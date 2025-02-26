Rep. Marcy Kaptur Asks Which Country Elon Musk Will Be Loyal To When Push Comes to Shove

Well, this is stupid.

We're not sure what Rep. Marcy Kaptur's massive press conference was supposed to be about, but somehow she landed on Elon Musk, who she says is destroying the country. Did you know that Musk has been a United States citizen for only 22 years? She repeats it for effect as if it's some shocking mystery.

We also don't know what she means about "when push comes to shove." When whatever it is happens, Kaptur isn't sure to which country Musk would be loyal: Canada, South Africa, or the United States. Remember, he'd only been a citizen for 22 years.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur on Elon Musk: “When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada, or the United States? Remember, he’s only been a citizen for 22 years.” pic.twitter.com/svAwkk5qhb — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 26, 2025

We're pretty sure Musk considers himself an American.

Does this mean if illegal aliens have been here for only 22 years, we can deport them? Deal.

Imagine if a REPUBLICAN said this. Such a huge double… pic.twitter.com/K0lsnEfWYv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2025

Their true colors are now showing, they never cared about diversity or inclusion, they only cared if you gave them money and agreed with them.



They lied to us the entire time — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 26, 2025

But I thought they loved immigrants? 🤔 — Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 26, 2025

The entire Democrat platform is based on a lie. They don’t give a crap about immigrants.



Immigrants are just pawns to them. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2025

Wow, that’s a hell of a statement.



22 years, half a dozen businesses, a TSCI security clearance, and is the premier American space agency.



Guess he’s not loyal to America.



What a JOKE — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 26, 2025

Some disparagingly call him the co-president. But who knows what sort of secret relationship he has with Justin Trudeau?

I thought they loved immigrants?! They always show their true colors in the end💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Ocy93z2CFa — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) February 26, 2025

This is who they are on full display. — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) February 26, 2025

Would love her thoughts on Omar. — Airborne (@abnheel) February 26, 2025

Kaptur pointing at Musk as a “suspicious immigrant” is the limit. Since when are 22 years as a citizen not enough?



Double standards in plain sight. — Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 26, 2025

And the point is he has dual citizenship, so what. Elon has dug his heels in and is supporting American values and the American way of life, he has taken no salary or hourly pay for what he is doing. — OurVoicesWILLNOTBeSilenced (@cgosselinaikens) February 26, 2025

Musk is hardly in the business of destroying America. He seems to care more about the country than some members of Congress.

When push comes to shove, will Ilhan Omar be loyal to America or Somalia? The answer to that one is not so clear.

***