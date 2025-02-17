Censorship Sunday: CBS ‘News’ and 60 Minutes Anti-Free Speech Proclamations Heard Loud and Clear

Sunday was a cavalcade of lies and deception from CBS ‘News.’ We had Margaret Brennan blaming free speech for the Holocaust. Then we had 60 Minutes downright giddy over German police raiding its citizens for mean online posts. Then as a cherry on top, 60 Minutes did a USAID sob story and purposely misrepresented who two of the interviewees were. Whew, that’s a lot of lying!

Here’s more. (WATCH)

On a single Sunday, CBS 'News' managed to :



- Blame ‘weaponized free speech' for the Holocaust



- Glorify German authorities conducting pre-dawn raids on citizens over social media posts



- Run an “interview" with fmr. USAID head Samantha Power’s radical leftwing speech writer… pic.twitter.com/a15u2x7bUC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

Dan Rather raises his ugly head. — Goonies1632 (@lovethe80s_90s) February 17, 2025

It seems weird for a media company to come out so vigorously against freedom of speech and freedom of the press but that’s exactly what CBS ‘News’ has done. Commenters see that these ‘journalists’ are cheerleaders for left-wing censorship.

So Germany is arresting people for social media posts again, and CBS is cheering them on? History really does rhyme. — TechSignals (@TechSignalsonX) February 17, 2025

All while claiming the Trump admin is an authoritarian dictatorship — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

The weaponized free speech part has to be the most insane take of all time — aka (@akafaceUS) February 17, 2025

From the same people yelling about fascists and dictators — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

"The biggest threat to democracy is free speech" -Left wing radical journalist probably.

Do they hear what they are saying/read what they are typing? Or, is that precisely what they are doing.

The reason is clear: They don't want free speech because it is a threat to their lies. — CryptoNinja (@CryptoN50418230) February 17, 2025

Sunday saw CBS ‘News’ reject even the pretense of journalism. This is a good thing. The more people who see them for who they are the better. It only helps accelerate the outlet’s inevitable demise. Posters get this.

Truly incredible.

Lamestream media committed s*icide in front of the whole world, this weekend.

AND THAT’S A GOOD THING! — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) February 17, 2025

💯🎯



They more they expose themselves the better — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

It really was an unbelievable showing of trash state media.



I think they might be running low of USAID funds, couldn’t find good enough writers. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) February 17, 2025

This 12 hour run belongs in the trash state media hall of fame — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 17, 2025

I think it was fully coordinated — VK (@vjeannek) February 17, 2025

The lying and deception in the USAID story was expected which is why it was so easy to detect. We fully expect CBS ‘News’ to do whatever they can to help out their Democrat Party buddies and to maintain their power structure in Washington, D.C. But, celebrating the arrest and fining of people for speech and thought is a step too far. Before, CBS ‘News’ was just a front for politically biased, agenda-driven liars. Now they’re proudly showing they are also freedom-hating and un-American.