Mark Cuban Headlines Cringe-Inducing 'Principles First Summit' With a Line-Up of Lefties a...
'Censorship Is the Twin of Failure': Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes JD Vance's Speech...
Mixed Messages: Confused Protester Rants About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of BIG...
VIP
Police Raid Home Over Social Media Post — Again
National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy
Politico Reporter: Trump Has Nominated a January 6 Defense Lawyer to Be US...
Department of Education Cancels $600 Million in Woke 'Teacher Training Grants'
VIP
A Weimar Republic, If We Can Avoid It
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB...
Conservative Voter Wants to Make Republicans Republicans Again — Like McCain and Romney
Due to Lack of Business, NGO-Run San Diego Migrant Shelter Closes Its Doors
DOGE Prepares to Audit the Gold Reserves at Fort Knox as well as...
BOONDOGGLE: Milwaukee's Failed Streetcar Is a $100 Million Lesson in Wasteful Spending
My Bellow Americans: Fed Workers Again Pull Out Tattered Playbook and Songbooks to...

Jim Acosta Calls for All-Media White House Boycott from Living Room Couch in Substack Exile

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  12:15 AM on February 18, 2025
Meme

Jim Acosta, formerly of CNN, has a really stupid idea. He is Jim Acosta after all. He wants all the media to boycott President Donald Trump's administration. Acosta wants this to happen because the AP lost some White House privileges. Oh, no! Of course, nothing screams ‘independent journalism’ like all media coming together to do the same thing.

Advertisement

Here’s a quote from Acosta. (READ)

"News outlets then must rally to the cause, by offering supportive statements to the court hearing the case, writing op-Eds backing the AP, and, if necessary, refusing to cover presidential movements in solidarity, until Trump backs down," Acosta said on Substack.

"The presidential Sharpie is not mightier than the pen."

Acosta is as irrelevant as ever.

Here’s a flashback of Acosta cementing his reputation as an insufferable hack. (WATCH)

Americans are abandoning the legacy media in droves because they lie incessantly and can’t be trusted. Legacy media boycotting the White House would hardly even be noticed.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Trump gives them something to write about since they aren’t going to cover actual news.

Boycotting their major source of content would be industry suicide. We’ll allow it. It’ll just open seats for new media.

Acosta is probably not who anyone should be listening to for career advice. He went from the basement of CNN to his living room where he now hosts his own Substack.

Advertisement

The legacy media staging a boycott with the Trump administration turning around and immediately filling their spaces in the White House press briefing room with new media would be the most hilarious thing ever. Then if they ended their boycott they be shut out permanently due to space limitations. That would be too funny. Acosta would be furious on his couch.

Tags: BOYCOTT CNN DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA JOURNALISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Censorship Is the Twin of Failure': Victor Davis Hanson Analyzes JD Vance's Speech to Europe
Warren Squire
Mixed Messages: Confused Protester Rants About Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of BIG Government
Warren Squire
Come Get SOME: Sleazy Leftist Attorney at HEART of Trump Lawfare THREATENS Elon Musk/DOGE and HOO BOY
Sam J.
We'll Leave the Light on for You: Lefty Declares Personal Boycott of AirBnB Over Founder Joining DOGE
Chad Felix Greene
National Councilor Wants to Block X in Switzerland as a Threat to Democracy
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement