Jim Acosta Calls for All-Media White House Boycott from Living Room Couch in Substack Exile

Jim Acosta, formerly of CNN, has a really stupid idea. He is Jim Acosta after all. He wants all the media to boycott President Donald Trump's administration. Acosta wants this to happen because the AP lost some White House privileges. Oh, no! Of course, nothing screams ‘independent journalism’ like all media coming together to do the same thing.

Advertisement

Here’s a quote from Acosta. (READ)

"News outlets then must rally to the cause, by offering supportive statements to the court hearing the case, writing op-Eds backing the AP, and, if necessary, refusing to cover presidential movements in solidarity, until Trump backs down," Acosta said on Substack. "The presidential Sharpie is not mightier than the pen."

Acosta is as irrelevant as ever.

Here’s a flashback of Acosta cementing his reputation as an insufferable hack. (WATCH)

NEW: Former CNN host Jim Acosta is calling on the media to come together and boycott the Trump administration.



The call comes in response to the White House's decision to ban the Associated Press.



"News outlets then must rally to the cause, by offering supportive statements to… pic.twitter.com/uRr11xuO86 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2025

Americans are abandoning the legacy media in droves because they lie incessantly and can’t be trusted. Legacy media boycotting the White House would hardly even be noticed.

It’s OK, Jim. Over 77,000,000 Americans have already boycotted the lamestream media.



𝕏 is the media now. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) February 17, 2025

Let them do it.



Legacy media will die even faster if they boycott the Trump Administration. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) February 17, 2025

Trump is keeping many of them alive. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2025

Trump gives them something to write about since they aren’t going to cover actual news.

Boycotting their major source of content would be industry suicide. We’ll allow it. It’ll just open seats for new media.

Wow, this Acosta is an imbecile. If the so-called MSM boycotted the Trump White House, that would be the beginning of the end of that type of media outlet.



Great job, Jimbo! — Max Settillo (@MASettillo) February 18, 2025

Yeah he can offer those seats to independent media. — Pamela Adame (@PamelaAdame11) February 18, 2025

Do it. Please do it. Fill the seats with independent journalists. — Beth Estes, #DeSantis2028, (@bethestesfitnes) February 18, 2025

They already bankrupted themselves. They're just going to free up seats for real journalists. — Doug Petersen (@petersen_doug) February 17, 2025

Acosta is probably not who anyone should be listening to for career advice. He went from the basement of CNN to his living room where he now hosts his own Substack.

"Man who helped collapse a once prominent news network offers advice to all other news networks" 🙄 pic.twitter.com/u00l9RThMe — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) February 17, 2025

Advertisement

Acosta is basically calling on the media to bankrupt themselves.



I'm all for it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 17, 2025

Question to Acosta and legacy media - If they did boycott the Trump administration would anyone really notice or for that matter really care? I don’t think so pic.twitter.com/j1g1Qb0mw5 — JerseyPatriot1776 (@PatriotAlways17) February 17, 2025

The legacy media staging a boycott with the Trump administration turning around and immediately filling their spaces in the White House press briefing room with new media would be the most hilarious thing ever. Then if they ended their boycott they be shut out permanently due to space limitations. That would be too funny. Acosta would be furious on his couch.