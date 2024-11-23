No Experience Necessary: Kamala HQ TikTok Team Was Nothing But Gen Zers

Girl Allegedly Sexually Assaulted by Venezuelan Illegal Living in Family's Basement
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on November 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Presidential politics is not a child's game. Apparently, the Kamala Harris campaign didn't get the memo. It put outreach to Gen Zers entirely in the hands of politically-inexperienced young people. Its Kamala HQ TikTok team's oldest member was just 25 years old.

She failed but is bragging about the job she did. (WATCH)

The purpose of Kamala HQ was to get young voters to the polls. They did. But, it was young voters who heard their cringey message and cast their vote for Trump.

Ah, the inexperience of youth! We owe them a debt of gratitude for unintentionally pushing so many voters to Trump. Great job!

Kamala HQ quickly became known for spreading lies. You know you're really lying at an incredible clip when even CNN feels compelled to call you out.

Yes, many believed the Kamala HQ was a parody account. How could something meant to help the Kamala campaign be so utterly inept and clueless. As we now know, the entire Kamala campaign was incompetent and out of its depth.

Tags: CAMPAIGN DONALD TRUMP KAMALA HARRIS LOSS STRATEGY TWITTER

