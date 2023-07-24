Yikes! Miranda Devine previews what Hunter Biden's ex biz partner will tell Congress

In 2019 while Joe Biden was on the presidential campaign trail, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if he'd ever been involved in his son's business dealings, and Biden's response was to deny it and project all the corruption allegations onto Donald Trump:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

More recently, Biden was asked about Hunter's "shakedown" text message mentioning his father (provided by one of the IRS whistleblowers) and the president got short with the reporter for asking the question:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

A former Hunter Biden business associate is reportedly about to deliver another blow to the president's denial of involvement, and Miranda Devine has more on that today.

From @mirandadevine: 'Hunter Biden put then-VP dad Joe on the phone with business associates at least 2 dozen times, ex-partner Devon Archer to testify.' https://t.co/TikAB5n3fE — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 24, 2023

🚨Hunter Biden put then-VP dad Joe on the phone with business associates at least 2 dozen times, ex-partner Devon Archer to testify. @mirandadevinehttps://t.co/avb41Bk7Ys — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) July 24, 2023

#BREAKING: Ex-friend of Hunter Biden, Devon Archer, alleges that then-Vice President Joe Biden spoke with Hunter’s business associates at least two dozen times, and is prepared to testify, under oath, to the House Oversight Committee, @mirandadevine reports. #BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/tCeAxB1GN8 — Breaking 4 News (@Breaking_4_News) July 24, 2023

This is the New York Post's cover today:

Today's cover: Hunter Biden put then-VP dad Joe on the phone with business associates at least 2 dozen times, ex-partner Devon Archer to testify https://t.co/PJ6d0LA0DO pic.twitter.com/hIuWYsb0Gv — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2023

Devine writes about one instance when Archer is expected to offer testimony that runs directly counter to Joe Biden's claims that he never got involved in his son's business dealings:

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, needed to speak to Hunter urgently. Soon afterward, the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon Friday in Washington, DC. Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.”

It's sure starting to look like Joe Biden's claim that he never spoke to his son about his business dealings was like many other things he says: A lie.

If this were a Republican president he would have been impeached ten times already over this despite what party controlled Congress — CAV124_IV (@CAV124_IV) July 24, 2023

Is there any doubt about that?

Every development undermines Biden’s claims he never spoke to Hunter abt his business dealings but you won’t find the media grilling the WH for answers.



Instead they’ll grill GOP reps for having no proof of corruption (which IRS whistleblowers say DOJ blocked them from seeking). https://t.co/OfTa74NYFI — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) July 24, 2023

The lib media, whose job used to be to actually take it upon themselves to find the evidence, just keeps saying the Republicans aren't putting forth any convincing evidence.

If we were a serious country, Joe’s senility would end up as his last ditch legal defense https://t.co/Z9FJMBrDgz — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) July 24, 2023

Well... stay tuned. Ya never know!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!