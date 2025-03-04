RAYYYCISSS! New York Rep. Reveals Who Democrats Really Are, Tells Elon to 'Go Back to South Africa'

It's time for another episode of 'When Democrats Tell You Who They Really Are, Believe Them.'
As the left has become increasingly unhinged regarding Elon Musk and DOGE's mission to cut waste, fraud, and corruption from the federal government (call that the X-axis), their unbridled racism has also become increasingly exposed (call that the Y-axis).
And we can add a little dash of nativism in there as well.
Last week, Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur questioned Musk's loyalty to the United States because he has 'only been a citizen for 22 years.'
Rep Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) is now a nativist when it comes to Elon Musk: “When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada, or the United States? Remember, he’s only been a citizen for 22 years.”— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 26, 2025
Umm ... what?
Yes, we're sure the flood of illegal immigrants who have invaded America during all four years of the Biden administration love this country FAR more than Musk, who has built his entire life and all of his businesses here, not to mention employed countless thousands of citizens.
Not to be outdone, yesterday, New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez (who also was not born in the United States, by the way) decided to raise Kaptur in the game of racist poker by screaming at Musk to 'go back to South Africa.'
Watch:
Dem Rep. Nydia Velazquez: "My question to Elon Musk, and what the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa!"— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 3, 2025
If a Republican elected official said this to Velazquez (who was born in Puerto Rico) or to, say, Somalia's favorite daughter, Ilhan Omar, it would be the lead story on CNN and MSNBC for months.
But as usual, Democrats think they can still play by their favorite rule, 'It's (D)ifferent when we (D)o it.'
They can't. Not anymore.
We are tempted to say that they have completely lost their minds, but that happened long ago. Now, this is just Democrats being unintentionally honest about who they are.
Nydia Velasquez has finally found an immigrant she doesn't like.— Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) March 3, 2025
Not the tens of thousands of illegals in her district who live off of our tax dollars-- but America's greatest entrepreneur, a White immigrant.
When the left tells you who they are believe them.
Oh, we believe them, alright.
It is not included in the clip above, but before this, in her remarks, Velazquez stated that she was basing her question on a video where Musk said that Italians should stay in Italy and Japanese should stay in Japan.
There's only one problem. It never happened. Even liberal fact-checkers at Snopes rated the claim as completely false. Musk was simply referring to the inherent value of countries maintaining their national culture.
Dem Rep. Nydia Velazquez: “My question to Elon Musk: What the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa."— Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 3, 2025
Elon has broken their brains so much that Democrats are now embracing nativism.
Velazquez issued her racist rant outside the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which DOGE hasn't even touched (yet), protesting Musk recommending cuts to 'essential services' that have not happened.
March 4, 2025
Boy howdy, is it ever working!
Ahh. It’s the party of “love” and “tolerance” at it again.— Donald John Herbert (@FfPew) March 3, 2025
“Go back to South Africa”— TNN (@TNNuncensored) March 4, 2025
Hey you racist old woman, Elon Musk has been a US Citizen since 2002.. You’ve been in congress 32 years, why in the hell don’t you speak better English.— 🇺🇸Gail🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸Keep Fighting for America. (@MahkeResistance) March 3, 2025
It IS the national language of the United States, after all. Maybe she could get that Duolingo app or something.
In evaluating the relative merits of Velazquez and Musk, both of whom immigrated to America, Twitter found the scale to be pretty unbalanced ... in Musk's favor.
Elon is a US citizen ands speaks English better than she does.— Tim (@Dragonboy155) March 3, 2025
Also, he has paid more in taxes than she will ever earn and will continue to do so.
If either person needed to leave the US, Elon provides more benefit than she does.
@NydiaVelazquez @elonmusk Elon is doing a HELL of a LOT more than you are for sure!! He isn't going ANYWHERE so deal with it. https://t.co/kQ1PbD8Tdm— Nancy DiGiacomo 🇺🇸✝️ (@NTD1965) March 3, 2025
It's not even close.
And no, he is not going anywhere. We kind of like that this fact makes Velazquez and other Democrats cope, seethe, and cry.
But again, this is who Democrats truly are. For whatever insane reason, they have simply decided that they don't care about saying the quiet part out loud anymore.
Dems literally do not believe in laws...only punishing their enemies. https://t.co/zVBJC4lkXV pic.twitter.com/RciPj0VGLG— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 3, 2025
If you flip the table around and it was a conservative yelling this at a black man, chaos ensues. Democrats are allowed to be openly racist and discriminatory. https://t.co/FMf8NaJynR— C™ 🥋 (@alex_campbell10) March 3, 2025
We'll say it for the 1,000,000th time: If Democrats didn't have double standards, they wouldn't have any.
Hey @NydiaVelazquez,— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 4, 2025
Just checking, it appears the official position of the Democrats now is that you should tell African Americans to "go back to Africa" if they don’t support Democrats or do what the Democrats order them to do. Care to clarify this? https://t.co/Ye2oueYEyh
She will not clarify it.
That's fine. We're happy to let her keep talking and continue the Democrats' losing streak for years to come.
So Democrats are now:— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 4, 2025
Anti-woman
Anti-immigrant
Anti-education
Pro-war
Pro-abortion
Pro-big gov
Sounds like a terrible platform, no wonder they’re so unpopular. https://t.co/9XCSWJlVkN
Yikes. When you see it all laid out like that, just ... yikes.
Every word of that list is true based on Democrats' recent words and actions, including EVERY SINGLE Senate Democrat voting last night AGAINST protecting women from men playing in women's sports.
The truth is, there is only one plank in the Democrat Party platform: power.
And when they don't have it, their masks of sanity slip off, they lose all self-control, and just blurt out the hateful thoughts that they've always tried to hold at bay.
We'd actually like to thank Nydia Velazquez for once again telling Americans who Democrats really are.
Keep it up, and pretty soon, the entire country will believe you.
