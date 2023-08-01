Nick Fuentes informs his audience that 'sex is a gay act. It's totally...
Uh-oh: Florida curriculum critic Nikole Hannah-Jones' 1619 Project hits a very awkward slavery snag

Sarah D  |  1:24 PM on August 01, 2023
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Let's be clear: we're honestly getting pretty sick and tired of talking about Florida's cOnTrOvErSiAL new curriculum, the one that purportedly teaches students that slaves benefited from slavery but actually not only teaches no such thing, but teaches the exact opposite. We're sick and tired of it because we're sick and tired of Democrats and liberals and media (and Tim Scott, sadly) misrepresenting the curriculum, either out of ignorance or out of malicious intent to spread a false narrative.

So we have no choice but to keep talking about it. Because we don't like letting lying liars get away with their lies.

And now that we're talking about, let's talk about something that you might not know about. We didn't know about it, until it was recently brought to light by economic and political historian Phil Magness:

Before we proceed, now seems like a good time to take a look at some of "1619 Project" architect Nikole Hannah-Jones' recent tweets about the Florida curriculum. They make the irony even richer:

Feel free to click on that tweet in order to see her whole thread, but if you're short on time, it effectively boils down to Nikole being angry that Florida students are learning that the Holocaust is unequivocally bad (true) but that American slavery had its good points (not true) and that prior to the Atlantic slave trade, African countries had not only actively participated in slave trades but also kidnapped and enslaved non-Africans (true). Nikole complains about people controlling narratives, but she's trying to control narratives by arguing against students learning a comprehensive history of the global slave trade.

So, just so y'all know where Little Miss 1619 Project is on Florida's curriculum. Nikole Hannah-Jones' magnum opus counted a book by Cornell University history professor and fellow historical-accuracy-challenged leftist Ed Baptist among its sources, but either she didn't vet him properly or she was fully aware of this and chose to ignore it:

Very.

This is reminiscent of the striking similarity between the contentious passage in the Florida curriculum and a passage in the AP African-American Studies curriculum — the curriculum that Ron DeSantis had rejected due to Critical Race Theory elements and that the Left — including Nikole Hannah-Jones — went to the mat so hard for:

The Left seems to be having a problem with intellectual consistency, though we have no doubt that, given enough time to come up with an explanation as to why it's not inconsistent for her to oppose the Florida curriculum but be OK with Baptist's claim, Nikole Hannah-Jones would come up with something very, very special.

This is all just so interesting, isn't it?

The rules keep changing and evolving, but never in a way that benefits conservatives (or tells the truth, for that matter). And that's by design.

So yeah, we're not gonna be able to stop talking about this for a while.

***

Related:

Nikole Hannah-Jones throws lie about Ron DeSantis into her mix of lies about American history

***

