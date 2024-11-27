JUSTICE SERVED: Climate Activists Who Defaced National Archives Sentenced to Prison
TikTok Talk: How Trump's Savvy Substantial Social Media Strategy Bridged the Generation Gap

Warren Squire  |  2:30 PM on November 27, 2024
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File

President-Elect Donald Trump's election campaign went places no Republican had ever gone before. In a strategy to win younger voters, Trump's team tapped the power and reach of podcasts and alternative social media. Surprisingly, one of his team's biggest captures was TikTok.

While Kamala's TikTok team had several Gen Zers, cringe and ultimately excuses, the Trump team was leaner, smarter and more focused on policy. (READ & WATCH)

Trump's two-member team slaughtered Kamala's army of TikTokers. We covered what went wrong there in a story you can find here.

There's only so far one can go with a superficial and fake candidate like Kamala. In the end, Trump's team had more substance and real stuff to work with that young voters responded to.

Trump didn't win the youth vote. But, the strategy of going where young people get their news paid off. Youth shifted dramatically to the right with Trump getting 46% of their votes. He did win young men, who broke for Trump at 56%. This was huge in securing his return to the White House.

Listen to these commenters, they know who to thank.

The focus on TikTok also bridged the generation gap. Check out what these parents and older adults have to say.

With legacy media deservedly dying, present and future elections will be won by the campaigns that tap into current alternative media and whatever new outlets are on the horizon. Still, substance and risk-taking matter, which is why Trump is headed back to the Oval Office in two months and Kamala is posting drunk videos on X.

