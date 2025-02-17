Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and Clear

Seems Insurrection-y! Lefty Calls for Resistance Folks to Leave Their 'Comfort Zones' to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on February 17, 2025
AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File

Sunday was a cavalcade of lies and deception from CBS ‘News.’ We had Margaret Brennan blaming free speech for the Holocaust. Then we had 60 Minutes downright giddy over German police raiding its citizens for mean online posts. Then as a cherry on top, 60 Minutes did a USAID sob story and purposely misrepresented who two of the interviewees were. Whew, that’s a lot of lying!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

It seems weird for a media company to come out so vigorously against freedom of speech and freedom of the press but that’s exactly what CBS ‘News’ has done. Commenters see that these ‘journalists’ are cheerleaders for left-wing censorship.

Sunday saw CBS ‘News’ reject even the pretense of journalism. This is a good thing. The more people who see them for who they are the better. It only helps accelerate the outlet’s inevitable demise. Posters get this.

The lying and deception in the USAID story was expected which is why it was so easy to detect. We fully expect CBS ‘News’ to do whatever they can to help out their Democrat Party buddies and to maintain their power structure in Washington, D.C. But, celebrating the arrest and fining of people for speech and thought is a step too far. Before, CBS ‘News’ was just a front for politically biased, agenda-driven liars. Now they’re proudly showing they are also freedom-hating and un-American.

Tags: 60 MINUTES CBS NEWS DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK FAKE NEWS FEDERAL GOVERNMENT

