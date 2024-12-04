Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert FEMA Money to the Border

It seems the US government can always find money for everyone except Americans desperately in need. Ukraine needs money? Done, here’s billions. Africa needs money? You get a billion, too (more on that later). So, it always strikes us as interesting that politicians worry about money being diverted here or there at home.

Read on.

FEMA officials worry Trump will divert disaster aid to the border https://t.co/Hk2XmbfILs — POLITICO (@politico) December 4, 2024

You’ll remember this is the same FEMA agency which avoided helping Trump supporters after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina. We covered that debacle here.

Trump voters haven’t forgotten it.

The same FEMA officials who diverted disaster aid away from his supporters? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 4, 2024

FEMA officials should be getting people in North Carolina out of tents and into proper shelter in winter weather regardless of who they voted for, dontcha think? — Vigorous Nudnik (@VNudnik) December 4, 2024

Is this a joke? FEMA aid was already diverted to illegal aliens under Joe Biden. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 4, 2024

It’s been more than 70 days since Hurricane Helene destroyed large areas of North Carolina. Today, many storm victims are living in tents and shelters.

What has FEMA done for the people of North Carolina who are still living in small containers or tents? — Emme Summerlin (@EmmeSummerlin) December 4, 2024

Americans are worried FEMA will leave North Carolinians flood victims unhoused in freezing weather, Jan 20 can’t come soon enough! — Harry (@harrytpk) December 4, 2024

Let's divert that $1 billion of "disaster aid" that Biden illegally promised to Africa back to North Carolina.



Problem solved. — Dr. Media 🇺🇸🏳️‍🌈📺 (@NYCMediaMonitor) December 4, 2024

With all this talk of diverted funds it’s amazing to realize that Biden found a billion dollars lying around to give to an African nation. We covered that here.

That sounds like a billion dollars that could have been put to better use here at home.

At least the border is half in-country. pic.twitter.com/Pjx4b8pJ8k — Winston Smiff ⚖️🗽👉🕊️ (@winston_smiff) December 4, 2024

FEMA should be worrying about their continued existence. — Roy L. Fuchs🇺🇸 (@cg_vet) December 4, 2024

FEMA officials need to be worried that they are going to lose their job ! — Nicki 🇺🇸 (@so_anyway_) December 4, 2024

President Trump will most likely have his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) look into FEMA. Hopefully, inefficiency and waste will be a thing of the past and its funding will be spent more wisely.