiffany Cross declares “we can’t make it about Kilmar. That’s just one person."



PIVOT! pic.twitter.com/2pIdR0uSpI — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

“It’s not really about Kilmar” 😂 pic.twitter.com/yEPqILsDqZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

It’s interesting how both Tiffany Cross and Senator Van Hollen are on a first name basis with this MS-13 gang member. Good buddies, apparently. — OcalaGuy (@GuyOcala) April 17, 2025

Now thats just beautiful. Real time defeat. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 17, 2025

We expected this pivot but Democrats are a stubborn, unlearning lot so some will likely hold on to Garcia for a bit longer.

Posters noticed the sudden shift from one illegal to all illegals. Pivot!

Tiffany Cross waved the 🏳️ — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2025

They’ve made it about one person for days. Now it’s suddenly not about one person. LOL — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

“we have to look at the macro and not just the micro"



😂🤡 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

Goalpost move completed. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) April 17, 2025

Sending Senators to El Salvador is bad for Democrats, so many commenters don’t want them to stop just yet.

The Democrats screwed up big time walking into Trump's Trap — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 17, 2025

Keep sending Democrats down to El Salvador, please — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 17, 2025

It's amazing how they're prepared to die on the hill on issues that are 80/20. Completely tone deaf. — DJT is Back🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CABO_BABY) April 17, 2025

Again, Democrats have an impossible time learning. The growing debacle with Garcia should have made them drop the whole we-love-illegal-aliens crusade, but it won’t. They’re going to crank it up and show everyone just how much more they cherish illegal aliens than they do Americans.