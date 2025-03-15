Unelected South African!!! Tara Setmayer Goes on Incoherent Rant Against Elon Musk and DOGE on CNN

‘Republican’ Tara Setmayer (formerly of The Lincoln Project) sounds unsurprising like a deranged Democrat in a recent rant on CNN. She’s even adopted the Democrats' talking point of Elon Musk being an 'unelected, South African, billionaire donor.' Yep, she’s a Democrat.

Here’s her nonsensical ramblings. (WATCH)

Tara Setmayer goes on a deranged and unhinged rant about Elon Musk and DOGE firing government bureaucrats.



"People are being fired by an unelected South African billionaire donor to Donald Trump!"



Where does CNN find these people? pic.twitter.com/oFEncyGt9Z — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) March 15, 2025

You have one of the world most successful business minds trying to cut a bloated ineffective organization to save it from bankruptcy. — Paul Gig (@PaulGig3) March 15, 2025

But, he’s from South Africa!!!!!!

Musk being from South Africa is the latest Democrat talking point. We guess Dems now hate legal immigrants. Posters say Setmayer was a silly mess and her ‘message’ was even sillier.

@CNNPolitics Tara threw in a bunch of non-sequiturs to pretend she had an argument & made herself look silly. How does being a South African have anything to do with believing in democracy. What she's really saying is Elon doesnt like bloated bureaucracies which is a positive. — Arioch (@YepItsF_cked) March 15, 2025

Bro, they add that South African as a dig like so what he was born in South Africa what does that have to do with anything?. Elon is an American citizen that went about it the right way because the dude was and still is very talented. We want the best and brightest! — 👯‍♀️ KARENS ❌ MAKE A ➡️ (@CQN5EQVENCE) March 15, 2025

And why would it matter if he is a donor, billionaire, unelected or South African? Also, Musk doesn’t fire anyone. He recommends. — HuskerHammer (@cptcrunch84) March 15, 2025

Very xenophobic! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) March 15, 2025

This isn’t the first time Democrats have gone after Elon Musk for being a legal immigrant. We covered two instances here and here.

Interestingly, Democrats view the trimming of the federal bureaucracy as an attack on democracy itself. Posters notice this happening a lot.

@CNNPolitics The Gonzo looking dude with the glasses & funky hair just unwittingly described the Democrats ignorance, "the democracy is being shut down, that 's what she's saying..." Bureaucracy is not the same as democracy. Who implanted this falsehood into the left's brains? — Arioch (@YepItsF_cked) March 15, 2025

Oh my God this guy is classic schooling this lady on Elon musk and Doge and how the government is not being shut down I know where does CNN find these people — Vegas Bum (@vegasbum28) March 15, 2025

CNN finds a different psycho who can’t make a point every week. I have no idea who any of them are. They must have volume tryouts. — Julie Steward (@jules_steward) March 15, 2025

Outside of Scott Jennings, CNN is scraping the bottom of the barrel for panel guests. CNN gets what it pays for.

🥱🥱🥱🤡. They are losing big times, and they know, and feels it. But don't worry, it will get even better for the taxpayers, and the Trump administration. Are these people actors, paid to rant on TV ? Sometimes I get the feeling, that some of them are. — Henrik Bentzen (@hben61jul) March 15, 2025

They are in trouble for 2028 if all this continues. It's all anti Trump and not future policy. Very out of touch with what the majority of Americans want. I hope they keep it up, GOP will be in office for a long time! — Tricia (@kassie_furever) March 15, 2025

Being anti-Trump is not a winning strategy for the Democrat Party. But, it’s all they have since they now support the unpopular side of every issue. Remember, we’re only 54 days into President Donald Trump’s presidency. Their insanity and incoherence are only going to get worse. Even people in South Africa are already getting tired of it.