Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in North Carolina

Warren Squire  |  3:10 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

Americans are still suffering the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene and President Joe Biden is on the other side of the world handing out billions in disaster aid to Africa. It’s a slap in the face of freezing North Carolinians living in tents two months after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.

Start here. (WATCH)

While Biden is off apologizing and tossing out cash he should be at home apologizing to Americans and facing scrutiny for giving his son a decades-spanning presidential pardon.

It’s unbelievable.

Biden is a lame duck president. He dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. There’s no way for Americans to hold him accountable as he rides out his final days in office.

The message Americans sent with Kamala’s resounding defeat are falling on Biden’s deaf ears.

Yes, just 48 days to go. On January 20 we can finally say goodbye to Biden’s ‘America last’ nonsense and welcome back President Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda.

Tags: AFRICA AID HURRICANE JOE BIDEN NORTH CAROLINA PRESIDENT BIDEN

