The Guam Before the Storm: Yes, THAT Hank Johnson Is Calling Elon Musk a ‘Taliban Terrorist’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  5:30 PM on February 13, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Remember Democrat Representative Hank Johnson of Georgia? Years ago he was worried the island of Guam would capsize and sink because the population was growing. Now he’s on the House floor calling ‘co-President’ Elon Musk a ‘Taliban terrorist’ - a member of an Islamic terror group known for their intense audits of federal spending and exposure of Democrat Party corruption! Wait, that doesn’t sound right.

Here’s a quote. (READ)

“What does that mean when an unelected billionaire can waltz into our agencies and slash and burn the whole thing to the ground like a Taliban t*rrorist."

"This level of corruption is shocking. President Trump and the Republicans in Congress, all of whom have abrogated their legislative power to the King, have handed the keys to the nation's treasury to unelected co-president Elon Musk."

"Their actions are taking what we know as corruption to a whole new level. This is Banana Republic style corruption at its ugliest."

It sounds even dumber coming out of his mouth. (WATCH)

Yes, Guam is turning out to be Johnson’s intellectual high point.

Let’s relive that ‘genius moment’ with ol’ Hank. (WATCH)

Military discipline is a thing to behold sometimes.

So what does it mean that Trump can delegate his authority to a person who is exposing wasteful spending and saving taxpayers billions? Commenters know. Listen up, Hank.

The Democrats are turning to violent rhetoric (examples here and here) as more unnecessary spending and corruption are brought to light by Musk and his DOGE team. Words and violent threats are all they have left. The truth is coming out and it’s capsizing and sinking their whole party. Unlike the island of Guam, they're going down.

Tags: CORRUPTION DEMOCRATS ELON MUSK FEDERAL GOVERNMENT FUNDING TALIBAN

