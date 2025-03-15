Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and DOGE on CNN

Election Seat: New Book Reveals Kamala Harris Needed ‘Booster’ Chair During Presidential C...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:00 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

‘Republican’ Tara Setmayer (formerly of The Lincoln Project) sounds unsurprising like a deranged Democrat in a recent rant on CNN. She’s even adopted the Democrats' talking point of Elon Musk being an 'unelected, South African, billionaire donor.' Yep, she’s a Democrat.

Here’s her nonsensical ramblings. (WATCH)

But, he’s from South Africa!!!!!!

Musk being from South Africa is the latest Democrat talking point. We guess Dems now hate legal immigrants. Posters say Setmayer was a silly mess and her ‘message’ was even sillier. 

This isn’t the first time Democrats have gone after Elon Musk for being a legal immigrant. We covered two instances here and here.

Interestingly, Democrats view the trimming of the federal bureaucracy as an attack on democracy itself. Posters notice this happening a lot.

@CNNPolitics The Gonzo looking dude with the glasses & funky hair just unwittingly described the Democrats ignorance, "the democracy is being shut down, that 's what she's saying..." Bureaucracy is not the same as democracy. Who implanted this falsehood into the left's brains?

— Arioch (@YepItsF_cked) March 15, 2025

Outside of Scott Jennings, CNN is scraping the bottom of the barrel for panel guests. CNN gets what it pays for.

Being anti-Trump is not a winning strategy for the Democrat Party. But, it’s all they have since they now support the unpopular side of every issue. Remember, we’re only 54 days into President Donald Trump’s presidency. Their insanity and incoherence are only going to get worse. Even people in South Africa are already getting tired of it.

