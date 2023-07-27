GOP Rep. Byron Donalds joins Kamala Harris and MSM in feeding false narrative on Fla. history curriculum

Female Swimmer's University Tried to 'Reeducate' Her Into Gender Ideology
Sarah D  |  10:53 AM on July 27, 2023
meme

In recent days, the White House (especially Kamala Harris) and the mainstream media have been teaming up against Ron DeSantis in the form of painting Florida's new history curriculum as a whitewashing of slavery. They've found one particular detail to focus on and falsely represent it as an attempted justification for slavery.

But sliming Ron DeSantis and his allies is a big job, and even the White House and media need help where they can get it. 

And where they can get it is from Trump diehards like Florida GOP Rep. Byron Donalds, who has pledged his undying fealty to Donald Trump and intends to see it through to the end. Yesterday, Donalds took the White House and media's false narrative and ran with it:

We've defended Donalds in the past from racist attacks by media liberals like Joy Reid, and we'd do it again tomorrow if the need arose, because racism should be given no quarter, ever. But he's certainly not immune from criticism over his political failings. And in choosing to side with the liars for the sole purpose of getting Ron DeSantis out of Donald Trump's way, he has absolutely failed.

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz called Donalds out for picking the wrong team:

What was stopping Donalds from weighing in then? Well, we get the feeling that it wasn't as important back then, because Ron DeSantis wasn't running for president back then, and wasn't as direct a threat to Donald Trump. But we're just theorizing, of course.

Ooooouuuuuuch.

Anyone who rightly calls me out is disingenuous and desperate! Also, I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump, who hopefully won't cast me aside like he eventually does with everyone else who pledges their allegiance to Donald Trump!

The cognitive dissonance is strong with Byron Donalds. 

In any event, Donalds doesn't get to mischaracterize Florida's curriculum solely for the purpose of smearing DeSantis and just dust off his hands and walk away. His hands are dirty now. He's chosen his people, and he's chosen very, very poorly:

Donalds will have to come to terms with what he's done at some point. So will Jason Miller. So will all the Trump acolytes. The only person who genuinely may never do it is Trump himself, the very man Donalds et al. are laying down their bodies for.

And that's why voters need to come to terms with who Trump and his minions are. Don't like DeSantis? Fine. You don't have to like DeSantis to be able to see who Team Trump really is at their core. They're basically The Lincoln Project.

Well, someone's got to care.

***

