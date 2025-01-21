Promise Made, Promise Kept: President Trump Grants Full Pardon to Silk Road Founder...
Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop Parody Video Is Mucho Caliente!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on January 21, 2025
ImgFlip

Note: The following story contains satire.

Today, both the First and Second Families had to suffer through a tedious, inappropriate, political scold-fest masquerading as a sermon at the National Cathedral prayer service. We covered the story here and here. But, leave it to a brilliant meme-maker on X to take something depressing and negative and make it into something positively hilarious.

Hit play on this. (WATCH)

‘I get confused sometimes.’ We bet you do!

Commenters enjoyed the hysterical spin on the the heretical sermonizing of leftist activist Bishop Mariann Budde.

It’s funny because it’s true, although we need to double-check on the gardener part.

Yes, the timing of President Donald Trump’s and Vice President JD Vance’s facial expressions had us rolling.

We love Vance’s ‘Sure, Tim’ face from the debate.

Melania and Tiffany Trump had their moments in the video, too.

It may be cold in Washington, D.C., but Bishop Budde is apparently on fire for President Trump. He’s mucho caliente in her Book of Common Prayer.

That means ‘very hot!’ Cinco de Mayo is just four months away. Trump should invite the Bishop to the Trump Tower Grill for taco bowls - without meat, of course!

