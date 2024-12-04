Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert FEMA Money to the Border

Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Warren Squire  |  8:30 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

It seems the US government can always find money for everyone except Americans desperately in need. Ukraine needs money? Done, here’s billions. Africa needs money? You get a billion, too (more on that later). So, it always strikes us as interesting that politicians worry about money being diverted here or there at home.

Read on.

You’ll remember this is the same FEMA agency which avoided helping Trump supporters after Hurricane Helene ravaged North Carolina. We covered that debacle here.

Trump voters haven’t forgotten it.

It’s been more than 70 days since Hurricane Helene destroyed large areas of North Carolina. Today, many storm victims are living in tents and shelters.

With all this talk of diverted funds it’s amazing to realize that Biden found a billion dollars lying around to give to an African nation. We covered that here.

That sounds like a billion dollars that could have been put to better use here at home.

President Trump will most likely have his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) look into FEMA. Hopefully, inefficiency and waste will be a thing of the past and its funding will be spent more wisely.

Tags: AID DONALD TRUMP FEMA FUNDING HURRICANE JOE BIDEN

