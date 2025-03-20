Musk Must Go! Joe Scarborough Attacks Legal Immigrant Government Employee for Being from South Africa

Delusional Tampon Tim Slams Kamala’s Crew for Sidelining Him, Says He Could’ve Wooed...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on March 20, 2025
Townhall Media

Not sure why Democrats and anti-Trump media personalities have a problem with a certain someone being an immigrant. We know these people love illegal aliens but seem to be infuriated that Elon Musk is a naturalized legal immigrant from South Africa. This declaration that Musk is from South Africa comes up a lot. We’ve covered it here, here, and here.

Now we’ve got someone else to add to the list. (READ)

Joe Scarborough dutifully parrots current Dem attack line on Elon — he’s an immigrant from South Africa:

"Veterans that have served in our country's uniform for 20 years should not be fired randomly by a billionaire immigrant from South Africa."

The left finally found an immigrant they love to hate.

Here's the video. (WATCH)

Commenters note that Democrats love screaming, ‘We’re a nation of immigrants!’ But, insist on hating on one of the most innovative legal immigrants in our nation’s history.

Yep, nothing but hypocrites.

Posters take issue with those saying DOGE firings are ‘random.’

Democrats are okay with legal immigrants creating our laws in Congress. Weird, huh? We don’t care where Musk came from, only that he’s doing a job that’s needed to be done for decades. If it takes an unelected billionaire from South Africa to clean up our federal government then so be it.

