‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz Arrested in New York

The leader of a dangerous criminal Venezuelan gang has been arrested by federal authorities in New York City. He was the ringleader of Tren de Aragua which had taken over apartment complexes in Colorado. You’ll remember the viral video of Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ downplaying the takeover in a debate with then-Vice Presidential candidate, JD Vance, during the presidential election.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Remember when Martha Raddatz tried to "gotcha" J.D. Vance by saying Tren de Aragua had "only" taken over three large apartment complexes and so it was not a big deal? "Martha, do you hear yourself?" https://t.co/2Bu53dXh8R — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 28, 2025

Is Martha crying for the poor immigrants? pic.twitter.com/kRO66bHirG — Woolfolk (@BrewPubMike) January 28, 2025

Yes, and still crying over Kamala Harris losing to President Donald Trump.

It’s still amazing watching a ‘journalist’ brush away the fact that foreign gangs had taken over apartment complexes in an American city. But, it happened. Vance wisely called Raddatz out. (WATCH)

"They only took a few apartment complexs, Aurora is a big city"



Is the craziest argument i heard their government say — Matt_EUC (@matt_euc) January 28, 2025

“Just a handful” of takeovers. 😳 — Itsbillertime (@UnipartyBad) January 28, 2025

The legacy media and Democrat leaders either downplayed the gang-occupied apartments, or outright lied and said it wasn’t happening.

TDA is your imagination according to the Governor of Colorado. ICE just caught imagined TDA gang members. — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) January 28, 2025

Remember when the mayor and Governor of Colorado denying it was happening despite the videos, and one local city council woman had the courage to call it out? — Jim Gallagher (@1SweetTater) January 28, 2025

Our ‘imaginations’ were recently arrested. We covered it here.

Illegal alien roundups are going to wind up causing a lot of Democrat leaders tears over the next four years.

Hell yeah! AOC is gonna be crying a lot for the next 4 years! pic.twitter.com/wjJhqmHZZ4 — Ethan Keller (@theEthanKeller) January 28, 2025

Trump is going above and beyond his promises!! — Splad (@theRealSplad) January 28, 2025

My vote was well spent! — Salacious B. Crumb (@Petrograde2) January 28, 2025

To Dems and MSM it is no big deal. There's no limits to the lives of citizens they are willing to sacrifice for their love of illegals — Rahl🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Realtruth1978) January 28, 2025

Correct, even now Democrat mayors and governors are mobilizing to protect illegal aliens who are jeopardizing the lives and safety of Americans. Chicago’s mayor voiced his defiance today. Thankfully, despite ‘journalists’ like Raddatz and her fellow Democrats, Trump is making our country safer with each arrest and deportation.