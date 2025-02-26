Rep. Marcy Kaptur Asks Which Country Elon Musk Will Be Loyal To When Push Comes to Shove

Well, this is stupid.
We're not sure what Rep. Marcy Kaptur's massive press conference was supposed to be about, but somehow she landed on Elon Musk, who she says is destroying the country. Did you know that Musk has been a United States citizen for only 22 years? She repeats it for effect as if it's some shocking mystery.
We also don't know what she means about "when push comes to shove." When whatever it is happens, Kaptur isn't sure to which country Musk would be loyal: Canada, South Africa, or the United States. Remember, he'd only been a citizen for 22 years.
Rep. Marcy Kaptur on Elon Musk: “When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada, or the United States? Remember, he’s only been a citizen for 22 years.” pic.twitter.com/svAwkk5qhb— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 26, 2025
We're pretty sure Musk considers himself an American.
Does this mean if illegal aliens have been here for only 22 years, we can deport them? Deal.
🚨 Rep. Marcy Kaptur just ATTACKED Elon Musk for being an immigrant— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2025
“When push comes to shove, who is he going to be loyal to? South Africa, Canada, or the United States? Remember, he’s only been a citizen for 22 years.”
Imagine if a REPUBLICAN said this. Such a huge double… pic.twitter.com/K0lsnEfWYv
Their true colors are now showing, they never cared about diversity or inclusion, they only cared if you gave them money and agreed with them.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 26, 2025
They lied to us the entire time
But I thought they loved immigrants? 🤔— Sarah Smith (@Defundmedianow) February 26, 2025
The entire Democrat platform is based on a lie. They don’t give a crap about immigrants.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 26, 2025
Immigrants are just pawns to them.
Wow, that’s a hell of a statement.— Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 26, 2025
22 years, half a dozen businesses, a TSCI security clearance, and is the premier American space agency.
Guess he’s not loyal to America.
What a JOKE
Some disparagingly call him the co-president. But who knows what sort of secret relationship he has with Justin Trudeau?
I thought they loved immigrants?! They always show their true colors in the end💯💯 pic.twitter.com/Ocy93z2CFa— Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) February 26, 2025
This is who they are on full display.— Shaun (@ShaunStromb) February 26, 2025
Would love her thoughts on Omar.— Airborne (@abnheel) February 26, 2025
Kaptur pointing at Musk as a “suspicious immigrant” is the limit. Since when are 22 years as a citizen not enough?— Jacob (@jacob_w_palmer) February 26, 2025
Double standards in plain sight.
And the point is he has dual citizenship, so what. Elon has dug his heels in and is supporting American values and the American way of life, he has taken no salary or hourly pay for what he is doing.— OurVoicesWILLNOTBeSilenced (@cgosselinaikens) February 26, 2025
Musk is hardly in the business of destroying America. He seems to care more about the country than some members of Congress.
When push comes to shove, will Ilhan Omar be loyal to America or Somalia? The answer to that one is not so clear.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member