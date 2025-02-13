The Guam Before the Storm: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk a ‘Taliban Terrorist’

Remember Democrat Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia? Years ago he was worried the island of Guam would capsize and sink because the population was growing. Now he’s on the House floor calling ‘co-President’ Elon Musk a ‘Taliban terrorist’ - a member of an Islamic terror group known for their intense audits of federal spending and exposure of Democrat Party corruption! Wait, that doesn’t sound right.

Advertisement

Here’s a quote. (READ)

“What does that mean when an unelected billionaire can waltz into our agencies and slash and burn the whole thing to the ground like a Taliban t*rrorist." "This level of corruption is shocking. President Trump and the Republicans in Congress, all of whom have abrogated their legislative power to the King, have handed the keys to the nation's treasury to unelected co-president Elon Musk." "Their actions are taking what we know as corruption to a whole new level. This is Banana Republic style corruption at its ugliest."

It sounds even dumber coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)

🚨Deranged Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson — who once thought Guam might "tip over and capsize” —



— compares @elonmusk to a “Taliban t*rrorist."



“What does that mean when an unelected billionaire can waltz into our agencies and slash and burn the whole thing to the ground like a… pic.twitter.com/4bxBbe3EzQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

I think his Guam comments were some of his smarter utterings. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) February 13, 2025

Yes, Guam is turning out to be Johnson’s intellectual high point.

Let’s relive that ‘genius moment’ with ol’ Hank. (WATCH)

Hank Johnson wonders if Guam will tip over and capsize. pic.twitter.com/ce9ZyzPJuF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 13, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 They should just install many 50 gallon drums underneath the island, that will definitely keep it from capsizing. They'd also be able to float the island to any destination they'd like. 🤣🤣🤔 — Lawrence O'Tuama (@El_OTuama71) February 13, 2025

I still don't know how those guys kept a straight face when answering him 😂 — I Will Not Comply (@YouknowTheguy3) February 13, 2025

Military discipline is a thing to behold sometimes.

So what does it mean that Trump can delegate his authority to a person who is exposing wasteful spending and saving taxpayers billions? Commenters know. Listen up, Hank.

I believe it means that your world of grift has just capsized. — 45 Long Colt (@rio83seco) February 13, 2025

It means we won the election.



What does it mean when dems are in favor or waste, corruption, and non-transparency? — Scott 🚀🇺🇸 (@ScottinCV) February 13, 2025

It means they don’t respect the intelligence of the American people. — Brad Smith (@HillbilyHeroe) February 13, 2025

The DNC doesn't understand that the hyperbole doesn't work anymore. Musk and his team are advisors. They have no power to "slash and burn" anything. They submit their findings to Trump and he makes the call on what gets eliminated. The facts are only difficult for dems.🤦‍♂️ — Bruce Lee (@weardown) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

Everyone of them are running scared. They know they’re about to be outed for their thievery and blatant corruption. — Jerry Dennis (@jdennisjd2) February 13, 2025

The Democrats are turning to violent rhetoric (examples here and here) as more unnecessary spending and corruption are brought to light by Musk and his DOGE team. Words and violent threats are all they have left. The truth is coming out and it’s capsizing and sinking their whole party. Unlike the island of Guam, they're going down.