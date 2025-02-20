Democrat Jasmine Crockett Creates Ready-Made GOP Ad with Anti-$5,000 DOGE Dividend Check Clip

There is talk of $5,000 ‘DOGE dividend’ checks being sent out to Americans because of all the spending being cut by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk. Enter, Democrat Representative Jasmine Crockett of Texas. She is a walking and talking GOP campaign ad. She makes their jobs so easy. Her ambition is only surpassed by her ignorance. We have the receipts here, here, and here. Take a look, we’ll wait.

Her vast ignorance (and penchant for making GOP ads) was on display Thursday when she blurted, ‘We are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don't know what $5,000 will do for you.’ Thank you, Jasmine! Republicans are cutting the ad now.

Here’s the clip. (WATCH)

NEW: Rep. Jasmine Crockett says she does *not* support the DOGE dividend, says she doesn't know what an extra $5000 is going "to do for you."



They're falling right into the trap. Remarkable.pic.twitter.com/eTiuUGUuzj — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

Exactly this! 5,000 for the average American is a lot! — Lismarie✨ (@s61756) February 20, 2025

Yes, it’s a bunch of money, especially for Americans trying to pay bills. Crockett’s comment is indicative of a Democrat Party that exists solely to go after President Donald Trump 24/7 while ignoring the genuine needs and concerns of voters. Commenters see it.

She just doesn't get how much $5,000 would help the average American — aka (@akafaceUS) February 20, 2025

An extremely tone-deaf comment to make. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 20, 2025

This is why they don’t win elections anymore, they’re disconnected from the American people — 💸Ambitious_Elias♏️ (@EliasArizaJr13) February 20, 2025

Another out of touch politician, or she just can't support it because she's a Democrat. Either way she's losing. — dschnaq (@dschnaq) February 20, 2025

Some posters noted that despite Crockett’s crafted political persona she was raised in a wealthy family and grew up attending private schools. Posters say she’s still a fan of taxpayer money, though.

No she’s a trust fund baby, don’t let the hood rat act fool you. Jasmine grew up in a wealthy family. This is an act — Norseman27 (@Norseman2772) February 20, 2025

Not everyone has access to billions to launder from — JG (@JasonGr33nberg) February 20, 2025

Posters note the Democrats can always locate plenty of money to disperse to illegal aliens. Crockett is currently working hard to get money to only one group of Americans.

Amazing how politicians who scream about “helping immigrants” suddenly say it’s not possible to give $5,000 when it’s going to taxpayers instead of illegals. — Seek & Expose (@SeekandExpose) February 20, 2025

Well, not in the business of giving out money to ALL Americans... pic.twitter.com/klZrMTVIcQ — Crazy Vibes (@CrazyVibes_1) February 20, 2025

Yet she wants reparations — Jeff Mack (@JeffMack55) February 20, 2025

Democrats are digging the hole they are in even deeper — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) February 20, 2025

live look at democrats pic.twitter.com/jKRhiSGURm — Brandon Vann (@beckbrand123) February 20, 2025

The Democrat Party is a rudderless mess right now. Crockett is making a concerted effort to become the face and voice of her leaderless Democrats. Republicans fully support this. She’s a gift to the GOP. She’s saving them a fortune on campaign ads, after all.