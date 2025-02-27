Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of Being a Foreign Agent

Hakeem Jeffries Swaps ‘Basket of Deplorables’ for ‘Parade of Horribles' as Dems Run...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:30 PM on February 27, 2025
Townhall Media

You can tell Elon Musk is not an illegal alien because the cast of ABC’s The View would love him. Instead, he’s a naturalized U.S. citizen so Joy Behar is going after him by claiming he’s a foreign agent. Behar’s hatred for legal immigrants is noted.

Here’s her lunacy. (WATCH)

Yes, Democrats will always elevate criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

As has become a regular occurrence on The View, Behar quickly issued an on-air apology in hopes of staving off a Musk lawsuit for slander. (WATCH)

They should just start a daily ‘legal note’ segment on the show.

The claim of Musk being a foreign agent is ridiculous as posters point out.

Yes, Elon Derangement Syndrome is giving TDS a run for its money lately.

Despite the ‘apology’ commenters are encouraging Musk to sue ABC and The View.

These half-hearted, tongue-in-cheek ‘apologies' and the damage they do will only continue unless someone takes the network and the show to court. Musk should do it to teach these lying harpies a lesson they will never forget. It's what any concerned citizen would do.

Tags: ABC ABC NEWS APARTHEID ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS JOY BEHAR

