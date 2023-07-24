Yikes! Miranda Devine previews what Hunter Biden's ex biz partner will tell Congress

Margot Cleveland reports that FBI told David Weiss that FD-1023 info was legit...
Doug P.  |  9:44 AM on July 24, 2023
Meme

In 2019 while Joe Biden was on the presidential campaign trail, Fox News' Peter Doocy asked if he'd ever been involved in his son's business dealings, and Biden's response was to deny it and project all the corruption allegations onto Donald Trump:

More recently, Biden was asked about Hunter's "shakedown" text message mentioning his father (provided by one of the IRS whistleblowers) and the president got short with the reporter for asking the question:

A former Hunter Biden business associate is reportedly about to deliver another blow to the president's denial of involvement, and Miranda Devine has more on that today.

This is the New York Post's cover today:

Devine writes about one instance when Archer is expected to offer testimony that runs directly counter to Joe Biden's claims that he never got involved in his son's business dealings: 

One such meeting was in Dubai late in the evening of Friday, Dec. 4, 2015, after a board meeting of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma, which was paying Hunter $83,000 a month as a director. 

Archer, who also was a director, is expected to testify that, after dinner with the Burisma board at the Burj Al Arab Hotel, he and Hunter traveled six miles north to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach to have a drink with one of Hunter’s friends. 

While they were sitting outside at the bar, Vadym Pozharskyi, a senior Burisma executive, phoned to ask where they were because Burisma’s owner, Mykola Zlochevsky, needed to speak to Hunter urgently.

Soon afterward, the two Ukrainians joined Hunter and Archer at the Four Seasons bar and Pozharskyi asked Hunter: “Can you ring your dad?” At the time it was early afternoon Friday in Washington, DC. 

Hunter then called his father, put him on speaker, placed the phone on the table, and introduced the Ukrainians to Joe Biden by name as “Nikolai and Vadym.”

It's sure starting to look like Joe Biden's claim that he never spoke to his son about his business dealings was like many other things he says: A lie.

Is there any doubt about that?

The lib media, whose job used to be to actually take it upon themselves to find the evidence, just keeps saying the Republicans aren't putting forth any convincing evidence.

Well... stay tuned. Ya never know!

