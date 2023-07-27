Politico found an interesting way to frame Jeremy Redfern doing MSM's job on...
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this

Sarah D  |  11:52 AM on July 27, 2023

For some reason, we're still debating Florida's new history curriculum and its alleged whitewashing of slavery.

And that reason is that the mainstream media and the White House — and, now, the Trump campaign — are lying through their lying teeth.

There is no justification for ABC News or any outlet parroting White House talking points. The media are supposed to hold our government accountable, not do our government's bidding.

Anyway, the media's behavior on this issue has been pathetic and shameful enough on its face. But this makes that behavior look infinitely worse.

Ron DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern did what the media apparently couldn't be bothered to do and looked at the educational standards. He shared his findings and, suffice it to say, they do not support the White-House-MSM-Trump narrative:

Huh. How do you like that?

So, if we're understanding this correctly — and we think we are — the thrust of the supposedly problematic sentence in the new Florida history curriculum is the same as that in the AP African-American Studies course that the White House went to the mat for, accusing any and all critics of racism.

Karine Jean-Pierre can't speak to much of anything, but surely she can speak to this, no?

The White House, MSM, and Trump campaign wanted this latest affair to be embarrassing for the DeSantis campaign, but they appear to have been hoisted by their own petards. 

You love to see it. You really, really do.

How awkward and embarrassing.

No one attacked that piece because either (A) they weren't aware of it, or (B) it couldn't be used as a political cudgel against Ron DeSantis. It's one of those or the other, that's it.

Exactly. There should be a lot of egg on a lot of faces over this. But one thing of which we're certain is that there are a lot of apologies that will never come.

Womp-womp.

It only makes sense if your moral compass depends on which direction the political winds are blowing.

We'll leave you with this tasty morsel of food for thought:

Just sayin'.

