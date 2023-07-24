Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit — and Weiss buried it

The New York Post's Miranda Devine offered a look this morning at what Devon Archer, a former friend/business associate of Hunter Biden, is going to reveal in testimony. In short, according to Archer, Joe Biden was actually very involved in Hunter's international business dealings. Like, the elder Biden was on the phone with the foreign businessmen.

That tale of flaming corruption dovetails nicely with this reporting from The Federalist's Margot Cleveland:

Huge, from @ProfMJCleveland: FBI Told Delaware U.S. Attorney It Had Already Partially Corroborated Biden Bribery Claims, Source Says https://t.co/KLtOcsCaVR — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 24, 2023

This frickin' family, man. More from Cleveland:

The Federalist has now learned that the Pittsburgh FBI office had corroborated several details contained in the FD-1023 as part of the intake process that former Attorney General William Barr established before the election under the leadership of the Western District of Pennsylvania’s then-U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. Significantly, in briefing the Delaware U.S. attorney on the results of their office’s screening of evidence related to Ukraine, the Pittsburgh FBI agents told the Delaware office they had corroborated multiple facts included in the FD-1023, an individual with knowledge of the briefing told The Federalist. Following the late June 2020 interview with the CHS, the Pittsburgh FBI office obtained travel records for the CHS, and those records confirmed the CHS had traveled to the locales detailed in the FD-1023 during the relevant time period. The trips included a late 2015 or early 2016 visit to Kiev, Ukraine; a trip a couple of months later to Vienna, Austria; and travel to London in 2019. As The Federalist previously reported, during their briefing of the Delaware U.S. attorney’s office, the Pittsburgh FBI agents said the FD-1023 bore indicia of credibility and that it merited further investigation. The person familiar with that briefing now confirms the agents also informed the Delaware office that the Pittsburgh FBI had corroborated the CHS’s presence in the various cities at the times claimed. ... That the Pittsburgh FBI office not only provided the Delaware office with a summary of the damning FD-1023 and its conclusion that it bore indicia of credibility but also identified several pieces of corroborating evidence is huge because, to date, it appears the Delaware office did nothing to investigate the allegations contained in the FD-1023.

So the FBI knew about Joe and Hunter Biden taking bribes? And they told Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss' office? And David Weiss' office just sat on this information? Did they hope that if they sat on it for long enough, it would just be smushed out of existence? How can you read something like this

Read Cleveland's full piece. Just make sure you don't have any sharp objects nearby, because you might be tempted to start throwing stuff.

“It appears the Delaware office did nothing to investigate the allegations contained in the FD-1023…”



Am I mistaken, or (if true) would this reported partial FBI corroboration represent a much more vetted/partially confirmed document than a certain infamous dossier? https://t.co/b8Pv4zzk7g — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 24, 2023

Interesting observation from Mr. Benson. But we definitely won't be holding our breath for wall-to-wall coverage of this development from the same mainstream media who breathlessly reported on the Steele dossier as though it were gospel. What we've been seeing come out from whistleblower testimony about the Biden Crime Family has been nothing short of a flood of damning information, and yet our mainstream media by and large can't bring themselves to cover any of it without making sure that they use language like "unverified claims" and "uncorroborated claims" in order to urge the public to be skeptical of any information that makes the Bidens look shady as hell.

Not that it really matters, of course. There are literal truckloads of evidence that Joe Biden and his garbage family are rife with corruption and when push comes to shove, none of it seems to matter. That's maybe the most disgusting part about all of this. The allegations are bad enough, but the fact that the Bidens have continued to get away with murder (figuratively, we assume) is just an absolute outrage.

