Democrat Jasmine Crockett Creates Ready-Made GOP Ad with Anti-$5,000 DOGE Dividend Check Clip

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:00 PM on February 20, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There is talk of $5,000 ‘DOGE dividend’ checks being sent out to Americans because of all the spending being cut by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Enter, Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas. She is a walking and talking GOP campaign ad. She makes their jobs so easy. Her ambition is only surpassed by her ignorance. We have the receipts here, here, and here. Take a look, we’ll wait.

Her vast ignorance (and penchant for making GOP ads) was on display Thursday when she blurted, ‘We are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don't know what $5,000 will do for you.’ Thank you, Jasmine! Republicans are cutting the ad now.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s a bunch of money, especially for Americans trying to pay bills. Crockett’s comment is indicative of a Democrat Party that exists solely to go after President Donald Trump 24/7 while ignoring the genuine needs and concerns of voters. Commenters see it.

Some posters noted that despite Crockett’s crafted political persona she was raised in a wealthy family and grew up attending private schools. Posters say she’s still a fan of taxpayer money, though.

Posters note the Democrats can always locate plenty of money to disperse to illegal aliens. Crockett is currently working hard to get money to only one group of Americans.

The Democrat Party is a rudderless mess right now. Crockett is making a concerted effort to become the face and voice of her leaderless Democrats. Republicans fully support this. She’s a gift to the GOP. She’s saving them a fortune on campaign ads, after all.

