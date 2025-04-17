Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported...
Micro? It’s Time to Go Macro as Tiffany Cross Does an On-Air Pivot from One Illegal Alien to ALL of Them

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:17 AM on April 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

Democrats are so predictable. The halo has fallen off the head of 'angelic' illegal alien father Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Domestic abuse allegations made by his wife were revealed Wednesday. So, after days of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats being laser-focused on one illegal alien, Democrat Tiffany Cross is trying to pivot to all illegal aliens now that Garcia’s usefulness in pushing her party’s fake narratives is essentially over.

Check it out. (WATCH)

We expected this pivot but Democrats are a stubborn, unlearning lot so some will likely hold on to Garcia for a bit longer.

Posters noticed the sudden shift from one illegal to all illegals. Pivot!

Dem Threatens to Invade El Salvador with Grandstanding Senators Until They See Deported Illegal Alien
Warren Squire
Sending Senators to El Salvador is bad for Democrats, so many commenters don’t want them to stop just yet.

Again, Democrats have an impossible time learning. The growing debacle with Garcia should have made them drop the whole we-love-illegal-aliens crusade, but it won’t. They’re going to crank it up and show everyone just how much more they cherish illegal aliens than they do Americans.

