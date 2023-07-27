Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this

For some reason, we're still debating Florida's new history curriculum and its alleged whitewashing of slavery.

And that reason is that the mainstream media and the White House — and, now, the Trump campaign — are lying through their lying teeth.

The coordinated smear campaign aimed at FL's education standards is hardly unique. Same people spent 4 months referring to GA's tame voting law as Jim Crow 2.0.



Media participating in such campaigns is why public no longer views them as trustworthy.https://t.co/Ap0gLDYXAe — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2023

How else can anyone justify ABC News parroting WH talking points that the FL standards were attempting to cover up history such as Emmet Till and his mother while those same standards actually specifically require teaching about Till? pic.twitter.com/rUcDRdRvP0 — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2023

There is no justification for ABC News or any outlet parroting White House talking points. The media are supposed to hold our government accountable, not do our government's bidding.

Anyway, the media's behavior on this issue has been pathetic and shameful enough on its face. But this makes that behavior look infinitely worse.

Ron DeSantis' press secretary Jeremy Redfern did what the media apparently couldn't be bothered to do and looked at the educational standards. He shared his findings and, suffice it to say, they do not support the White-House-MSM-Trump narrative:

Remember when Florida wouldn’t allow that AP African American Studies course because it focused too much on CRT and not enough on history, and the @WhiteHouse lost its mind?



Well, here is one of the standards considered “essential knowledge.”



See it here https://t.co/MFjfBjEFc9 pic.twitter.com/s8boDdYzks — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 27, 2023

Huh. How do you like that?

So, if we're understanding this correctly — and we think we are — the thrust of the supposedly problematic sentence in the new Florida history curriculum is the same as that in the AP African-American Studies course that the White House went to the mat for, accusing any and all critics of racism.

Waiting for @PressSec to denounce the @CollegeBoard from the @WhiteHouse press podium.



She must call an emergency presser to denounce this extremism. — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 27, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre can't speak to much of anything, but surely she can speak to this, no?

The White House, MSM, and Trump campaign wanted this latest affair to be embarrassing for the DeSantis campaign, but they appear to have been hoisted by their own petards.

You love to see it. You really, really do.

The AP African American Studies course that the entire establishment media wanted Florida to adopt says the exact same thing the new Florida standards say. https://t.co/sZcnOKhkVx pic.twitter.com/vGOGbdwSgJ — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 27, 2023

7 months ago, Kamala Harris advocated for the AP African American Studies course that stated, "enslaved people learned specialized trades .... Once free, [they] used these skills to provide for themselves and others." pic.twitter.com/i162Ggy4ze — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) July 27, 2023

How awkward and embarrassing.

No one attacked that piece because either (A) they weren't aware of it, or (B) it couldn't be used as a political cudgel against Ron DeSantis. It's one of those or the other, that's it.

Notice that there wasn’t one article claiming the old AP standards were somehow pro-slavery. It’s obvious that this was a dishonest and political smear campaign. One that the people who worked diligently on the FL standards did not deserve to be targeted with. https://t.co/Un0McB6uqX — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2023

Exactly. There should be a lot of egg on a lot of faces over this. But one thing of which we're certain is that there are a lot of apologies that will never come.

Byron Donalds right now: pic.twitter.com/wKqJsj1VwM — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 27, 2023

Womp-womp.

Critical racists: teaching that slaves were taught trades is racist!



Also critical racists: critical race theory teaches slaves were taught trades. — The Redheaded libertarian (@TRHLofficial) July 27, 2023

Make it make sense! — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) July 27, 2023

It only makes sense if your moral compass depends on which direction the political winds are blowing.

We'll leave you with this tasty morsel of food for thought:

The Trump campaign backed this smear last night because they don’t mind left-wing smear campaigns and falsehoods as long as they are aimed at other Republicans. But remember everyone on the right is supposed to defend Trump even when he’s actually guilty or did something wrong. https://t.co/MJsGkRFPag — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 27, 2023

Just sayin'.

