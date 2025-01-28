President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says Trump Is Fully Implementing Project 2025 for Unchecked Power
Guy Who Said the Internet Was a Fad Has Thoughts on Trump's Immigration...
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance...
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe...
Legally Blonde? Reese Witherspoon Shares Wild Story About Why She Was Once Named...
They Literally ALL Have a Criminal Record: Karoline Leavitt Clashes with Lefty Journo...
CNN Hosts Humiliated: Mass Exodus Underway?!
BREAKING: Trump Administration Unveils Truth Behind Mysterious New Jersey Drone Swarm (WAT...
Hot DAMN, She's AWESOME! Karoline Leavitt Calls Leftist Media Out to Their FACES...
CONFIRMED: Sean Duffy Gets the Votes to Become New Secretary of Transportation
VIP
Former J6 Prosecutor LOSING Her Mind During Jen Psaki Interview Says SO MUCH...

‘Martha, do You Hear Yourself?’ Leader of Foreign Gang Downplayed by Martha Raddatz Arrested in New York

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  3:20 PM on January 28, 2025
Townhall Media

The leader of a dangerous criminal Venezuelan gang has been arrested by federal authorities in New York City. He was the ringleader of Tren de Aragua which had taken over apartment complexes in Colorado. You’ll remember the viral video of Martha Raddatz of ABC ‘News’ downplaying the takeover in a debate with then-Vice Presidential candidate, JD Vance, during the presidential election.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Yes, and still crying over Kamala Harris losing to President Donald Trump.

It’s still amazing watching a ‘journalist’ brush away the fact that foreign gangs had taken over apartment complexes in an American city. But, it happened. Vance wisely called Raddatz out. (WATCH)

The legacy media and Democrat leaders either downplayed the gang-occupied apartments, or outright lied and said it wasn’t happening.

Recommended

President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.
Advertisement

Our ‘imaginations’ were recently arrested. We covered it here.

Illegal alien roundups are going to wind up causing a lot of Democrat leaders tears over the next four years.

Correct, even now Democrat mayors and governors are mobilizing to protect illegal aliens who are jeopardizing the lives and safety of Americans. Chicago’s mayor voiced his defiance today. Thankfully, despite ‘journalists’ like Raddatz and her fellow Democrats, Trump is making our country safer with each arrest and deportation.

Tags: ARRESTS COLORADO CRIMINAL DEPORTATION DONALD TRUMP ICE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT
Brett T.
The View's Ladies Outdo Themselves in Misinformation on Illegal Immigrant Deportation
justmindy
WATCH: You Are NOT Going to Believe Who ITV Sidelined on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Aaron Walker
UNSERIOUS: Guess Which CA State Senator Proposed Legislation to Sue Oil Companies Over Wildfires
Amy Curtis
Tim Carney Unveils Left's Ruthless Retaliation ... Scorched-Earth Tactics When They Loathe a New Law
justmindy
WATCH What Happens After Scott Jennings Tells Lefty Journo Calling Elon Musk a Nazi to Lawyer Up (Video)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
President Trump Issues CRUEL Temporary Freeze on Federal Grants, Chuck Schumer FREAKS OUT Brett T.
Advertisement