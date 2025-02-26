The Left’s ‘It’ll Never Happen’ Fairy Tale Crumbles as Illegal Uber Imposter Attacks...
Rep. Marcy Kaptur Asks Which Country Elon Musk Will Be Loyal To When Push Comes to Shove

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Well, this is stupid. 

We're not sure what Rep. Marcy Kaptur's massive press conference was supposed to be about, but somehow she landed on Elon Musk, who she says is destroying the country. Did you know that Musk has been a United States citizen for only 22 years? She repeats it for effect as if it's some shocking mystery.

We also don't know what she means about "when push comes to shove." When whatever it is happens, Kaptur isn't sure to which country Musk would be loyal: Canada, South Africa, or the United States. Remember, he'd only been a citizen for 22 years.

We're pretty sure Musk considers himself an American. 

Does this mean if illegal aliens have been here for only 22 years, we can deport them? Deal.

Some disparagingly call him the co-president. But who knows what sort of secret relationship he has with Justin Trudeau?

Musk is hardly in the business of destroying America. He seems to care more about the country than some members of Congress.

When push comes to shove, will Ilhan Omar be loyal to America or Somalia? The answer to that one is not so clear.

***

Tags: AMERICAN CANADA ELON MUSK IMMIGRANT SOUTH AFRICA

