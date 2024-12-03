Unbelievable! Biden’s Handing Out Disaster Aid in Africa While Americans Still Suffer in North Carolina

Americans are still suffering the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene and President Joe Biden is on the other side of the world handing out billions in disaster aid to Africa. It’s a slap in the face of freezing North Carolinians living in tents two months after their homes and livelihoods were destroyed.

🚨 #BREAKING: Joe Biden has just announced $1 BILLION in handouts to victims of AFRICAN natural disasters



Meanwhile, he’s ABANDONED Hurricane victims in North Carolina



So sick of this America Last BS. pic.twitter.com/AgRmhEMMwv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2024

While Biden is off apologizing and tossing out cash he should be at home apologizing to Americans and facing scrutiny for giving his son a decades-spanning presidential pardon.

It’s unbelievable.

WTF is he even doing there anyways? Aren't there more pressing issues going on right now like NC, homeless vets, open borders, etc.?? This is the most shameful, disgraceful administration. They actually hate America. — 🦺 Kayla_FadeSan (@kay_fade) December 3, 2024

He’s on an apology tour saying America is sorry for things that happened 275 years ago. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 3, 2024

Biden is a lame duck president. He dropped out of the 2024 presidential race. There’s no way for Americans to hold him accountable as he rides out his final days in office.

The message Americans sent with Kamala’s resounding defeat are falling on Biden’s deaf ears.

This is sickening. We sent a clear America first message, and they immediately start trying to throw our money out to anyone willing to take it.

I do not care about other countries & their natural disasters, when the people living an hour North of me are still living in tents. — TheRightGirl (@TheRightGirl47) December 3, 2024

NC. Maui. East Palestine.



GOT NOTHING.



This man is a disgrace. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) December 3, 2024

So f@@‘ Maui, North Carolina, and all other Americans hit by natural disasters I guess. This administration is a DISASTER — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) December 3, 2024

People in the North Carolina mountains are freezing to death & Biden gives money to Africa. Same evil as @Keir_Starmer — Teresa De Santis (@WSussexBrexit) December 3, 2024

J20 can't get here soon enough! — The Estbom (@estbom) December 3, 2024

Yes, just 48 days to go. On January 20 we can finally say goodbye to Biden’s ‘America last’ nonsense and welcome back President Trump’s ‘America first’ agenda.