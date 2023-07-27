GOP Rep. Byron Donalds joins Kamala Harris and MSM in feeding false narrative on Fla. history curriculum

In recent days, the White House (especially Kamala Harris) and the mainstream media have been teaming up against Ron DeSantis in the form of painting Florida's new history curriculum as a whitewashing of slavery. They've found one particular detail to focus on and falsely represent it as an attempted justification for slavery.

But sliming Ron DeSantis and his allies is a big job, and even the White House and media need help where they can get it.

And where they can get it is from Trump diehards like Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who has pledged his undying fealty to Donald Trump and intends to see it through to the end. Yesterday, Donalds took the White House and media's false narrative and ran with it:

The new African-American standards in FL are good, robust, & accurate. That being said, the attempt to feature the personal benefits of slavery is wrong & needs to be adjusted. That obviously wasn't the goal & I have faith that FLDOE will correct this.https://t.co/muq8zi1p85 — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) July 26, 2023

We've defended Donalds in the past from racist attacks by media liberals like Joy Reid, and we'd do it again tomorrow if the need arose, because racism should be given no quarter, ever. But he's certainly not immune from criticism over his political failings. And in choosing to side with the liars for the sole purpose of getting Ron DeSantis out of Donald Trump's way, he has absolutely failed.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz called Donalds out for picking the wrong team:

The federal government won’t dictate Florida’s education standards.



This new curriculum is based on truth.



We will not back down from teaching our nation’s true history at the behest of a woke @WhiteHouse, nor at the behest of a supposedly conservative congressman. https://t.co/UOypM5tSJx pic.twitter.com/Npz022qBwe — Manny Diaz Jr. (@CommMannyDiazJr) July 26, 2023

And Diaz wasn't the only conservative who did so:

Lost my future vote — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) July 26, 2023

It didn’t take you long to sell out, did it? — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) July 26, 2023

.@ByronDonalds could have participated in discussions when the new standards in education were being created. He chose not to. It’s not like he didn’t have time since he misses more votes than the average congressman. pic.twitter.com/G0ahddjpyR — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 27, 2023

What was stopping Donalds from weighing in then? Well, we get the feeling that it wasn't as important back then, because Ron DeSantis wasn't running for president back then, and wasn't as direct a threat to Donald Trump. But we're just theorizing, of course.

Shame on you.

What did that lying sack of orange crap promise you, Byron? — Ge🌞rge Wept (@GeorgeWept) July 27, 2023

Joining a Kamala Harris misinformation campaign like this is shameful. They’re no “attempt to feature” and if you read the standards you’d know that.



This is garbage. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 26, 2023

Pretty sad that you automatically side with the Whitehouse here.. why? — Frog Capital (@FrogNews) July 26, 2023

Dude… siding with Kamala Harris is a bad enough look, but outright lying about Florida’s new education standards is pretty pathetic. pic.twitter.com/nYNjyEzfLT — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) July 27, 2023

Harris/Donalds 2024 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) July 27, 2023

Ooooouuuuuuch.

Anyone who rightly calls me out is disingenuous and desperate! Also, I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump, who hopefully won't cast me aside like he eventually does with everyone else who pledges their allegiance to Donald Trump!

The cognitive dissonance is strong with Byron Donalds.

In any event, Donalds doesn't get to mischaracterize Florida's curriculum solely for the purpose of smearing DeSantis and just dust off his hands and walk away. His hands are dirty now. He's chosen his people, and he's chosen very, very poorly:

Trump campaign spokesman @JasonMillerinDC calls this “smear” of Rep. Byron Donalds “a disgrace.”



Full statement: https://t.co/ynYGSAlOXv pic.twitter.com/3glsT0wxME — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 27, 2023

Donalds will have to come to terms with what he's done at some point. So will Jason Miller. So will all the Trump acolytes. The only person who genuinely may never do it is Trump himself, the very man Donalds et al. are laying down their bodies for.

And that's why voters need to come to terms with who Trump and his minions are. Don't like DeSantis? Fine. You don't have to like DeSantis to be able to see who Team Trump really is at their core. They're basically The Lincoln Project.

Trump campaign sides with Kamala Harris & the WH.



I know, they don't care. https://t.co/iBobEA0r2w — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 27, 2023

Well, someone's got to care.

***

