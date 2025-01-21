Lectern Lecture: Out with the Scold, in with the True - Woke Bishop Parody Video Is Mucho Caliente!

Note: The following story contains satire.

Today, both the First and Second Families had to suffer through a tedious, inappropriate, political scold-fest masquerading as a sermon at the National Cathedral prayer service. We covered the story here and here. But, leave it to a brilliant meme-maker on X to take something depressing and negative and make it into something positively hilarious.

Hit play on this. (WATCH)

OK, WHO DID THIS???🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/9SgDwZUThs — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) January 21, 2025

‘I get confused sometimes.’ We bet you do!

Commenters enjoyed the hysterical spin on the the heretical sermonizing of leftist activist Bishop Mariann Budde.

OMG 😂😂😂 we all needed that after that demonic service! — Amy O (@Bullseye_45) January 21, 2025

How did the AI even nail her weird plosives and whistles? Impressive. — 🐍 Ƥşץ𝕔𝔥𝕠pomp_Đ𝔦o̷͝ηуรǗ丂 ඏ (@Read_Acted) January 21, 2025

That radical, leftist, activist , lunatic joke of a pastor should never have been allowed to speak at a prayer service where the President of the US and his family was attending! — NonnieQ🍊 (@mommerlynn) January 21, 2025

🤣🤣🤣 it fits perfectly! I feel for you all. I have had the misfortune of the experience of having to sit through a church service like that. — Lioness Mom (@LionessMom17) January 21, 2025

I would respect her a lot more for this speech — Matt_EUC (@matt_euc) January 21, 2025

It’s funny because it’s true, although we need to double-check on the gardener part.

Yes, the timing of President Donald Trump’s and Vice President JD Vance’s facial expressions had us rolling.

@JDVance already has an expressive face so this was hilarious! And @realDonaldTrump needs the laser from his eyes to knock her down. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸AreWeThereYet⁉️🍿❤️🤍💙 (@lenedardar) January 21, 2025

I enjoyed watching Vice President JD Vance's face during that. His face said the quiet part out loud. 😆 🤣 — Rachel1 (@11JustUs11) January 21, 2025

Where have I seen that look from JD before? pic.twitter.com/xDiHiB1mRE — Renumerated (@Renumerated) January 21, 2025

We love Vance’s ‘Sure, Tim’ face from the debate.

Melania and Tiffany Trump had their moments in the video, too.

Melania beats Vivian Leigh for if looks could kill aka "resting 8itch face" and in this case it was TOTALLY warranted. — Just Josie 🌹🐴🐔🐐 (@UltraMagaJosie) January 21, 2025

Yepper — CharlieBrown (@Gusaroo2) January 21, 2025

Tiffany's face 😂😂🤣😂 — Katie L (@MadHatter7214) January 21, 2025

Look at Tiffeny, she is pissed! — Alli (@AlliBabaras) January 21, 2025

The reactions looks so genuine! 🤣🤣🤣 — Marauder Magazine (@MarauderMag) January 21, 2025

It may be cold in Washington, D.C., but Bishop Budde is apparently on fire for President Trump. He’s mucho caliente in her Book of Common Prayer.

Mucho Caliente 😁🥳😍 pic.twitter.com/6K5lc9fSpY — Pamela Raspino Eskine (@PenelopePi15850) January 21, 2025

I don't know about Juan, but @realDonaldTrump does seem hot. — Edward (@Tour30A) January 21, 2025

Hahahaha "mucho Caliente" — USMCGUNZ (@TrumpsChampion) January 21, 2025

That means ‘very hot!’ Cinco de Mayo is just four months away. Trump should invite the Bishop to the Trump Tower Grill for taco bowls - without meat, of course!