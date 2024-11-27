TikTok Talk: How Trump's Savvy Substantial Social Media Strategy Bridged the Generation Gap

President-Elect Donald Trump's election campaign went places no Republican had ever gone before. In a strategy to win younger voters, Trump's team tapped the power and reach of podcasts and alternative social media. Surprisingly, one of his team's biggest captures was TikTok.

While Kamala's TikTok team had several Gen Zers, cringe and ultimately excuses, the Trump team was leaner, smarter and more focused on policy. (READ & WATCH)

Kamala advisor Stephanie Cutter: "I can't tell you how many friends of mine or nieces and nephews would say to me 'you know I'm getting these things from Trump all the time on TikTok.'"



I was one of the two guys who ran the @TeamTrump TikTok account. Keep in mind that Kamala… pic.twitter.com/klIKpegcu3 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 26, 2024

Trump's two-member team slaughtered Kamala's army of TikTokers. We covered what went wrong there in a story you can find here.

There's only so far one can go with a superficial and fake candidate like Kamala. In the end, Trump's team had more substance and real stuff to work with that young voters responded to.

Everything Team Kamala did was awful. They perpetuate the same hoaxes as Biden and provided nothing but cringe.



They mirrored Kamala exactly. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 26, 2024

It’s as if everything about her, her team, and her campaign, was a cheap fake.

And weird. Really weird.

And very cringe. — Mike North (@north_mike22950) November 27, 2024

When the product is bad, you can spend 1 plus billion and the product will still be bad. — Carlos Marques (@WiredCarlos) November 27, 2024

It's hard to run a successful campaign on hope and joy while also running a campaign of hate and intolerance.



Americans weren't fooled by the lies of the left.



Right is right and left is wrong. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — CatVanBeest (@CatVanBeest) November 27, 2024

Trump didn't win the youth vote. But, the strategy of going where young people get their news paid off. Youth shifted dramatically to the right with Trump getting 46% of their votes. He did win young men, who broke for Trump at 56%. This was huge in securing his return to the White House.

Listen to these commenters, they know who to thank.

Thank you for the TikTok team and for Kamala’s Ls. It mattered. So did @charliekirk11 TikToks in reaching youth. Also, much gratitude to Barron for the long-form podcast recommendations. You all mattered in this win 🏆 — Non-fat Latte Girl (@nflattegirl) November 26, 2024

You guys did a great job in all aspects of the social media campaign. It was a huge factor contributing to the victory. You deserve a medal after inauguration day. — John M. Kanaley (@Kanaley) November 26, 2024

I’ve actually been hearing similar things in talks with younger people. Your work (and the work of the team across platforms) read as far more authentic than Harris content.



The authenticity had an affect on younger voters. — Dr. Redneck, Ph.D. (@Gwenbors1) November 27, 2024

Just two people!!!

Incredible. Well done Greg.

Hopefully you can have a larger team going forward and help other republican candidates in the midterms — fixnow (@fixnow) November 27, 2024

The focus on TikTok also bridged the generation gap. Check out what these parents and older adults have to say.

Great job. It sure got the attention of my son and dil. They were constantly sending me TT’s. I signed up just to follow Trump.❤️ — Trob🇺🇸✌️aka troblovesmaga. twit locked my acct. (@trob1614) November 27, 2024

My granddaughter sends me links to watch on tic tok. I don’t have an account there, but that’s where she gets a lot of political info. — 47 TRUMP VANCE AMERICA FIRST 🇺🇸 (@drdrjojo) November 27, 2024

Thank you for all you did. I have two Gen Z kids. Both conservative. And I will tell you from personal experience you made a huge difference. — Megan (@Megan99150) November 27, 2024

I’m not anywhere close to the demographic you were trying to reach, but imo, you not only entertained me, but you two made a big difference in Trump winning.@ScottPresler is awesome and deserves all the accolades. But so do you guys. 💪



Well done, and thank you! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HMP2HffjG9 — Not a lying MSM “journalist” (@hoosierdoggie) November 26, 2024

With legacy media deservedly dying, present and future elections will be won by the campaigns that tap into current alternative media and whatever new outlets are on the horizon. Still, substance and risk-taking matter, which is why Trump is headed back to the Oval Office in two months and Kamala is posting drunk videos on X.