Musk Must Go! Joe Scarborough Attacks Legal Immigrant Government Employee for Being from South Africa

Not sure why Democrats and anti-Trump media personalities have a problem with a certain someone being an immigrant. We know these people love illegal aliens but seem to be infuriated that Elon Musk is a naturalized legal immigrant from South Africa. This declaration that Musk is from South Africa comes up a lot. We’ve covered it here, here, and here.

Now we’ve got someone else to add to the list. (READ)

Joe Scarborough dutifully parrots current Dem attack line on Elon — he’s an immigrant from South Africa: "Veterans that have served in our country's uniform for 20 years should not be fired randomly by a billionaire immigrant from South Africa." The left finally found an immigrant they love to hate.

Here's the video. (WATCH)

Commenters note that Democrats love screaming, ‘We’re a nation of immigrants!’ But, insist on hating on one of the most innovative legal immigrants in our nation’s history.

It’s hilarious how Donald Trump and Elon Musk continue to reveal the Democrats for the hypocrites they are. They like immigrants, but not that immigrant. They like EVs, but not from that company. Amazing. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) Mar 19, 2025

As long as they are cooking, cleaning, and cutting lawns, immigrants are welcome here. Create a Fortune 100 company? No thank you. Go back to Africa — dcnh (@dcnh42) Mar 19, 2025

Tells you they actually believe in nothing — other than hate and power. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) Mar 19, 2025

Yep, nothing but hypocrites.

Posters take issue with those saying DOGE firings are ‘random.’

No one is being fired randomly. And it really doesn’t matter whether he’s an immigrant or not because he’s a naturalized citizen just like some members of Congress. — Valkyries for women🇺🇸 (@valkyriesrwomen) Mar 19, 2025

1000's of vets get laid off or fired every year under every administration. — Ronnie Baby (@dougjamesm) Mar 19, 202

and Elon is not “randomly firing” anyone — what a lie — Western Lensman (@Western Lensman) Mar 19, 2025

Of course everything he said there other than about Elon being from SA is a lie. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) Mar 19, 2025

Democrats are okay with legal immigrants creating our laws in Congress. Weird, huh? We don’t care where Musk came from, only that he’s doing a job that’s needed to be done for decades. If it takes an unelected billionaire from South Africa to clean up our federal government then so be it.