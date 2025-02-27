Born Identity: The View’s Joy Behar Goes on Anti-Immigrant Rant Accusing Musk of Being a Foreign Agent

You can tell Elon Musk is not an illegal alien because the cast of ABC’s The View would love him. Instead, he’s a naturalized U.S. citizen so Joy Behar is going after him by claiming he’s a foreign agent. Behar’s hatred for legal immigrants is noted.

Advertisement

Here’s her lunacy. (WATCH)

Joy Behar: Elon Musk is a “foreign agent” and “enemy of the United States” —



“The guy was not born in this country."



The libs are anti-immigration now 🤡pic.twitter.com/IJi3rd0B7B — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

If Musk had come across the border during the last 4 yrs, she’d be welcoming him… — jwyman (@jwyman19) February 27, 2025

Yes, Democrats will always elevate criminal illegal aliens over American citizens.

As has become a regular occurrence on The View, Behar quickly issued an on-air apology in hopes of staving off a Musk lawsuit for slander. (WATCH)

Update: Behar asks Elon not to sue her after calling him “pro apartheid”



pic.twitter.com/hDsVInkDYa — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

I'd say to sue her right out of her clothes, but that could be disgusting. — Mark St Amour (@MarkStAmour2) February 27, 2025

"We have to be really strict (on what we say"



YEAH OKAY GUM FLAPPERS — SMH (@SMH3770) February 27, 2025

Somebody tapped her on the shoulder. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) February 27, 2025

Joy’s boss “we have to find an angle to discredit Elon so people don’t trust him but not get sued in the process”. — John Williams (@JohnWillia90228) February 27, 2025

They should just start a daily ‘legal note’ segment on the show.

The claim of Musk being a foreign agent is ridiculous as posters point out.

Calling him a foreign agent is a lie. Being born somewhere else, does not make you a foreign agent. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) February 27, 2025

Trump was a foreign agent too, according to these lunatics — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Obviously Musk is working covertly for the Marxist South African government 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Aquinasthegoat (@aquinasthegoat) February 27, 2025

Somehow he’s both criticizing the South African Government AND working for them!!!11 — 🪦 Return to monke 🪦 (@TheNewMook) February 27, 2025

The cackling hens constantly compete with eathother to say the dumbest thing — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) February 27, 2025

EDS is running rampant. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 27, 2025

Yes, Elon Derangement Syndrome is giving TDS a run for its money lately.

Despite the ‘apology’ commenters are encouraging Musk to sue ABC and The View.

Calling a naturalized American as being Pro Apartheid? When are people going to sue the view into oblivion? — TrashDiscourse (@TrashDiscourse) February 27, 2025

Advertisement

Don't sue her; annihilate her. The stuff spewed on the view by their panel is not edgy or accurate and needs to be addressed. I would have thought reading 4 legal statements in one day would have gotten through but it wasn't — crzydoglady (@crzydoglad9594) February 27, 2025

These half-hearted, tongue-in-cheek ‘apologies' and the damage they do will only continue unless someone takes the network and the show to court. Musk should do it to teach these lying harpies a lesson they will never forget. It's what any concerned citizen would do.