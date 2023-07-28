Tim Scott calls out Fla. history curriculum, reiterates that 'there's no silver lining [...] in slavery'

Biden's debate assurance in 2020 is 'not what Hunter told a federal judge'...
Sarah D  |  10:47 AM on July 28, 2023
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Yesterday, we told you about GOP Rep. Byron Donalds aligning with the White-House-media coordinated smear campaign against Florida's new educational standards for history. Donalds, like Kamala Harris and countless mainstream media outlets, suggested that one admittedly not ideally constructed sentence in the curriculum put a positive spin on slavery. Harris et al. have been citing that as evidence that Florida's Department of Education is trying to whitewash slavery or suggest that it wasn't that bad.

That's not a fair characterization of the curriculum, of course. And the argument against the curriculum becomes even weaker when you consider that the AP African-American Studies curriculum that was previously at the center of a debate between Ron DeSantis' administration and Democrats and liberals due to Critical Race Theory elements contained a very similar passage, yet Democrats and liberals and media outlets raised absolutely no issues with it and in fact went to the mat for the AP curriculum, shaming anyone who raised an issue with it.

So the issue here, aside from misrepresenting Florida's curriculum, is the intellectual inconsistency. And when we think of intellectually inconsistent people, Tim Scott is not one of the names that comes to mind. So we were legit bummed to see this from him:

More from Axios:

What he's saying: "As a country founded upon freedom, the greatest deprivation of freedom was slavery," said Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, to reporters during a campaign stop in Iowa Thursday. "There is no silver lining … in slavery."

  • "The truth is anything you could learn, any benefits that people suggest be had from slavery, you would have had as a free person," he added.

...

Of note: Scott said slavery "was really about separating families, about mutilating humans" and raping women.

  • "It was just devastating, so I would hope that every person in our country, and certainly running for president, would appreciate that," he said.
  • "People have bad days. Sometimes they regret what they say, and we should ask them again to clarify their positions."

You can watch Scott discuss it:

(Quick note on the reporter's verbiage: DeSantis never said that black people benefited from slavery, so shame on her for claiming he did.)

Who's actually suggesting that there's a silver lining in slavery? That slavery wasn't thoroughly inhumane and evil and an indelible stain on the history of this country? And don't say white supremacists, because white supremacists are inherently vile and on the fringes of American society, and the DeSantis administration including the Florida Department of Education aren't taking their cues from white supremacists. Two African-American scholars helped to craft the curriculum and continue to stand by it.

And all of that makes Scott's criticism intellectually dishonest. Anyone actually saying in earnest that slaves benefited from slavery deserves to be smacked around, but that's not what Ron DeSantis did. And Scott knows that. He's just letting his political ambitions cloud his judgment, and yeah, that's disappointing to see. 

Again, it's understandable to take issue with the line in question, because, as we said above, it's not written as well as it could or should have been. But taking conservatives' defending DeSantis and the Florida Education Department as evidence that conservatives don't care about what slavery means to African Americans isn't really fair.

Tim Scott made a mistake, and he shouldn't be surprised that people are frustrated or upset with him today.

It certainly isn't going to endear Scott with DeSantis' supporters in Florida who swept him to double-digit victory last November.

We would expect someone like Byron Donalds to use the curriculum to go after Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, firmly on Team Trump, and Team Trump views Team DeSantis as their biggest threat. But Tim Scott has spent years building a reputation for himself as a thoughtful, reasonable, and fair conservative. He's consistently been one of the most liked GOP senators since he came onto the scene. And it's difficult to see him make a political move like this without being disappointed.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

