No Experience Necessary: Kamala HQ TikTok Team Was Nothing But Gen Zers

Presidential politics is not a child's game. Apparently, the Kamala Harris campaign didn't get the memo. It put outreach to Gen Zers entirely in the hands of politically-inexperienced young people. Its Kamala HQ TikTok team's oldest member was just 25 years old.

She failed but is bragging about the job she did. (WATCH)

The oldest person at Kamala HQ TikTok was 25 years old.



The Kamala HQ team was known for spreading cringey propaganda across all platforms.



Trump's favorability has surged by nearly 20 points with young Americans



We can thank these clowns for helping make that happen. pic.twitter.com/e0xcViGdc3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 23, 2024

Kamala HQ: where cringe meets failure. 😂 — Clown World ™ 🤡 (@ClownWorld_) November 23, 2024

The purpose of Kamala HQ was to get young voters to the polls. They did. But, it was young voters who heard their cringey message and cast their vote for Trump.

I wouldn't brag about running a Kamala campaign.



Trump won in a landslide, we rejected her message. — floridanow1 (@floridanow1) November 24, 2024

They helped push millions of young people right… and Kamala paid them to do it. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 23, 2024

They did a great job swinging votes to Trump.



They'll likely learn nothing from the experience based on the video they've shared. — Mark Gonsalves (@MarkCongressGA7) November 24, 2024

Ah, the inexperience of youth! We owe them a debt of gratitude for unintentionally pushing so many voters to Trump. Great job!

So just a bunch of kids having fun making things up and posting them? Because it was mostly nonsense. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) November 23, 2024

The most ludicrous part of @KamalaHQ was the complete lack of reality in their posts.



Did these people even get an education? It's as if they had zero understanding let alone appreciation for history or rational thought.



The fact that the oldest person was only 25 explains a… — CatVanBeest (@CatVanBeest) November 23, 2024

These young people are definitely out of touch with anyone over the age of 24 but the funny thing is that they also alienated themselves from the 16-24 crowd too.



I hope they keep up their efforts. Maybe it just wasn’t enough cringe and they need to double down. 🤣 — Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 23, 2024

Yes, the people running her campaign were absolute clowns who don't live in reality. They thought they could pander to woke ideological interests and play games with the voters while Kamala couldn't answer a single question correctly AND pull it off? Delusional and idiotic. — Breaking Dawn (@juztacitizen) November 24, 2024

Kamala HQ quickly became known for spreading lies. You know you're really lying at an incredible clip when even CNN feels compelled to call you out.

I almost miss @KamalaHQ on X. They posted nothing but lies that were easily debunked -- much like the ticket they represented. 😂 pic.twitter.com/vEbVwrj0iP — Rich Muny 🇺🇸 (@RichMuny) November 23, 2024

I think Kamala HQ hurt VP Harris more than it helped. Even CNN was debunking their lies. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 23, 2024

Pretty much every one of their post’s I fact checked turned out to be heavily biased or completely false. I actually thought it was an account run by conservatives to make liberals look bad for awhile until I confirmed it was real. — Jack Downing (@ImSpartacus18) November 23, 2024

Yes, many believed the Kamala HQ was a parody account. How could something meant to help the Kamala campaign be so utterly inept and clueless. As we now know, the entire Kamala campaign was incompetent and out of its depth.