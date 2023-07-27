GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't...
Ex CIA chief/SecDef defends signing the Hunter Biden laptop 'Russian disinfo' letter
Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought...
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum...
Detransitioner Exposes Radical Gender Ideology as 'Barbaric Pseudoscience'
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds joins Kamala Harris and MSM in feeding false narrative...
The Bidens had a BAD day, and here's how YOU can help keep...
Female Swimmer Details What It Was Really Like to Have 'Lia' Thomas on...
Can you spot the difference in coverage of whistleblowers in 2019 vs. 2023?
Ex federal prosecutor explains why judge in Hunter Biden case 'smelled a rat'
All Hail Casar! Twitter mocks Democrat congressman Greg Casar for bravely skipping lunch
Tucker on Twitter Episode 11: Sitting down with Ice Cube
CNN posts heart-wrenching video of family fleeing Florida for the safety of their...
Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm

Politico found an interesting way to frame Jeremy Redfern doing MSM's job on Florida history curriculum

Sarah D  |  12:24 PM on July 27, 2023
meme

As we told you, the anti-DeSantis contingent — consisting of the White House, the mainstream media, and Team Trump — is currently engaged in a full-fledged smear campaign against Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Education over the new history curriculum. These dogged DeSantis opponents have seized — yes, that's right, we said "seized" — on a particular passage suggesting that some slaves benefited post-slavery from trades they had learned and honed while enslaved. That's certainly not a justification for slavery, as the African-American scholars involved in constructing the curriculum recognized. But it hasn't stopped people like Kamala Harris and Byron Donalds from misrepresenting it for purely political purposes.

Anyway, DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern did what none of those people could or were willing to do and compared the purportedly problematic passage to what was in the AP African-American Studies curriculum that DeSantis had rejected due to its Critical Race Theory elements. And Redfern found a rather striking similarity:

That definitely seems like something worth reporting, and Politico, to their credit, covered it in today's Playbook newsletter. Unfortunately, their coverage of Redfern's role left some stuff to be desired. Namely an accurate characterization.

Independent conservative journalist Jeryl Bier couldn't help but notice this subtle but hacky framing:

Recommended

Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this
Sarah D

"Dug up" makes it sound like Redfern was doing something sneaky. He wasn't. He was merely doing the job that outlets like Politico should have done but couldn't be bothered to do. Why didn't our mainstream media dig up the AP African-American History standards as soon as the big to-do over Florida's curriculum started up?

Well, that's not an entirely fair criticism. As it happens, Politico did do some digging. It just so happened that all the digging was only in one direction:

Funny, that.

Oh yeah. That, too. The whole first section of the Playbook newsletter is an attempt to summarize the controversy over the Florida history curriculum and list the major players. Redfern's "digging" apparently wasn't worth discussing until a later section that readers might not have bothered to scroll to.

Actual journalism doesn't work like this ... but Real Journalism™ sure does.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FLORIDA HISTORY MAINSTREAM MEDIA POLITICO SLAVERY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this
Sarah D
GOP Rep. Burchette's not buying CNN anchor Sara Sidner's claim that she doesn't have a political 'base'
Sarah D
Rep. Ted Lieu's chart during border hearing didn't make the point he thought it did
Doug P.
Ex federal prosecutor explains why judge in Hunter Biden case 'smelled a rat'
Doug P.
GOP Rep. Byron Donalds joins Kamala Harris and MSM in feeding false narrative on Fla. history curriculum
Sarah D
Detransitioner Exposes Radical Gender Ideology as 'Barbaric Pseudoscience'
Twitchy Staff

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Weird! No one raising a stink over slavery sentence in Fla. history curriculum said a word about this Sarah D